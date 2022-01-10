5 Keys from Patriots 33-24 loss to Dolphins

O wakes up, but D can't help

After falling into a 17-0 hole, the Patriots started to wake up and get on their game, thanks to some key plays like J.C. Jackson's end zone pass defense that held the Dolphins to a field goal, and Brandon Bolden's 15-yard touchdown on 3rd-and-1. Those two big plays in the second quarter stopped the bleeding and helped make what looked like a potential blowout early on into a competitive game.

New England would keep that spark heading into the second half, using a third-down pass interference call as a springboard to a field goal-scoring drive to open the third quarter that made the score 17-10.

But as has been the case too often this season, the defense couldn't come up with a clutch stop to give the Patriots a chance to tie the game up. On Miami's ensuing possession they'd need just eight plays to score another touchdown, again extending the lead to 14 points.

The Patriots offense would then in turn respond by losing a fumble on their ensuing drive and then the defense would allow the Dolphins to drive and add another field goal, with a brutal special teams penalty call on Lawrence Guy that turned a would-be Miami punt into a new set of downs.

Still, the offense would add another score on the next drive to again make it a 10-point game, and this time the defense would do their part, forcing a three-and-out. That complementary play then sparked the offense to another touchdown as the Patriots closed it to 27-24 with just under three minutes to play.