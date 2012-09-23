Game Notes: Patriots vs. Ravens

WELKER IS STREAKING

Wes Welker extended his streak to 80 straight regular-season games with at least one reception as a member of the Patriots to extend his franchise record. Welker has an overall streak of 97 straight regular-season games with at least one reception, including his time with the Miami Dolphins. Welker has caught at least one pass in each of his 87 games with the Patriots, including seven postseason games. The last time that Welker did not catch a pass in a game was December 24, 2005 when he was with Miami.

BRADY PASSES CHILDHOOD IDOL JOE MONTANA FOR 12TH PLACE ALL-TIME

Tom Brady (40,866 passing yards) moved past childhood idol and Hall of Famer Joe Montana (40,551) into 12th place all-time on the NFL's all-time passing list on a 59 yard pass to Wes Welker in the first quarter. Kerry Collins is in 11th place with 40,922 passing yards.

WES WELKER GOES OVER 100 YARDS RECEIVING

Wes Welker registered his 24th 100-yard game and his first of the 2012 season after finishing with 142hyards. In 2011, Welker had a career-high with 8 100-yard reception games. The Patriots record for most 100-yard games in a single season is 9 by Randy Moss (2007) and Stanley Morgan (1986). Last season, the Patriots had a player finish with 100 yards or more 18 times, setting a franchise record that topped the 16 100-yard performances in 2007.

BRANDON LLOYD HAS 13TH CAREER 100-YARD GAME AND FIRST AS A MEMBER OF THE PATRIOTS

Brandon Lloyd has his 13th NFL 100-yard game and his first with the Patriots after finishing with 108 yards receiving.

PATRIOTS WITH TWO RECEIVERS OVER 100 YARDS

Wes Welker (142) and Brandon Lloyd (108) both finished with over 100 yards receiving. Last season the Patriots had two players reach 100 or more yards receiving in a game five times.

STEVE GREGORY RECORDS HIS FIRST INTERCEPTION WITH THE PATRIOTS

Steve Gregory registered his first interception with the Patriots in the first quarter when he picked off Joe Flacco and returned the ball 36 yards to the Baltimore 6-yard line. The play helped set up a2-yard touchdown run by rookie RB Brandon Bolden. Gregory's 36-yard interception return is second to the 41-yard return he had vs. San Francisco on Dec. 16, 2010 when he played with San Diego.

BRANDON BOLDEN SCORES FIRST NFL TOUCHDOWN

Brandon Bolden, who joined the Patriots as a rookie free agent out Mississippi, scored his first NFL touchdown on a 2-yard run in the first quarter to give the Patriots a 10-0 lead.