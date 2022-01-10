Game Notes: Brandon Bolden has second two-touchdown day of his career

JONES HAS SECOND-BEST ROOKIE COMPLETION PERCENTAGE

QB Mac Jones' completion percentage for the season was 67.6, the second-best completion percentage for a season by a rookie quarterback. Dak Prescott at 67.8 percent in 2016 had the highest.

HIGHEST PASS COMPLETION PERCENTAGE BY A ROOKIE QB

Comp. Pct Player Team Year

67.8 Dak Prescott -Dallas, 2016

67.6 Mac Jones – New England, 2021

66.6 Justin Herbert - LA Chargers, 2020

66.4 Ben Roethlisberger -Pittsburgh, 2004

JONES FIRST YEAR PASSING NUMBERS

Jones led all rookie quarterbacks with 3,801 passing yards in 2021, the fifth-highest for a rookie quarterback.

MOST PASSING YARDS IN A SEASON BY A ROOKIE QUARTERBACK

Passing Yds Player Team Year

4,374 Andrew Luck Indianapolis 2012

4,336 Justin Herbert LA Chargers 2020

4,051 Cam Newton Carolina 2011

4,042 Jameis Winston Tampa Bay 2015

3,801 Mac Jones New England 2021

3,782 Carson Wentz Philadelphia 2016

3,739 Peyton Manning Indianapolis 1998

3,725 Baker Mayfield Cleveland 2018

3,722 Kyler Murray Arizona 2019

3,667 Dak Prescott Dallas 2016

3,641 Trevor Lawrence Jacksonville 2021

JONES ON ROOKIE TOUCHDOWN LIST

Jones finished with 22 touchdown passes, which ranks tied for eighth-most among rookie quarterbacks.

Most Passing Touchdowns by a Rookie QB in NFL history

Player Touchdowns Year

Justin Herbert (Chargers) 31 2020

Baker Mayfield (Browns) 27 2018

Peyton Manning (Colts) 26 1988

Russell Wilson (Seahawks) 26 2012

Daniel Jones (Giants) 24 2019

Dak Prescott (Cowboys) 23 2016

Andrew Luck (Colts) 23 2012

Mac Jones (Patriots) 22 2021

Jameis Winston (Buccaneers) 22 2015

JONES MOVES UP IN PASS COMPLETIONS AMONG ROOKIE QUARTERBACKS

Jones finished with 352 completions, the fifth-best among rookie quarterbacks.

MOST COMPLETIONS IN A SEASON BY A ROOKIE QUARTERBACK

Player Completions

Justin Herbert (Chargers in 2020) 396

Carson Wentz (Eagles in 2016) 379

Trevor Lawrence (Jaguars in 2021) 359

Sam Bradford (Rams in 2010) 354

Mac Jones (Patriots in 2021) 352

Kyler Murray (Cardinals in 2019) 349

Derek Carr (Raiders in 2014) 348

Andrew Luck (Colts in 2012) 339

NICK FOLK CLIMBING UP PATRIOTS CHARTS

Folk's 36 field goals in 2021 are tied for the fourth-most in a season by a Patriots kicker.

Patriots Record for Mots Field Goals in a Season

FGs Player Year

38 Stephen Gostkowski 2013

37 Stephen Gostkowski 2017

36 Nick Folk 2021

36 Stephen Gostkowski 2008

35 Stephen Gostkowski 2014

33 Stephen Gostkowski 2015

32 Tony Franklin 1986

31 Adam Vinatieri 1998

31 Adam Vinatieri 2004

FOLK EXTENDS STREAK

K Nick Folk extended his streak to 55 straight field goals under 50 yards with a 43-yard field goal in the third quarter. It is the second-longest streak in NFL history behind 56 straight field goals from inside 50 yards by Ryan Succop from 2014-2017 while with Tennessee. Folk's last miss from inside the 50-yard line was a 45-yard field goal attempt in the 2020 season-opener vs. Miami on Sept. 13.

HENRY HAS HIS LONGEST RECEPTION OF THE SEASON

TE Hunter Henry and QB Mac Jones connected for a 35-yard reception in the second quarter. It s Henry's longest play of the season. His previous best was a 33-yard reception at the LA Chargers on Oct. 31. He added a 32-yard reception in the third quarter. It is the first time in his career he has had two 30-yard receptions in a single game. His 86 receiving yards against Miami were his highest output of the 2021 season. He had 77 yards at Indianapolis.

BOLDEN SCORES FIRST RUSHING TOUCHDOWN OF THE SEASON

RB Brandon Bolden scored his first rushing touchdown of the season on a 15-yard run in the second quarter. It is his second touchdown of the season of 15 yards. He caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from QB Mac Jones in the win vs. the New York Jets on Oct. 24.

BOLDEN HAS SECOND TWO-TOUCHDOWN DAY OF HIS CAREER

Bolden scored on an 18-yard touchdown pass from Jones in the fourth quarter. It is his second career two-touchdown game. He had two rushing touchdowns vs. New England on Dec. 8, 2018 when he played for Miami.

HARRIS 15 RUSHING TOUCHDOWNS ARE SECOND IN TEAM HISTORY

Damien Harris added a 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter for his 15th touchdown of the season, second in New England history to the 18 by RB LeGarrette Blount in 2016.

MOST RUSHING TOUCHDOWNS/SEASON IN PATRIOTS HISTORY

18 LeGarrette Blount, 2016

15 Damien Harris, 2021

14 Curtis Martin, 1996