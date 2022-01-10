Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Sun Jan 09 - 05:55 PM | Mon Jan 10 - 08:55 AM

Patriots await LA-LV outcome to determine playoff fate

5 Keys from Patriots 33-24 loss to Dolphins

Game Observations: Late-arriving Patriots fall short yet again

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 1/9

What Went Wrong: Turnover battle costs the Patriots

Press Pass: Patriots players react to tough loss in Miami

Game Notes: Brandon Bolden has second two-touchdown day of his career

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Dolphins Week 18

Brandon Bolden rushes for a 15-yard touchdown

Hunter Henry catches for a 35-yard Gain

Game Day Roster Update: Hightower to miss Dolphins game

Notebook: Belichick talks film study evolution

EmBOLDENed: Sentimental number change helps give veteran Patriots RB renewed vigor

Notebook: Bourne looks for strong finish to stellar season

McDaniels: Handling Dolphins' disguise and pressure a major key

Sights and Sounds: Week 17 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Belichick Breakdown: Key plays vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Josh McDaniels 1/4: "When you get positive results you gain confidence as a group"

Ben Coates selected to Black College Football Hall of Fame

Coffee with the Coach: How much different is it to prepare for a left-handed QB?

Game Notes: Brandon Bolden has second two-touchdown day of his career

Jan 09, 2022 at 09:10 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

20220109_Bolden_adler
Photo by Eric J. Adler

TEAM NOTES

  • Hunter Henry has his longest pass reception of the season.
  • Brandon Bolden scores his first rushing touchdown of the season. Has second career-two-touchdown performance. 
  • Nick Folk extends mark to 55 straight field goals under 50 yards, one behind the NFL mark of 56 by Ryan Succop. 
  • RB Damien Harris has second-most rushing TDs in team history with 15.

PATRIOTS TIE FOR BEST CONFERENCE RECORD

The Patriots finished tied with Cincinnati and Tennessee with an 8-4 conference record.

PATRIOTS REACH 50 TOUCHDOWNS FOR 12th TIME IN TEAM HISTORY

The Patriots scored three touchdowns to push their 2021 total to 51 touchdowns. It is the 12th time in team history that they have reached 50 touchdowns in a season.

PATRIOTS TIE FOR THIRD-MOST RUSHING TOUCHDOWNS IN TEAM HISTORY

The Patriots scored two rushing touchdowns against Miami to finish the 2021 season with 24 rushing touchdowns, tied for the third-most in team history.

MOST RUSHING TDS IN A SEASON IN TEAM HISTORY

Season Rush TDs

1978............................................30

2012............................................25

2021..........................................24

1976............................................24

1981............................................23

2008............................................21

1974............................................21

2020............................................20

2006............................................20

2022 OPPONENTS DETERMINED

The Patriots 2022 opponents have been determined. In addition to playing each of the other AFC East opponents twice, the Patriots will play one game against each of the AFC North and NFC North teams. As the second-place team in the AFC East, the Patriots will play the second-place team of the AFC South (Indianapolis), AFC West (Chargers or Las Vegas) and NFC West (Arizona).

Home: Buffalo, Miami, NY Jets, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Chicago, Detroit, Indianapolis

Away: Buffalo, Miami, NY Jets, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Green Bay, Minnesota, (LA. Chargers Or Las Vegas) and Arizona.

Related Links

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

JONES HAS SECOND-BEST ROOKIE COMPLETION PERCENTAGE

QB Mac Jones' completion percentage for the season was 67.6, the second-best completion percentage for a season by a rookie quarterback. Dak Prescott at 67.8 percent in 2016 had the highest.

HIGHEST PASS COMPLETION PERCENTAGE BY A ROOKIE QB

Comp. Pct Player Team Year

67.8 Dak Prescott -Dallas, 2016

67.6 Mac Jones – New England, 2021

66.6 Justin Herbert - LA Chargers, 2020

66.4 Ben Roethlisberger -Pittsburgh, 2004

JONES FIRST YEAR PASSING NUMBERS

Jones led all rookie quarterbacks with 3,801 passing yards in 2021, the fifth-highest for a rookie quarterback.

MOST PASSING YARDS IN A SEASON BY A ROOKIE QUARTERBACK

Passing Yds Player Team Year

4,374 Andrew Luck Indianapolis 2012

4,336 Justin Herbert LA Chargers 2020

4,051 Cam Newton Carolina 2011

4,042 Jameis Winston Tampa Bay 2015

3,801 Mac Jones New England 2021

3,782 Carson Wentz Philadelphia 2016

3,739 Peyton Manning Indianapolis 1998

3,725 Baker Mayfield Cleveland 2018

3,722 Kyler Murray Arizona 2019

3,667 Dak Prescott Dallas 2016

3,641 Trevor Lawrence Jacksonville 2021

JONES ON ROOKIE TOUCHDOWN LIST

Jones finished with 22 touchdown passes, which ranks tied for eighth-most among rookie quarterbacks.

Most Passing Touchdowns by a Rookie QB in NFL history

Player Touchdowns Year

Justin Herbert (Chargers) 31 2020

Baker Mayfield (Browns) 27 2018

Peyton Manning (Colts) 26 1988

Russell Wilson (Seahawks) 26 2012

Daniel Jones (Giants) 24 2019

Dak Prescott (Cowboys) 23 2016

Andrew Luck (Colts) 23 2012

Mac Jones (Patriots) 22 2021

Jameis Winston (Buccaneers) 22 2015

JONES MOVES UP IN PASS COMPLETIONS AMONG ROOKIE QUARTERBACKS

Jones finished with 352 completions, the fifth-best among rookie quarterbacks.

MOST COMPLETIONS IN A SEASON BY A ROOKIE QUARTERBACK

Player Completions

Justin Herbert (Chargers in 2020) 396

Carson Wentz (Eagles in 2016) 379

Trevor Lawrence (Jaguars in 2021) 359

Sam Bradford (Rams in 2010) 354

Mac Jones (Patriots in 2021) 352

Kyler Murray (Cardinals in 2019) 349

Derek Carr (Raiders in 2014) 348

Andrew Luck (Colts in 2012) 339

NICK FOLK CLIMBING UP PATRIOTS CHARTS

Folk's 36 field goals in 2021 are tied for the fourth-most in a season by a Patriots kicker.

Patriots Record for Mots Field Goals in a Season

FGs Player Year

38 Stephen Gostkowski 2013

37 Stephen Gostkowski 2017

36 Nick Folk 2021

36 Stephen Gostkowski 2008

35 Stephen Gostkowski 2014

33 Stephen Gostkowski 2015

32 Tony Franklin 1986

31 Adam Vinatieri 1998

31 Adam Vinatieri 2004

FOLK EXTENDS STREAK

K Nick Folk extended his streak to 55 straight field goals under 50 yards with a 43-yard field goal in the third quarter. It is the second-longest streak in NFL history behind 56 straight field goals from inside 50 yards by Ryan Succop from 2014-2017 while with Tennessee. Folk's last miss from inside the 50-yard line was a 45-yard field goal attempt in the 2020 season-opener vs. Miami on Sept. 13.

HENRY HAS HIS LONGEST RECEPTION OF THE SEASON

TE Hunter Henry and QB Mac Jones connected for a 35-yard reception in the second quarter. It s Henry's longest play of the season. His previous best was a 33-yard reception at the LA Chargers on Oct. 31. He added a 32-yard reception in the third quarter. It is the first time in his career he has had two 30-yard receptions in a single game. His 86 receiving yards against Miami were his highest output of the 2021 season. He had 77 yards at Indianapolis.

BOLDEN SCORES FIRST RUSHING TOUCHDOWN OF THE SEASON

RB Brandon Bolden scored his first rushing touchdown of the season on a 15-yard run in the second quarter. It is his second touchdown of the season of 15 yards. He caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from QB Mac Jones in the win vs. the New York Jets on Oct. 24.

BOLDEN HAS SECOND TWO-TOUCHDOWN DAY OF HIS CAREER

Bolden scored on an 18-yard touchdown pass from Jones in the fourth quarter. It is his second career two-touchdown game. He had two rushing touchdowns vs. New England on Dec. 8, 2018 when he played for Miami.

HARRIS 15 RUSHING TOUCHDOWNS ARE SECOND IN TEAM HISTORY

Damien Harris added a 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter for his 15th touchdown of the season, second in New England history to the 18 by RB LeGarrette Blount in 2016.

MOST RUSHING TOUCHDOWNS/SEASON IN PATRIOTS HISTORY

18 LeGarrette Blount, 2016

15 Damien Harris, 2021

14 Curtis Martin, 1996

14 Curtis Martin, 1995

LINEUP NOTES

  • WR Nelson Agholor returned to the lineup after missing the last two games due to injury and was in the starting lineup.
  • DB D'Angelo Ross was elevated for his third straight game and made his first NFL start in the nickel defense.
  • DL Daniel Ekuale was elevated from the practice squad and played in his seventh game of the season and his fifth straight game.
  • OL Justin Herron filled in at left tackle after Isaiah Wynn left in the first quarter with an injury.

Related Content

news

Game Notes: Patriots clinch playoff berth

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: Harris goes over 100 yards for the fifth time in 2021

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: Patriots reach 20 interceptions in 2021

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: Patriots win 7th straight

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: Patriots win their sixth game in a row

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: Patriots extend streak to seven straight wins over the Falcons

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: Patriots offense scores over 40 points for the second time in 2021

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: J.C. Jackson returns interception 88-yards for a touchdown

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: Patriots are perfect on the road in 2021

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: Patriots score 50 against the Jets for the third time in team history

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: Patriots play first regular-season overtime game since 2015

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots await LA-LV outcome to determine playoff fate

5 Keys from Patriots 33-24 loss to Dolphins

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 1/9

Game Notes: Brandon Bolden has second two-touchdown day of his career

Game Observations: Late-arriving Patriots fall short yet again

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Dolphins Week 18

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Press Pass: Patriots players react to tough loss in Miami

Patriots players Mac Jones, Brandon Bolden, Hunter Henry and others address the media following the week 18 loss against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, January 9th, 2022.

What Went Wrong: Turnover battle costs the Patriots

Tamara Brown discusses the Patriots performance after their 33-24 loss to the Miami Dolphins

Full highlights from Patriots vs. Dolphins: NFL Week 18

Watch highlights from the Week 18 matchup between the New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins.

Mac Jones 1/9: "We need to execute better and that starts with me"

Patriots Quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Sunday, January 9, 2022.

Bill Belichick 1/9: "Just way too many mistakes"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Sunday, January 9, 2022.

Devin McCourty 1/9: "We have to turn the page"

Patriots Safety Devin McCourty addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Sunday, January 9, 2022.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

American Dreamer: German fullback Johnson feeling at home in New England

Fullback Jakob Johnson, a native of Germany, is living his improbable American dream as a member of the Patriots.

Three Patriots selected to NFL Pro Bowl

New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson, linebacker Matthew Judon and special teams captain Matthew Slater have been selected to represent the New England Patriots in the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising