Game Notes: Patriots vs. Rams

PATRIOTS SET NFL RECORD FOR MOST CONSECUTIVE GAMES WITH 350 OR MORE YARDS**

The Patriots gained a total of 473 yards of offense against the Rams, and have now gained at least 350 total yards in 17 consecutive games to set an NFL record. The Patriots entered the game tied with the St. Louis Rams with a streak of 16 games.

Team Years Consecutive 350-Yard Games

Patriots 2011-Present 17

St. Louis Rams 1999-2000 16

San Diego 1982-1983 14

San Diego 1981-1982 13

Indianapolis 2008-2009 13

PATRIOTS ARE 2-0 IN LONDON

The Patriots improved to a 2-0 record in the NFL's International series in London after beating the Rams 45-7. The Patriots beat Tampa Bay 35-7 on Oct. 25, 2009 in their first visit to London.

ROB GRONKOWSKI HAS SECOND TWO-TOUCHDOWN GAME OF 2012 AND 11th CAREER GAME WITH AT LEAST TWO RECEIVING TOUCHDOWNS

Rob Gronkowski scored two touchdowns for the second straight week. He scored on a 7-yard pass in the second quarter and a 14-yard pass in the fourth quarter for his 11th game of his career with two or more touchdown receptions in a game. Last season, Gronkowski set an NFL record for a tight end with seven games with two touchdown receptions. The NFL record for most two-plus reception games in a season is eight by Randy Moss with the Patriots in 2007. Gronkowski's 2011 total is tied with Cris Carter (1995) and Jerry Rice (1987) for the second most games with two or more touchdowns in a single season.

GRONKOWSKI HAS EIGHTH CAREER 100-YARD GAME

Gronkowski registered his second 100-yard game of the season and his eighth career 100-yard game after finishing the game with 146 yards on eight receptions. The `1146 yards are second to the 160 he had at Washington (12-11-11). Gronkowski had five receptions for 106 yards in the first half. It is the second time in his career that he had 100 or more yards receiving in the first half. He had four receptions for 118 yards at Washington in the first half on Dec. 11, 2011. Gronkowski (8) needs one more 100-yard game to tie Ben Coates (9) for the most 100-yard games by a Patriots tight end. In 2011, Gronkowski tied a team mark for a tight end with five 100-yard games. Ben Coates had five 100-yard games in 1994.

Most 100-yard Games by a Patriots Tight End

Player 100-Yard Games

Ben Coates 9

Rob Gronkowski 8

GRONKOWSKI NOW HAS 35 CAREER TOUCHDOWNS (34 RECEIVING AND 1 RUSHING)

Since he entered the NFL in 2010, Gronkowski has 34 career touchdown receptions and 35 total touchdowns. The NFL record for most overall touchdowns in a player's first three NFL seasons is 47 by Barry Sanders and the record for most touchdown receptions in a player's first three NFL seasons is 43 by Randy Moss. Gronkowski (10 touchdowns in 2010 and 18 in 2011) can become the first tight end in NFL history with three straight 10-plus touchdown seasons. Gronkowski and Antonio Gates (13 in 2004 and 10 in 2005) are the only tight ends to have back-to-back 10-plus touchdown seasons.

GRONKOWSKI TIES CAREER HIGH WITH EIGHT RECEPTIONS

Gronkowski tied a career high with his eight receptions against the Rams. He had eight receptions three times in 2011.

PATRIOTS OFFENSE ON PACE TO SET THE NFL RECORD FOR MOST FIRST DOWNS IN A SEASON

The Patriots have 232 first downs through eight games this season, giving them an average of 29 per game and a pace to finish the year with 464, which would smash the NFL record of 416 total first downs by New Orleans in 2011. The Patriots' 399 first downs in 2011 are second all-time in NFL history.

NFL RECORD FOR MOST FIRST DOWNS IN A SEASON

416 New Orleans in 2011

399 New England in 2011

398 Kansas City in 2004

PATRIOTS ON PACE TO BREAK FRANCHISE RECORD FOR MOST NET YARDS.

The Patriots have 3,526 net yards through the first eight games in 2012 and are on pace to finish with 7,052 yards, a total which would rank third in NFL history. The Patriots finished the 2011 season with 6,848 total net yards, setting a new franchise record for most total net yards in a season. That total is fourth all-time in NFL history.

MOST TOTAL NET YARDS/SEASON PATRIOTS

6,848 in 2011

6,580 in 2007

6,357 in 2009

MOST TOTAL NET YARDS/ NFL

7,474 New Orleans in 2011

7,075 St. Louis in 2000

6,936 Miami in 1984

6,848 Patriots in 2011

WELKER EXTENDS STREAK TO 102 CONSECUTIVE GAMES WITH AT LEAST ONE RECEPTION

Wes Welker extended his streak to 102 straight regular season games with at least one reception, including his time with the Miami Dolphins. He has a streak of 85 straight regular-season games with at least one reception as a member of the Patriots to extend his franchise record. Welker has caught at least one pass in each of his 92 games with the Patriots, including seven postseason games. The last time that Welker did not catch a pass in a game was December 24, 2005 when he was with Miami. He is one of 39 NFL players to have a streak of at least 100 games with one reception.

LONGEST CURRENT STREAKS / CONSECUTIVE GAMES WITH A RECEPTION

185 Tony Gonzalez

*124 Larry Fitzgerald

*102 Reggie Wayne

102 Wes Welker

*100 Anquan Boldin

*93 Andre Johnson

*Not including today's games*

WELKER RECEPTION PACE

Wes Welker has 60 receptions through eight games this season and is on pace to total 120 catches in 2012. If Wes Welker reaches 100 receptions in 2012, he will become the first player in NFL history with five 100-catch seasons. Welker's four seasons with 100 or more receptions ties Marvin Harrison and Jerry Rice for the NFL record.

MOST 100-RECEPTIONS SEASON IN NFL HISTORY

Player 100-reception seasons

Wes Welker 4

Marvin Harrison 4

Jerry Rice 4

Brandon Marshall 3

Herman Moore 3

Andre Johnson 3

Reggie Wayne 3