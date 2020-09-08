Game Preview: Dolphins at Patriots

SCOUTING THE MATCHUPS

By Paul Perillo

When the Patriots run - Edge: Patriots

Based on the snippets of the Patriots offense we watched during the summer, running the ball appears to be a priority for New England in 2020. Part of that will no doubt include Cam Newton from the quarterback position, but it also will be the result of having most of the offensive line in tact to go along with a deep corps of running backs. Sony Michel figures to open as the lead back, particularly with Damien Harris expected to be on the shelf for a bit after reportedly undergoing surgery on his hand. Miami's defense was atrocious in 2019, finishing last in points allowed and 30th or worse in seven separate categories. Wholesale changes were made, including acquiring linebacker Kyle Van Noy via free agency. The front seven also includes Christian Wilkins and Davon Godchaux but still doesn't appear to be overly formidable. Look for the Patriots to try to establish the run early and often on Sunday, with Michel and Rex Burkhead likely getting the bulk of the carries.

When the Patriots pass - Edge: Dolphins

There are so many question marks with the Patriots offense, but none bigger than the receiving corps. Julian Edelman represents the lone known commodity, and the 34-year-old slot machine is already dealing with some wear and tear. N'Keal Harry and Damiere Byrd will likely be the top complementary options, as well as tight ends Ryan Izzo, Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene. James White and Burkhead will be keys to the passing game as well. But Newton still has just over two months of experience in the system, and he'll be facing a vastly improved Dolphins secondary. Byron Jones was signed at corner and he should augment Xavien Howard quite well. Bobby McCain and Eric Rowe will start at safety while corner Noah Igbinoghene was the third of Miami's three first-round picks. Newton will need to protect the ball against this group, which was a problem at times during camp.

When the Dolphins run - Edge: Dolphins

The Patriots had trouble stopping the run for most of the 2019 season, and on paper there wasn't a whole lot done to address that fact. Danny Shelton left via free agency and was ostensibly replaced by Beau Allen, who has yet to practice. That leaves second-year player Byron Cowart on the inside next to captain Lawrence Guy. That pair will protect a group of young and inexperienced linebackers headed by captain Ja'Whaun Bentley and rookies Anfernee Jennings and Josh Uche. John Simon is a physical beast on one end but Chase Winovich will need to step into a bigger role on the other side. Deatrich Wise also could factor into that mix, but he's never been known as a stout run defender either. Miami added some punch to the backfield after watching quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick lead the team in rushing a year ago. Jordan Howard and Matt Brieda figure to form a solid duo that could give New England some trouble. Ted Karras left Foxborough for Florida as well and will start at center. The rest of the line is unsettled with Ereck Flowers trying to resurrect his career as the left guard. Austin Jackson and Jesse Davis will open at tackle with Solomon Kindley at right guard. It's not an imposing front but the Patriots inability to stop the run last year is tough to ignore.

When the Dolphins pass - Edge: Patriots

This one will greatly depend on which version of Fitzpatrick shows up. The career backup is as inconsistent as they come, often throwing the ball into coverage and taking reckless chances with the ball. But every once in a while he can get red hot, as the Patriots saw in the finale a year ago. Even if the latter repeats itself, the Patriots secondary is too good to get beat by him again. Stephon Gilmore struggled with DeVante Parker (eight catches, 137 yards) a year ago and he no doubt will be reminded about that by his coaches all week. Look for the reigning Defensive Player of the Year to respond. Tight end Mike Gesicki is improving in Year 3 and may need some extra attention, perhaps from second-year corner Joejuan Williams, who has the size to match up well. Isaiah Ford works well in the slot, and he caught seven balls in the finale as well. The Patriots secondary is loaded and is unquestionably the strength of the team. Gilmore, Jason McCourty, J.C. Jackson and Jonathan Jones are as deep and talented a group of corners as there is in football. Until proven otherwise, they get the edge.

Special Teams - Edge: Patriots