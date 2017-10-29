Official website of the New England Patriots

Game Preview: Chargers at Patriots

The New England Patriots will close out the month of October this Sunday when they host the Los Angeles Chargers.

Oct 29, 2017 at 02:21 AM
New England Patriots

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (5-2) vs. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (3-4)
Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. ET. Gillette Stadium (65,878)

PATRIOTS: Download Release | **Roster** | **Depth Chart** | Watch Games
CHARGERS: Opponent Release| **Roster** | **Depth Chart**

The New England Patriots will close out the month of October this Sunday when they host the Los Angeles Chargers, Since 2000, New England is first in the NFL with a 56-18 record in the month of October. Pittsburgh is second during that time frame with a 49-21 record.

This week's game will be the first of three straight against the AFC West. After the Patriots Bye Week, the team will travel to face Denver on Nov. 12, and then play against Oakland on Nov. 19 at Mexico City.

The Chargers enter this week with a three game win streak. It will be the third meeting between the Patriots and the Los Angeles Chargers, as the Chargers were located in Los Angeles during their first season of play in 1960. The two teams split the series in 1960.

SERIES HISTORY

The New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Chargers will meet in an old AFL rivalry game when they play for the 41ST time overall, including three postseason meetings, and for the first time since the Patriots' 26-10 win over Chargers at San Diego on Dec. 7, 2014.

It will be the third meeting between the Patriots and the Los Angeles Chargers, as the Chargers were located in Los Angeles during their first season of play in 1960. The two teams split the series in 1960.

The Chargers will be visiting Gillette Stadium for the first time since the 2011 season when the Patriots won, 35-21, on Sept. 18, 2011.

The Patriots and Chargers have met three times in the postseason, including the 1964 AFL Championship game and the 2007 AFC Championship game.

The Patriots, who are 2-1 against the Chargers in the postseason, won the 2007 AFC Championship Game, 21-12, against the Chargers at Gillette Stadium on Jan. 20, 2008.

The Patriots lead the regular-season series with a 21-14-2 record and are 23-15-2 overall against the Chargers.

The series dates back to 1960, the inaugural season for each team. Bill Belichick is 6-5 in his career against the Chargers in the regular season with a 5-3 record while the Patriots head coach. He is 2-0 against the Chargers in the Postseason.

Tale of the TAPE

2017 Regular SeasonNew EnglandLA Chargers
Record5-23-4
Divisional Standings1st3rdT
Total Yards Gained2,8752,313
Total Offense (Rank)410.7 (1)330.4 (17)
Rush Offense110.7 (17)79.1 (31)
Pass Offense300.0 (2)251.3 (8)
Points Per Game27.8 (6)19.6 (20t)
Touchdowns Scored2117
Third Down Conversion Pct.45.736.8
Team Passer Rating108.489.9
Total Yards Allowed2,9872,282
Total Defense (Rank)426.7 (32)326.0 (13)
Rush Defense116.4 (22)140.6 (31)
Pass Defense310.4 (32)185.4 (5)
Points Allowed/Game23.7 (23)18.7 (8)
Touchdowns Allowed2014
Third Down Defense (Pct.)41.241.2
Field Goals Made/Attempted16/176/10
Possession Avg.30:3127:55
Sacks Allowed/Yards Lost18/10810/57
Sacks Made/Yards15/9023/151
Passing TD/Int. (Off.)15/212/5
Passing TD/Int. (Def.)15/59/5
Penalties Against/Yards53/46351/396
Punts/Avg.28/43.136/50.3
Takeaway/Giveaway Ratio+3 (9t)+2 (11)

SERIES BREAKDOWN

(Includes Postseason)

Overall Record, 23-15-2

  • Home Record, 12-818
  • Boston, 2-7-1
  • Foxborough, 10-1-0

Away Record, 11-7-1

  • Los Angeles, 1-0
  • San Diego, 10-7-1

Longest winning streak:10 games (12/02/73-10/14/01)

Longest losing streak: 4 games (11/10/68– 11/15/70)

Bill Belichick vs. San Diego: 6-5 (1-2 with Cleveland)

Anthony Lynn vs. New England: First Meeting

QUICK HITS

  • The Patriots won 10 straight games against the Chargers from Dec. 2, 1973 through Oct. 14, 2001.
  • The Patriots first championship game was played at San Diego against the Chargers on Jan. 5, 1964 in the AFL Championship game. San Diego beat the Patriots in that game, 51-10.
  • Tom Brady's first 300-yard game was on Oct. 14, 2001 when he completed 33-of-54 passes for 364 yards in a 29-26 overtime win. Brady threw his first two NFL touchdowns in that game with a 21-yarder to WR Terry Glenn in the second quarter and a 3-yader to TE Jermaine Wiggins in the fourth quarter.

BRADY VS. CHARGERS

Tom Brady has played against Chargers seven times in the regular- season and twice in the postseason. Brady is 2-0 in the postseason against the Chargers, following an AFC Divisional win in 2006 and a win in the 2007 AFC Championship Game and owns a 5-2 record against the Chargers in regular-season meetings.

Philip Rivers has started against the Patriots seven times, including twice in the playoffs.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TELEVISION:This week's game will be broadcast by CBS and can be seen on WBZ-TV Channel 4. Ian Eagle will handle play-by-play duties with Dan Fouts as the color analyst. Evan Washburn will work from the sidelines. The game will be produced by Mark Wolff and directed by Bob Fishman.

NATIONAL RADIO:This week's game will be broadcast to a national audience on ESPN Radio. Adam Amin and Bill Polian will call the game with Sal Paolantonio on the sidelines.

RADIO:98.5 FM, The Sports Hub, is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's 40 stations can be found here. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socciwill call the action along with former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who will provide color analysis. The games are produced by Marc Cappello.

**Full Broadcast Info >>**

