Game Notes: Patriots vs. Redskins

PATRIOTS WIN GAME NUMBER 10

Today's victory was the Patriots' 10th win in 2011. New England has now won 10 or more games ten times in the last 11 seasons and for the ninth straight season. New England has reached 10 regular-season wins for the ninth consecutive season, joining San Francisco (16) and Indianapolis (9) as the only teams to accomplish the feat.

BELICHCIK FIRST COACH WITH NINE STRAIGHT SEASONS OF 10 WINS

Bill Belichick is the first coach in NFL history with nine straight seasons with 10 or more victories after guiding the Patriots to nine 10-plus seasons from 2003 through 2011.

WELKER JOINS RICE AND HARRISON WITH HIS FOURTH 100-RECEPTION SEASON

WR Welker Welker became the third player in NFL history with four 100-catch seasons. Welker joins Marvin Harrison and Jerry Rice has the only players with four 100-reception seasons. He entered the game with 93 receptions and added seven catches against Washington to bring his season total to 100.

PATRIOTS EARN FIRST EVER WIN AT WASHINGTON

The Patriots victory over Washington was their first ever win in Washington, the only NFL city that the Patriots had never won on the road.

ANDRE CARTER FORCES A FUMBLE ON A SACK IN THE END ZONE THAT RESULTS IN TD

Andre Carter registered his 10th sack of the season when he sacked and forced Washington QB Rex Ryan to fumble in the end zone. Vince Wilfork recovered the loose ball for his first career touchdown. It is the fourth time in Carter's career that he has registered double-digit sacks in a season. He had a career-high 12.5 in 2002 with San Francisco. He had 10.5 in 2007 and 11.0 in 2009 with Washington. The Patriots have had a player finish with double digit sack totals now 13 times.It is the first time that the Patriots have recovered a fumble in the end zone since Jarvis Green did so vs. Baltimore on Nov. 28, 2004.

SECOND TIME IN 2011 DEFENSE SCORES A TOUCHDOWN

It is the second defensive touchdown of the season for the Patriots. LB Rob Ninkovich returned an interception 21 yards for a touchdown at the NY. Jets on Nov. 13.

BRADY HAS 12 GAMES IN 2011 WITH 2 OR MORE TOUCHDOWNS

Tom Brady threw three touchdowns against the Redskins. It is Brady's 12th game in 2011 with two or more touchdowns. Brady had 14 such games in 2007. The NFL record for most games with two or more touchdown passes in a season is 15 by Dan Marino in 1984.

WELKER NEEDS 10 YARDS TO SET A CAREER-HIGH

Wes Welker (increased his 2011 total to 1,339 with 86 yards against Washington and needs ten yards to surpass his personal season-best of 1,348 receiving yards in 2009, fourth in team history. He needs 155 yards in the remaining three games to break the New England record set by Randy Moss in 2007 with 1,493 receiving yards.

WELKER SET PERSONAL BEST WITH HIS NINTH TD OF THE SEASON

Welker caught a 24-yard touchdown in the third quarter for his personal-best ninth touchdown of the season. His previous best was eight touchdowns in 2007.

WELKER TIES TROY BROWN FOR 7TH PLACE ON THE PATRIOTS ALL-TIME LIST

He now has 31 career touchdowns with the Patriots and is ties with Troy Brown for 7th place on the Patriots all-time list. Irving Fryar is sixth with 38 receiving touchdowns.

WELKER TWO RECEPTIONS AWAY FROM TYING STANLEY MORGAN FOR SECOND PLACE

Welker (532) needs three receptions to move past Stanley Morgan (534) into second place on the Patriots all-time list. First place belongs to Troy Brown (557).

WELKER ON PACE FOR SECOND MOST RECEPTIONS IN A SEASON

Welker has 100 receptions in 2011 and is on pace to finish with 123. He had a career-high 123 in 2009 which is tied with Herman Moore (Detroit in 1995) for the second most receptions in a single season in NFL history, behind Marvin Harrison's 143 with Indianapolis in 2002.

