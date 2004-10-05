Game Notes - Patriots vs. Miami

SERIES HISTORY

The New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins will meet for the 78th time in their history this weekend, and for the 39th year as division foes. New England trails in the overall series, 45-32 including the postseason, but the Patriots swept both matchups in 2003 and split the season series in 2001 and 2002. In all, the teams have managed 19 series splits in the 36 seasons in which they have played twice. The Patriots have won three out of the last four matchups and seven of the last nine games played in Foxborough. Last season, two of the Patriots' most memorable wins came over the Dolphins, as New England pulled out a dramatic 19-13 overtime victory in Miami and posted a 12-0 shutout at Gillette Stadium to clinch the AFC East title. The Patriots have also experienced success over the Dolphins in the playoffs, holding a 2-1 advantage, including wins in the 1997 Wild Card round and in the 1985 AFC Championship at the Orange Bowl

BEAST OF THE EAST

The Patriots have recorded the best divisional record among AFC East teams over the last three seasons. Since 2001, the Patriots are 16-5 against divisional opposition, including a 15-3 record in their last 18 games. Over the same three-year time span, the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets are tied for second with identical 11-10 records, while the Buffalo Bills have compiled a 5-16 record. The Patriots have won six straight division games.

QUICK HITS

The three points scored in the Patriots' 3-0 victory over the Dolphins in the "Snow Plow Game" at Schaefer Stadium on Dec. 12, 1982 stands as the fewest combined points scored in a game in franchise history.

Last season's game against the Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on Dec. 7, 2003 was the sixth-coldest game in franchise history with a game-time temperature of 28 degrees.

Bill Belichick and Dave Wannstedt have split the series at an even 4-4 since becoming head coaches of the Patriots and Dolphins in 2000. They also hold identical career head coaching records against the other team (4-6).

The Patriots will host the Dolphins in Foxborough during the month of October for the first time since 1999. Prior to this season, each of Miami's last four trips to New England took place in December.

Two of the last three games between the teams have gone into overtime.CONNECTIONS

While serving as head coach of the Cleveland Browns, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick hired Jim Bates as the defensive line coach. Bates is now the defensive coordinator for the Miami Dolphins.

Patriots linebacker Larry Izzo was originally signed by the Miami Dolphins as a rookie free agent. In his five seasons with the team he appeared in 61 games and recorded 95 special teams tackles, five defensive tackles (all solos) and one blocked punt.

Patriots cornerback Asante Samuel is originally from Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., and attended Central Florida. He played quarterback, defensive back, kicker and punter on Boyd Anderson (Lauderdale Lake, Fla.) High School's football team.

Miami defensive line coach Clarence Brooks was an offensive guard at the University of Massachusetts from 1970-72, and was the team captain his final season. Brooks also was the defensive ends coach at UMass from 1976-80.

Miami running backs coach Joel Collier was the Patriots assistant running backs and receivers coach for two seasons (1991-92) and worked in the Patriots personnel department for one season (1993).

Miami wide receiver Derrius Thompson's cousin, Reyna Thompson, was a cornerback for the Patriots in 1993.

Miami fullback Rob Konrad attended St. John's Prep School in Danvers, Mass.

Miami quarterback Jay Fiedler matriculated to Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire.

Patriots fullback Patrick Pass was drafted in 1996 by the Florida Marlins and that year played for the organization's rookie league team in Melbourne, Florida.

Miami tight ends coach Bernie Parmalee played for New England head coach Bill Belichick, then an assistant head coach, with the New York Jets from 1999-2000. Parmalee's teammates included New England linebacker Roman Phifer.

Patriots linebacker Willie McGinest was a teammate of Dolphins safety Sammy Knight at USC in 1993.

From 1990-96 the coaching staff of the Dallas Cowboys included Patriots strength and conditioning coach Mike Woicik, Dolphins head coach Dave Wannstedt and defensive coordinator Jim Bates.

Patriots running back Patrick Pass and defensive lineman Richard Seymour were teammates of Dolphins tight end Randy McMichael at the University of Georgia.

Patriots safety Rodney Harrison and Dolphins linebacker Junior Seau both became Pro Bowlers while playing together on the San Diego Chargers.

Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi attended and played his college ball at the University of Arizona while Dolphins defensive line coach Clarence Brooks was an assistant there.

Dolphins National Scout Chris Grier interned with the Patriots in 1994 and then joined the staff full-time until 1999. He matriculated at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst.

Patriots rookie defensive lineman Vince Wilfork was a standout defensive tackle at the University of Miami, where he recorded 148 tackles and 14 sacks from 2001-2003.

Miami assistant defensive line coach Glenn Pires was the outside linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator at Michigan State in 1995, working under Patriots linebackers coach Deen Pees who was the Spartans' defensive coordinator from 1995-97.

Patriots strength and conditioning coach Mike Woicik held the same position for the New Orleans Saints from 1997-99, while Miami offensive quality control/receivers coach Judd Garrett was an offensive assistant for the Saints during the same time period.

Patriots tight end Jed Weaver started 11 games for the Dolphins from 2000-02, catching 18 passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns in 2001.

THIS WEEK IN PATRIOTS HISTORY

October 4 – October 10

October 10, 1961: Mike Holovak replaces Lou Saban as head coach.

