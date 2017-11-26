Game Observations: Lewis, Pats grind out win

-Marcus Cannon (ankle) was unable to go for the third straight week and that meant another start for LaAdrian Waddle at right tackle. David Andrews also missed his second straight game due to an illness, putting Ted Karras back in the starting lineup at center. Unlike last week in Mexico, things weren't perfect up front against the Dolphins. Miami put considerable pressure on Brady throughout the first half despite no recording a single sack. Brady took some hits as he threw and was forced to get rid of the ball quicker than he wanted on a few other, most notably on a third-down throw late in the first half that he short-armed and had intercepted by Bobby McCain at the Dolphins 35.

-The switches up front also led to more serious problems, specifically with Karras. The fill-in center wasn't on the same page with Brady in the second quarter and sent a shotgun snap back before the quarterback was ready and the play resulted in a touchdown. Brady was looking to his right as the ball sailed past him, and he was unable to recover the loose ball as Miami safety Reshad Jones scooped it up and raced 14 yards for a touchdown. Karras appeared to snap it too early as Joe Thuney was caught off guard and knocked off his feet. Communication issues were also evident on a pair of false starts – one on Waddle and the other on Solder – which were perhaps a result of the change at center. Waddle appeared to suffer a right leg/ankle injury in the fourth quarter and Cam Fleming was pressed into service. On his first snap, Fleming was beat cleanly by Cameron Wake for a sack on a play in which Brady mishandled a shotgun snap.

-Newcomer Eric Lee was active after being signed off Buffalo's practice squad earlier in the week. He took the roster spot created by the release of Cassius Marsh. Lee took some snaps in sub packages at left defensive end in his debut with the Patriots and came up with his first-career sack in the fourth quarter.

-After missing the previous three games Malcom Brown was back in the lineup and took his spot at defensive tackle in a rotation with Alan Branch and Lawrence Guy.

-The Patriots broke out some trickery on the first drive of the game and it paid off. After being held to a three-and-out on the first possession of the day, New England opted to fake the punt and Nate Ebner, serving as the personal protector for Ryan Allen, easily picked up the first down with a 14-yard pickup around right end to convert the fourth-and-seven. Unfortunately Ebner was injured his knee on the play and did not return. His knee appeared to buckle as he made his way toward the sideline as he tried to cut back. Jordan Richards replaced him as the personal protector on the punt team. A 13-yard Lewis run followed Ebner's big play, and then Brady hit Phillip Dorsett for 39 yards down to the Dolphins 7. Two plays later, Burkhead opened the scoring with a 2-yard plunge. The last time the Patriots attempted a fake punt I the regular season was Dec. 12, 2004, against Cincinnati when Larry Izzo was stopped for no gain. The Patriots also had a failed fake punt in the playoffs against the Jets in the 2010 divisional round when Patrick Chung was stopped shy of the first down.

-Trevor Reilly and Dolphins running back Senorise Perry were involved in a violent collision on the opening kickoff of the second half. The two crashed into each at full speed inside the 20 and both appeared to be out of their feet before they hit the ground. Reilly did not return. Reilly saw action on defense in the first half and nearly made a huge play when Miami went for it on fourth-and-one but couldn't quite corral Damien Williams in the backfield and the Dolphins running back managed to pick up the first down.