Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Sun Jan 09 - 05:55 PM | Mon Jan 10 - 08:55 AM

Patriots await LA-LV outcome to determine playoff fate

5 Keys from Patriots 33-24 loss to Dolphins

Game Observations: Late-arriving Patriots fall short yet again

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 1/9

What Went Wrong: Turnover battle costs the Patriots

Press Pass: Patriots players react to tough loss in Miami

Game Notes: Brandon Bolden has second two-touchdown day of his career

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Dolphins Week 18

Brandon Bolden rushes for a 15-yard touchdown

Hunter Henry catches for a 35-yard Gain

Game Day Roster Update: Hightower to miss Dolphins game

Notebook: Belichick talks film study evolution

EmBOLDENed: Sentimental number change helps give veteran Patriots RB renewed vigor

Notebook: Bourne looks for strong finish to stellar season

McDaniels: Handling Dolphins' disguise and pressure a major key

Sights and Sounds: Week 17 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Belichick Breakdown: Key plays vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Josh McDaniels 1/4: "When you get positive results you gain confidence as a group"

Ben Coates selected to Black College Football Hall of Fame

Coffee with the Coach: How much different is it to prepare for a left-handed QB?

Game Observations: Late-arriving Patriots fall short yet again

Jan 09, 2022 at 08:26 PM
headshot-erik-scalavino
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

2021-GameObservations-16x9

The math is very simple at this late stage. If the Chargers beat the Raiders in Sunday Night Football, New England gets the fifth playoff seed in the AFC and travels to Cincinnati sometime next weekend. Should the Raiders upend the Chargers, the Patriots would drop to sixth place and have to face the Bills in Buffalo on Wild Card Weekend – a third meeting between the AFC East rivals in the past month.

Either way, the 10-7 Patriots must travel somewhere to start the upcoming postseason. Why? Because it doesn't matter the decade, the head coach, the quarterback, or even the records of the two teams – New England always seems to have difficulty winning games in Miami. Such was the case yet again in the 2021 regular season finale.

Two facts were clear before this latest Patriots-Dolphins clash kicked off: 1) New England already had a ticket punched for the playoffs, and 2) Miami had already been eliminated. How much, therefore, would the 'Phins put up a fight in this regular season finale?

It sure looked like the Tua Tagovailoa-led bunch was taking this game seriously on the opening drive, marching 77 yards in 13 methodical plays to take an early 7-0 lead. Then, Mac Jones helped double the Dolphins' lead with a pick-six on his first throw of the day.

The Patriots, of course, still had something meaningful at stake. A win could have gotten them as high as the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoffs. Yet, they didn't show much urgency in the early going.

They finally started exhibiting signs of life after Miami took a 17-0 lead in the 2nd quarter. However, in what has become a troubling trend down the stretch, for the third time in the final four Patriots games, New England has been slow to get started.

Mac Jones on the day

Related Links

Table inside Article
Attempts Completions Yards Sacks/Yards TD Long INT
30 20 261 2/16 1 39 1

Incompletions vs. MIA

Table inside Article
Total Throwaways Overthrows Underthrows Batted Passes Drops Passes Defensed INT
10 0 3 2 2 2 0 1

Incompletions in 2021

Table inside Article
Total Throwaways Overthrows Underthrows Batted Passes Drops Passes Defensed7 INT
169 16 50 25 8 16 41 13

On the Jones INT, it looked like veteran Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard read the Patriots' 3rd-and-1 pass play perfectly when he allowed the receiver he was covering to continue running downfield as Howard jumped Jones' pass to another intended receiver. Howard stepped up and in front of the throw to intercept it before racing 37 yards for the score.

A second Jones miscue proved costly when he lost a fumble on a botched QB-center exchange as the Patriots were driving for a likely 3rd-quarter score in Dolphins territory. Soggy conditions may have contributed to the turnover (a steady rain began falling by the early 2nd quarter), but also Ted Karras having to move from left guard to center in place of David Andrews, who was on the sideline for a few plays having an equipment issue taken care of.

As has been the case in the two other recent losses over the past month, Jones helped give his team a spark in the late stages, but once again, it was too little too late to complete a comeback from double-digit deficits.

* * *

New England made several uncharacteristic plays in this game – a Devin McCourty dropped INT, Brandon Bolden's helmet-to-helmet penalty on a Dolphins fake punt that otherwise would have come up short were two early ones.

In the second half, penalties on Deatrich Wise and Jalen Mills allowed Miami to extend an eventual touchdown drive on the Dolphins' first possession of the 3rd quarter. This, after New England managed to trim the Miami lead with a field goal to open the second half.