October 8, 1967: In a game moved to San Diego due to the 1967 World Series at Fenway Park, the Boston Patriots and San Diego Chargers fought to a 31-31 tie. It was the ninth tie in franchise history, and the Patriots have not tied a game since. New England is currently working on a 561-game streak without a tie.

October 6, 1974: The Patriots improve to 4-0 on the season with a 42-3 win over the Baltimore Colts at Schaefer Stadium. The 39-point victory is the fourth-largest in team history.

October 10, 1993: Head Coach Bill Parcells and quarterback Drew Bledsoe each record their first victory in New England as the Patriots defeat the Phoenix Cardinals 23-21 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz.

October 6, 1996: The Patriots score the most points by a New England team since 1984 and gain a 46-38 shootout win over the Baltimore Ravens at Memorial Stadium. To date, the 46 points are the most scored by a Patriots team in 20 years.

October 5, 2003: The Patriots defeat the Tennessee Titans 38-30 at Gillette Stadium to kick off their 15-game winning streak en route to a Super Bowl XXXVIII win.

RECORD STREAK

18

The number of consecutive games the Patriots have won (including the postseason), a professional football record shared by five other teams.

377

The number of days since the Patriots suffered their last loss, as of Oct. 10.

268

The number of NFL games that have been played since the Patriots last lost a contest (including the postseason).

15-3

The Philadelphia Eagles' record over their last 18 regular-season and playoff games, ranking second behind the Patriots among NFL teams over their most recent 18-game span.

STREAK STATS

48

The number of touchdowns the Patriots have scored since they last lost a game (30 passing, 11 rushing, 6 on returns).

30

The number of touchdown passes Tom Brady has thrown during the winning streak.

353

The number of first downs registered by the Patriots during the winning streak.

1,175

The number of offensive plays the Patriots have run since the winning streak began.

1,180

The number of defensive plays the Patriots have run since the streak began.

HOME SWEET HOME

31

The number of days since the Patriots last played a game at Gillette Stadium (as of Oct. 10), the longest gap between home games in franchise history during a non-strike year.

28

The number of days comprising Patriots' previous record for the longest span between home games, taking place 10 times, most recently in 2002.

12

The number of consecutive victories the Patriots have recorded at Gillette Stadium, dating back to the 2002 season.

NOT HALF BAD

25

The number of consecutive regular-season and postseason games the Patriots have won when leading at halftime.

30-1

Their record in their last 31 games when leading at halftime.

29

The number of consecutive regular-season games the Patriots have won when leading after three quarters, leading the NFL.

THE KRAFT ERA

107

The number of consecutive Patriots preseason, regular-season and postseason home games that have been sold out since Robert Kraft bought the team in 1994.

223

The number of consecutive Patriots games that have been televised locally.

75-34

The Patriots record at home since 1994, including preseason, regular-season and postseason games.

21-4

The Patriots' record at Gillette Stadium, including preseason, regular-season and postseason games (.833 win pct).

10

The number of consecutive regular-season and postseason games the Patriots have won at Gillette Stadium.

SEVEN-PLUS SOLID SEASONS

111-65

The Patriots' record in preseason, regular-season and postseason games since 1996 (.631 win pct.).

80-51

The Patriots' regular-season record since 1996 (.611 win pct).

9-3

The Patriots' postseason record since 1996 (.750 win pct).

22-12

The Patriots' preseason record since 1996 (.647 win pct).

THE BELICHICK ERA

48-25

Bill Belichick's overall record as head coach of the Patriots, including the regular season and the playoffs.

.658

Belichick's overall winning percentage as Patriots head coach, establishing the highest winning percentage of any coach in franchise history, including postseason games.

33-2

Belichick's record in New England when his team scores 21 points or more.

TOMMY GUN

37-12

Tom Brady's record as a starting quarterback in the NFL in the regular season.

.755

Brady's winning percentage as a starter.

1

Brady's rank on the NFL's all-time winningest quarterbacks list during the Super Bowl Era (since 1966).

4

The number of quarterbacks in the Super Bowl Era who own a career regular-season winning percentage above .700 (Brady, Roger Staubach, Joe Montana, Kurt Warner).

PATRIOTS WINNING STREAK BREAKDOWN

The Patriots' 18 consecutive victories have come under widely varied circumstances. Below is a breakdown of the streak:

Victories By Venue…

Home

10

Road

7

Neutral

1

Victories By Start Time…

Day

12

Night

6

Victories By Conference…

Against AFC

14

Against NFC

4

Victories By Final Margin…

By 3 points or fewer

4

By 6 points or fewer

9

By 7 points or more

9

By 14 points or more

3

Shutouts

3

Victories By Time Zone…

In Eastern Time Zone

13

In Central Time Zone

3

In Mountain Time Zone

2

Victories By Day of Week…

Thursday

1

Saturday

3

Sunday

13

Monday

1

Victories By Opponent…

Against Indianapolis

3

Against Miami

2

Against Buffalo

2

Against Tennessee

2

Victories By Weather…

Snow

3

Rain

3

Below Freezing (32 degrees)

5

Above 60 degrees

7

Indoors

3

Victories By Jersey Color…

Blue

11

White

5