Game Notes: Stevenson scores two touchdowns for second straight year against Cleveland

BELICHICK TIES GEORGE HALAS FOR SECOND MOST WINS ALL-TIME

Bill Belichick won his 324th overall game as a head coach to tie George Halas for second place all-time among all NFL coaches, behind the 347 victories by Don Shula.

MOST WINS AMONG NFL COACHES (INCLUDING POSTSEASON)

Head Coach Team (s) Years W L T

Don Shula BLT/MIA 1963-95 347 173 6

Bill Belichick CLE/NE 1991-95, 2000-22 324 159 0

George Halas Chicago 1920-29, 33-41, 324 151 31

46-55, 58-67

Tom Landry Dallas 1960-88 270 178 6

BELICHICK TIES SHULA FOR SECOND-MOST REGULAR SEASON WINS WITH ONE TEAM AS HEAD COACH

Bill Belichick won his 257th regular season game as head coach of the Patriots and tied Don Shula for the second-most regular seasons wins with one team among head coaches. Halas has 318 overall wins as head coach of the Bears and Belichick is second with 257 overall wins with the Patriots.

NFL Head Coaches with the Most Regular season wins With one team

Coach Team W L T

George Halas Chicago 318 148 31

Bill Belichick New England 257 102 0

Don Shula Miami 257 133 2

Tom Landry Dallas 250 162 6

Curly Lambeau Green Bay 209 104 21

FOLK ENDS HIS STREAK AT 64

K Nick Folk extended his NFL record to 64 straight field goals made under 50 yards with a 19-yard field goal in the first quarter, but the streak ended in the fourth quarter with a 45-yard field goal that was wide right. It was Folk's first miss from inside the 50-yard line since a 45-yard field goal attempt in the 2020 season-opener vs. Miami on Sept. 13.

JONNU SMITH HAS FOURTH 50-YARD RECEPTION OF HIS CAREER; LONGEST AS A PATRIOT

TE Jonnu Smith caught a pass and run that resulted in a 53-yard reception from QB Bailey Zappe in the third quarter. It is his fourth 50-yard reception and first since a 63-yard reception vs. Jacksonville on Sept. 20, 2020 when he played for Tennessee. It is his longest reception as a member of the Patriots, besting the 28-yard reception he had vs. the New York Jets on Oct. 24, 2021. It is the longest pass play for New England in 2022. WR Nelson Agholor had a 44-yard touchdown reception from QB Mac Jones at Pittsburgh on Sept. 18.

2022 SECOND-ROUND PICK TYQUAN THORNTON SCORES FIRST NFL TOUCHDOWN

2022 second-round draft pick WR Tyquan Thornton scored his first NFL touchdown on a 2-yard pass from QB Bailey Zappe in the third quarter.

THORNTON SCORES SECOND TOUCHDOWN OF THE DAY ON A 19-YARD RUN

Thornton scored his second touchdown of the day on a 19-yard touchdown run. He is the sixth Patriots wide receiver to score on a touchdown run and first since Cordarrelle Patterson in 2018.

RUSHING TOUCHDOWNS BY A PATRIOTS RECEIVER (regular season)

Tyquan Thornton – 19-yard run at Cleveland on Oct. 16, 2022

Cordarrelle Patterson – 5-yard touchdown run vs. Green Bay on Nov. 4, 2018

David Patten – 29-yard touchdown run at Indianapolis on Oct. 21, 2001

Irving Fryar – 8-yard touchdown run at Seattle on Nov. 17, 1985

Darryl Stingley – 34-yard touchdown run vs. Kansas City on Sept. 18, 1977

Darryl Stingley – 23-yard touchdown run vs. Baltimore on Oct. 6, 1974

(postseason)

Deion Branch – 23-yard touchdown run in AFC Championship at Pittsburgh Jan. 23, 2005

DEATRICH WISE JR. TIES CAREER-HIGH IN SACKS

Deatrich Wise registered a 10-yard sack in the fourth quarter to tie his career-high with his fifth sack of the season. He had five sacks as a rookie in 2017.

STEVENSON HAS SECOND STRAIGHT WEEK WITH A 30-YARD RUN

RB Rhamondre Stevenson scored on a 31-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. It is his second straight week with a 30-yard run. He had a 49-yard run vs. Detroit on Oct. 9

STEVENSON HAS THIRD CAREER TWO-TOUCHDOWN GAME

Stevenson had his third two-touchdown game, including his second against Cleveland. Stevenson scored on a 31-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and a 6-yard run in the fourth quarter. He also had two rushing touchdowns on Nov. 18, 2021 vs. Cleveland and vs. Jacksonville on Jan. 2, 2022 as a rookie.

HUNTER HENRY SCORES ON LONGEST TOUCHDOWN PASS OF HIS CAREER

TE Hunter Henry scored his first touchdown of the 2022 season on a 31-yard touchdown pass from QB Bailey Zappe in the third quarter, his longest touchdown reception of his career. His previous best was a 30-yard touchdown pass at Jacksonville on Dec. 8, 2019 when he played for the Chargers. In 2021, Henry tied for the NFL lead among tight ends with 9 touchdown receptions.

MACK WILSON HAS FIRST SACK AS A PATRIOT

LB Mack Wilson Sr. registered his first sack as a member of the Patriots with a 2-yard sack in the third quarter that he shared with LB Anfernee Jennings. It was his second career NFL sack and first since his rookie season in 2019 when he had an 8-yard sack at Denver on Nov. 3 when he played for Cleveland.

2022 SIXTH-ROUND PICK RB KEVIN HARRIS PLAYS IN HIS FIRST NFL GAME

2022 sixth-round draft pick RB Kevin Harris played in his first NFL game after being signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad in the week leading into the game. He entered the game at running back in the first quarter in a goal line situation and had his first rushing attempt for 1 yard in the third quarter. He finished with three carries for 5 yards.

PIERRE STRONG JR. HAS FIRST NFL RUSHING ATTEMPT

2022 fourth-round draft pick RB Pierre Strong Jr. had his first rushing attempt with a 5-yard gain in the fourth quarter. He played the last three snaps on offense at Pittsburgh (9/18) when the team took a knee on three straight plays to secure the win.

TEAM CAPTAINS SLATER AND MCCOURTY CLIMB ALL-TIME GAMES PLAYED LIST

Matthew Slater and Devin McCourty each moved up the ranks of the players with the most games played in franchise history. Slater played in his 212th game, tying Bruce Armstrong for second all-time, and McCourty appearing in his 194th game with New England, tying Mosi Tatupu for the 6th place in Patriots history.

TOP 10 MOST GAMES PLAYED IN PATRIOTS HISTORY

Player Games Played

Tom Brady 285

Matthew Slater 212

Bruce Armstrong 212

Julius Adams 206

Stephen Gostkowski 204

Devin McCourty 194

Mosi Tatupu 194

Troy Brown 192

Raymond Clayborn 191

Tedy Bruschi 189

BAILEY ZAPPE THROWS FOR OVER 300 YARDS