What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

On facing Cam Newton...

"A guy like him is obviously extremely talented. He can extend plays and make every throw. Obviously you want to contain him and keep him in the pocket. That's easier said than done. You want to continue to be aggressive, but he's a good player. If you are too aggressive and he slips through or finds a step-up space, he can hurt you. It's going to be a great challenge for us."

- Dolphins head coach Brian Flores

"Cam brings a Cam effect. That man is a gamer. (He's a former) MVP, so he knows how to win. He knows how to play to his strengths. He's a really good passer. He can throw on the run really, really well. But the Cam effect is definitely the running. Being able to have that as, I guess, your third option – hand the ball off, throw and then be able to run and create something out of nothing – it's tough to guard. We have our hands full and we're doing everything we can to prepare for it; but we're excited for the challenge. We know how good he is and we respect him as a player."

- Dolphins linebacker Kyle Van Noy

"When you look at film, all you see is Tom Brady. You can go back three years and you still see Tom Brady. You keep seeing Tom, keep seeing Tom; but the one thing about Cam is – it's Cam Newton now. He can do it all. He's got a strong arm, he can run, he's athletic. If you still think about Tom and all of that, it's going to be a long game. I think we do a great job of just making sure everybody remembers that it's going to be Cam Newton. The type of player he is, he's dynamic. In our heads, the coaches do a great job of constantly putting that in our ears. It's going to be a different quarterback. A lot bigger, stronger, just an ultimate different player. I think we have a good idea that's it's Cam Newton, it's no longer Tom."

- Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker

"Cam Newton is an extremely talented player. Obviously we've seen that for a decade in the NFL. He's very talented. He's got a big arm. He can make all the throws. He can run if he needs to run and I would say Josh McDaniels for – you call it almost two decades – he's been a solid play caller in this league. So I know this: I know that Cam is a good player and I know Josh is a good coach, so I'm sure there will be a good marriage there and like New England will do, they're going to try to get the best out of their players and put them in position to succeed, and Josh has shown the ability to do that year after year. So I think it will probably be a good marriage and be smooth for them, and we'll just have to see what it is. There's no film on it. There's no tape on it, and again it's going to have to go back for us, we need to focus on our fundamentals and what we're trying to do; but we know we're facing a really good quarterback and a really good coordinator."