BRADY REACHES 4,000 YARDS PASSING

Tom Brady reached 4,000 yards passing for the fourth time in his career on the 11-yard touchdown pass to Rob Gronkowski in the first quarter. His four 4,000-yard seasons are tied with Warren Moon for the fifth most in NFL history. Brady had 4,110 yards in 2005, a career-high 4,806 in 3007 and 4,398 in 2009. He now has 4,273 yards.

All-time 4,000-yard passing seasons

11 Peyton Manning

6 Dan Marino

6 Drew Brees

6 Brett Favre

4 Tom Brady

4 Warren Moon

3 Kurt Warner

3 Dan Fouts

3 Drew Bledsoe

3 Philip Rivers

3 Trent Green

BRADY MOVES PAST WARREN MOON INTO SOLE POSSESSION OF SIXTH PLACE

Brady moved past Warren Moon (291) into sole possession of sixth place on the NFL's all-time touchdown list and now has 294 touchdown passes. John Elway is in fifth place with 300 career touchdowns.

BRADY ON PACE FOR 5,000 YARDS

After throwing for 357 yards against the Redskins and 4,273 yards through 13 games this year, Tom Brady is on pace to finish the season with 5,259 passing yards. Only two NFL players have thrown for 5,000 or more yards in a season with Dan Marino's NFL record 5,084 in 1984 and Drew Brees' 5,069 in 2008. The most yards Brady has ever thrown in a season is 4,806 in 2007. After 13 games, Marino had 3,870 yards in 1984 and Brees had 4,100 after 13 games in 2008.

BRADY HAS HIS 42nd 300-YARD GAME

Brady became the first to throw for 300 yards against Washington in 2011. Brady threw for 357 yards for his 42nd career 300-yard game and his eighth 300-yard game of the 2011 season. The eight 300-yard games in 2011 match Brady's personal best. He also had eight 300 yard games in 2007. The NFL record for most 300-yard games in a season is 10 by Drew Brees (2008) and Rich Gannon (2002).

MOST 300-YARD PASSING GAMES IN NFL HISTORY

Peyton Manning 63

Dan Marino 63

Brett Favre 62

Drew Brees 53 (before today)

Kurt Warner 52

Dan Fouts 51

Warren Moon 49

Tom Brady 42

Joe Montana 39

MOST 300-YARD GAMES PASSING IN A SEASON

10 Rich Gannon, Oakland, 2002

10 Drew Brees, New Orleans, 2008

9 Drew Brees, New Orleans, 2011

9 Dan Marino, Miami, 1984

9 Warren Moon, Houston, 1990

9 Kurt Warner, St. Louis, 1999

9 Kurt Warner, St. Louis, 2001

9 Peyton Manning, Indianapolis, 2009

9 Matt Schaub, Houston, 2009

8 Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay, 2011

8 Tom Brady, Patriots, 2011

8 Tom Brady, Patriots, 2007

8 Dan Fouts, San Diego, 1980

8 Kurt Warner, St. Louis, 2000

8 Trent Green, Kansas City, 2004

8 Marc Bulger, St. Louis, 2006

8 Drew Brees, New Orleans, 2006

8 Jay Cutler, Denver, 2008

8 Tony Romo, 2009

GRONKOWSKI SETS MARK FOR MOST RECEIVING TOUCHDOWNS BY A TIGHT END

TE Rob Gronkowski extended his NFL record for overall touchdowns in a single season by a tight end and established the NFL record for most receiving touchdowns by a tight end with his 14th receiving touchdown on an 11-yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady in the first quarter. Vernon Davis (SF in 2009) and Antonio Gates (SD in 2004) had 13 touchdown catches in a season. Gronkowski added a 37-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter and now has 16 total touchdowns this season – the highest number of combined touchdowns by a tight end in NFL history, including Gronkowski's 2-yard touchdown on a lateral in the third quarter vs. Indianapolis (12/4).