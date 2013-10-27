Game Notes: Patriots vs. Dolphins

DEFENSE BEARS DOWN LATE AGAINST AFC EAST**

The Patriots have now allowed no fourth-quarter points in their last five games against AFC East opponents. The last time a divisional opponent scored in the fourth quarter against the Patriots was on December 2, 2012, at Miami.

THIRD ROUND PICK LOGAN RYAN FORCED A FUMBLE ON HIS FIRST NFL SACK

Logan Ryan forced a fumble on his first NFL sack a week after returning his first career interception for a touchdown. Ryan strip-sacked Ryan Tannehill, forcing a fumble on a 10-yard sack that was recovered by Rob Ninkovich to give the Patriots possession at the Dolphins' 13-yard line in the third quarter. The play set up a 3-play, 13-yard drive that ended in Brandon Bolden's 2-yard touchdown run that tied the game at 17 in the third quarter. The play marked the second time in as many weeks that a Ryan turnover has led to Patriots points. Last week against the New York Jets, Ryan scored on a 79-yard interception return for a touchdown.

CHANDLER JONES BLOCKS FIELD GOAL

Chandler Jones blocked a 39-yard Miami field goal attempt with 2:51 remaining in the game to help thwart a Miami comeback attempt. The block came with Miami seeking to make the game a one-score game, as it trailed 27-17 in the fourth quarter. The blocked field goal was the first for the Patriots since October 4, 2010, when Patrick Chung blocked a 54-yard attempt by Miami's Dan Carpenter in Miami.

AARON DOBSON SCORES SECOND CAREER TOUCHDOWN

Rookie WR Aaron Dobson scored his second touchdown of the season after a 14-yard touchdown catch from Tom Brady in the third quarter. Both of Dobson's touchdown receptions this season have come on his first catch of the game. His 39-yard touchdown reception vs. the New York Jets on Sept. 12, 2013 was on his first reception of the night and the first reception of his career.

STEPHEN GOSTKOWSKI HAS NINE 40 FIELD GOALS IN 2013; IS 21-OF-22 OVERALL

Stephen Gostkowski has nine field goals of 40 or more yards in 2013, including a 48-yarder against the Dolphins that gave the Patriots a 20-17 lead late in the third quarter. Gostkowski needs three more field goals of 40 or more yards this season to set the Patriots' single-season record for most 40-yard field goals in a single season. Adam Vinatieri had 11 field goals of 40 or more yards in 2004 and 1998 and Gostkowski had 11 such field goals in 2012. Gostkowski is 21-for-22 overall on field goals in 2013.

TOM BRADY IMPROVES TO 11-1 IN HOME GAMES AGAINST MIAMI

Tom Brady improved his record as a starter at home against Miami to 11-1. The only time the Patriots have lost a home game against Miami in which Brady started was in the final game of the 2005 season on Jan. 1, 2006, where Brady left the game after the first quarter since the Patriots had already locked up the AFC East, and the Patriots lost to the Dolphins, 28-26.