Then, another special teams miscue when Lawrence Guy committed an illegal formation penalty before a Dolphins punt on 4th-and-1, which gave Dolphins a new set of downs. That infraction wound up costing New England three points as Miami kicker Jason Sanders connected on a 49-yard field goal at the end of that extended drive.

* * * 

The regular season's over, but for at least another week, New England's season isn't. Which is why we need to pay close attention to several players who suffered injuries in this game.

Starting left tackle Isaiah Wynn had to leave early on with an ankle problem. Backup Justin Herron took his place. Rookie D-lineman Christian Barmore needed medical attention with less than two minutes left in the game. He appeared to suffer a right leg injury during Tagovailoa's 11-yard run that essentially sealed the victory for Miami.

Rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson missed a stretch in the middle of the game with what was announced by the team as a head injury (those are usually later confirmed as concussions). Even though he managed to come back into the game and contribute with some significant runs, his status this coming week in practice warrants monitoring for potential delayed side effects.

* * *

Meanwhile, wide receiver Nelson Agholor saw his first game action since a concussion in Indy. Though he only caught one pass for 23 yards, he had a consequential impact when he caused the Dolphins to commit a PI penalty in the end zone. This led directly to Damien Harris' 1-yard TD plunge that cut the Miami lead to a field goal with less than three minutes to play.

* * * 

On both of New England's rushing TDs, fullback Jakob Johnson threw important initial blocks to open up lanes for Bolden and Harris on their respective scoring plays.

* * *

Powerful Play/Player of the Game presented by Enel

Brandon Bolden. The veteran running back scored two TDs, one on the ground, another through the air. His 66 combined yards from scrimmage were one of the main reasons New England had a chance to mount a comeback in this otherwise out-of-reach loss.

Re-watch the game on NFL Game Pass

Related Content

news

Game Observations: Playoff-bound Patriots pummel Jags 

A variety of thoughts about the 2021 Patriots' Week 17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
news

Game Observations: Post-Christmas, Bills come due 

A variety of thoughts about the 2021 Patriots' Week 16 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
news

Game Observations: Patriots couldn't overcome sloppy start

A variety of thoughts about the 2021 Patriots' Week 15 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.
news

Game Observations: Patriots run, run, run the AFC 

A variety of thoughts about the 2021 Patriots Week 13 victory over the Buffalo Bills.
news

Game Observations: A Clash with the Titans

A variety of thoughts about the 2021 Patriots Week 12 win over the Tennessee Titans.
news

Game Observations: An open and shut(out) case 

A variety of thoughts about the 2021 Patriots Week 11 road win over the Atlanta Falcons.
news

Game Observations: Near-perfect Patriots pile up points

A variety of thoughts about the 2021 Patriots Week 10 victory over the Cleveland Browns.
news

Game Observations: Patriots stay grounded in victory

A variety of thoughts about the 2021 Patriots Week 9 road win over the Carolina Panthers.
news

Game Observations: Patriots unplug Chargers in L.A. 

A variety of thoughts about the 2021 Patriots Week 8 win over the L.A. Chargers.
news

Game Observations: Patriots finally put it all together

A variety of thoughts about the 2021 Patriots Week 7 win over the New York Jets.
news

Game Observations: Gritty Patriots outdone by Big D 

A variety of thoughts about the 2021 Patriots Week 6 overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots await LA-LV outcome to determine playoff fate

5 Keys from Patriots 33-24 loss to Dolphins

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 1/9

Game Notes: Brandon Bolden has second two-touchdown day of his career

Game Observations: Late-arriving Patriots fall short yet again

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Dolphins Week 18

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Press Pass: Patriots players react to tough loss in Miami

Patriots players Mac Jones, Brandon Bolden, Hunter Henry and others address the media following the week 18 loss against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, January 9th, 2022.

What Went Wrong: Turnover battle costs the Patriots

Tamara Brown discusses the Patriots performance after their 33-24 loss to the Miami Dolphins

Full highlights from Patriots vs. Dolphins: NFL Week 18

Watch highlights from the Week 18 matchup between the New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins.

Mac Jones 1/9: "We need to execute better and that starts with me"

Patriots Quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Sunday, January 9, 2022.

Bill Belichick 1/9: "Just way too many mistakes"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Sunday, January 9, 2022.

Devin McCourty 1/9: "We have to turn the page"

Patriots Safety Devin McCourty addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Sunday, January 9, 2022.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

American Dreamer: German fullback Johnson feeling at home in New England

Fullback Jakob Johnson, a native of Germany, is living his improbable American dream as a member of the Patriots.

Three Patriots selected to NFL Pro Bowl

New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson, linebacker Matthew Judon and special teams captain Matthew Slater have been selected to represent the New England Patriots in the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising