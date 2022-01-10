Game Notes: Brandon Bolden has second two-touchdown day of his career

TEAM NOTES
- Hunter Henry has his longest pass reception of the season.
- Brandon Bolden scores his first rushing touchdown of the season. Has second career-two-touchdown performance.
- Nick Folk extends mark to 55 straight field goals under 50 yards, one behind the NFL mark of 56 by Ryan Succop.
- RB Damien Harris has second-most rushing TDs in team history with 15.
PATRIOTS TIE FOR BEST CONFERENCE RECORD
The Patriots finished tied with Cincinnati and Tennessee with an 8-4 conference record.
PATRIOTS REACH 50 TOUCHDOWNS FOR 12th TIME IN TEAM HISTORY
The Patriots scored three touchdowns to push their 2021 total to 51 touchdowns. It is the 12th time in team history that they have reached 50 touchdowns in a season.
PATRIOTS TIE FOR THIRD-MOST RUSHING TOUCHDOWNS IN TEAM HISTORY
The Patriots scored two rushing touchdowns against Miami to finish the 2021 season with 24 rushing touchdowns, tied for the third-most in team history.
MOST RUSHING TDS IN A SEASON IN TEAM HISTORY
Season Rush TDs
1978............................................30
2012............................................25
2021..........................................24
1976............................................24
1981............................................23
2008............................................21
1974............................................21
2020............................................20
2006............................................20
2022 OPPONENTS DETERMINED
The Patriots 2022 opponents have been determined. In addition to playing each of the other AFC East opponents twice, the Patriots will play one game against each of the AFC North and NFC North teams. As the second-place team in the AFC East, the Patriots will play the second-place team of the AFC South (Indianapolis), AFC West (Chargers or Las Vegas) and NFC West (Arizona).
Home: Buffalo, Miami, NY Jets, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Chicago, Detroit, Indianapolis
Away: Buffalo, Miami, NY Jets, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Green Bay, Minnesota, (LA. Chargers Or Las Vegas) and Arizona.
INDIVIDUAL NOTES
JONES HAS SECOND-BEST ROOKIE COMPLETION PERCENTAGE
QB Mac Jones' completion percentage for the season was 67.6, the second-best completion percentage for a season by a rookie quarterback. Dak Prescott at 67.8 percent in 2016 had the highest.
HIGHEST PASS COMPLETION PERCENTAGE BY A ROOKIE QB
Comp. Pct Player Team Year
67.8 Dak Prescott -Dallas, 2016
67.6 Mac Jones – New England, 2021
66.6 Justin Herbert - LA Chargers, 2020
66.4 Ben Roethlisberger -Pittsburgh, 2004
JONES FIRST YEAR PASSING NUMBERS
Jones led all rookie quarterbacks with 3,801 passing yards in 2021, the fifth-highest for a rookie quarterback.
MOST PASSING YARDS IN A SEASON BY A ROOKIE QUARTERBACK
Passing Yds Player Team Year
4,374 Andrew Luck Indianapolis 2012
4,336 Justin Herbert LA Chargers 2020
4,051 Cam Newton Carolina 2011
4,042 Jameis Winston Tampa Bay 2015
3,801 Mac Jones New England 2021
3,782 Carson Wentz Philadelphia 2016
3,739 Peyton Manning Indianapolis 1998
3,725 Baker Mayfield Cleveland 2018
3,722 Kyler Murray Arizona 2019
3,667 Dak Prescott Dallas 2016
3,641 Trevor Lawrence Jacksonville 2021
JONES ON ROOKIE TOUCHDOWN LIST
Jones finished with 22 touchdown passes, which ranks tied for eighth-most among rookie quarterbacks.
Most Passing Touchdowns by a Rookie QB in NFL history
Player Touchdowns Year
Justin Herbert (Chargers) 31 2020
Baker Mayfield (Browns) 27 2018
Peyton Manning (Colts) 26 1988
Russell Wilson (Seahawks) 26 2012
Daniel Jones (Giants) 24 2019
Dak Prescott (Cowboys) 23 2016
Andrew Luck (Colts) 23 2012
Mac Jones (Patriots) 22 2021
Jameis Winston (Buccaneers) 22 2015
JONES MOVES UP IN PASS COMPLETIONS AMONG ROOKIE QUARTERBACKS
Jones finished with 352 completions, the fifth-best among rookie quarterbacks.
MOST COMPLETIONS IN A SEASON BY A ROOKIE QUARTERBACK
Player Completions
Justin Herbert (Chargers in 2020) 396
Carson Wentz (Eagles in 2016) 379
Trevor Lawrence (Jaguars in 2021) 359
Sam Bradford (Rams in 2010) 354
Mac Jones (Patriots in 2021) 352
Kyler Murray (Cardinals in 2019) 349
Derek Carr (Raiders in 2014) 348
Andrew Luck (Colts in 2012) 339
NICK FOLK CLIMBING UP PATRIOTS CHARTS
Folk's 36 field goals in 2021 are tied for the fourth-most in a season by a Patriots kicker.
Patriots Record for Mots Field Goals in a Season
FGs Player Year
38 Stephen Gostkowski 2013
37 Stephen Gostkowski 2017
36 Nick Folk 2021
36 Stephen Gostkowski 2008
35 Stephen Gostkowski 2014
33 Stephen Gostkowski 2015
32 Tony Franklin 1986
31 Adam Vinatieri 1998
31 Adam Vinatieri 2004
FOLK EXTENDS STREAK
K Nick Folk extended his streak to 55 straight field goals under 50 yards with a 43-yard field goal in the third quarter. It is the second-longest streak in NFL history behind 56 straight field goals from inside 50 yards by Ryan Succop from 2014-2017 while with Tennessee. Folk's last miss from inside the 50-yard line was a 45-yard field goal attempt in the 2020 season-opener vs. Miami on Sept. 13.
HENRY HAS HIS LONGEST RECEPTION OF THE SEASON
TE Hunter Henry and QB Mac Jones connected for a 35-yard reception in the second quarter. It s Henry's longest play of the season. His previous best was a 33-yard reception at the LA Chargers on Oct. 31. He added a 32-yard reception in the third quarter. It is the first time in his career he has had two 30-yard receptions in a single game. His 86 receiving yards against Miami were his highest output of the 2021 season. He had 77 yards at Indianapolis.
BOLDEN SCORES FIRST RUSHING TOUCHDOWN OF THE SEASON
RB Brandon Bolden scored his first rushing touchdown of the season on a 15-yard run in the second quarter. It is his second touchdown of the season of 15 yards. He caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from QB Mac Jones in the win vs. the New York Jets on Oct. 24.
BOLDEN HAS SECOND TWO-TOUCHDOWN DAY OF HIS CAREER
Bolden scored on an 18-yard touchdown pass from Jones in the fourth quarter. It is his second career two-touchdown game. He had two rushing touchdowns vs. New England on Dec. 8, 2018 when he played for Miami.
HARRIS 15 RUSHING TOUCHDOWNS ARE SECOND IN TEAM HISTORY
Damien Harris added a 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter for his 15th touchdown of the season, second in New England history to the 18 by RB LeGarrette Blount in 2016.
MOST RUSHING TOUCHDOWNS/SEASON IN PATRIOTS HISTORY
18 LeGarrette Blount, 2016
15 Damien Harris, 2021
14 Curtis Martin, 1996
14 Curtis Martin, 1995
LINEUP NOTES
- WR Nelson Agholor returned to the lineup after missing the last two games due to injury and was in the starting lineup.
- DB D'Angelo Ross was elevated for his third straight game and made his first NFL start in the nickel defense.
- DL Daniel Ekuale was elevated from the practice squad and played in his seventh game of the season and his fifth straight game.
- OL Justin Herron filled in at left tackle after Isaiah Wynn left in the first quarter with an injury.