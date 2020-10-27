Game Preview: Patriots at Bills

When the Patriots run - Edge: Patriots

It's getting to the point where just penciling in the Patriots edge when running the ball is tough. New England's offensive line remains the strength of the offense, but with little else to fall back on the group has had a tough time getting the backs going lately. Damien Harris had another lackluster performance against San Francisco despite some late production after the game had been decided. Rex Burkhead has been a non-factor as well, as early deficits have eliminated the run from the equation. But Buffalo's front seven has struggled virtually every week. Kansas City of all teams ran all over the Bills two weeks ago, and even the Jets had some early success on the ground last week. The Patriots will need to establish Harris on the ground next week, and perhaps Sony Michel can return off injured reserve and provide support as well. Joe Thuney's ankle injury will be worth monitoring this week, as the front has dealt with its share of health issues. Assuming there are enough healthy bodies to pave the way, Harris & Co. should find some holes in a Bills defense that allows 126.7 yards per game on the ground and ranks 21st in the league in that department.

When the Patriots pass - Edge: Bills

The Patriots running game may still get the benefit of the doubt but the passing game receives no such leeway. Aside from the fourth quarter in Seattle, Cam Newton hasn't been able to consistently make any plays through the air. New England averages just 197.2 yards per game through the air, which ranks 28th in the league. And lately the turnovers have really been on the rise. Newton has thrown five picks in his last two games while the Patriots have nine as a team in their last three games. The receivers have struggled to create separation and make any plays. That's even been true for Julian Edelman, who has only eight catches in his last four games after grabbing eight in the loss at Seattle. He looks like a shell of his former self as he continues to deal with a knee injury. The Bills secondary has been banged up this season with corners Levi Wallace, Josh Norman and Tre'Davious White missing time due to injuries. White is back but Wallace is on IR and Norman missed the Jets game, leaving Dane Jackson to fill in. Jackson is a seventh-round pick who made his NFL debut against the Jets and came up with an interception. The safety tandem of Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde is one of the league's best, however, and the group should have more than enough to contain this limited passing attack that hasn't really been effective for any length of time all season.

When the Bills run - Edge: Bills

The Bills haven't generated much consistency on the ground this season other than when quarterback Josh Allen tucks it and runs. Otherwise, Devin Singletary and rookie Zack Moss have been quiet. Buffalo averages just 97 yards a game and ranks 29th in the NFL in rushing. However, Moss showed signs of life in the second half last week, averaging over 6 yards per carry in the win over the Jets. The Bills ground game was better with Moss back in action after he missed some time earlier in the season, and more importantly they'll be going against one of the worst run defenses in football. The Patriots cough up 132.2 yards per game on the ground, good for 27th in the league. That includes the 197 the Niners racked up in their blowout win last week. Allen also provides a running element for the Patriots to deal with, as he averages 4.3 yards per carry and has a team-high three rushing touchdowns. The Patriots have tried various combinations up front and none has worked consistently thus far. Lately it's been more linebackers on the field with Ja'Whaun Bentley, Anfernee Jennings and Brandon Copeland (torn pec) while Chase Winovich, John Simon and Shilique Calhoun have seen a reduction in snaps. Those alignments have struggled, and Buffalo should be able to take advantage of the leaky run defense.

When the Bill pass - Edge: Patriots

The Patriots secondary is experienced and they've made life awfully tough on Allen in the past. There's no question the young Bills quarterback has improved, but he still shows signs of lacking awareness in the pocket and occasionally putting the ball up for grabs. The Patriots victimized him often during last year's meeting in Orchard Park, and turnovers could once again be a big part of the story on Sunday. Allen has Stephon Diggs as he main target, and the former Vikings standout has been terrific. John Brown is back from injury and remains dangerous, while Cole Beasley is tough in the slot. Stephon Gilmore could get Diggs while the speedy Brown, who beat Gilmore for a deep touchdown last year, could see double coverage. Rookie Gabriel Davis has been quietly effective as a fourth option, while tight ends Dawson Knox and Tyler Kroft chip in as well. The Bills passing game has come a long way and with plenty of options to choose from this will be an interesting matchup to watch. If Allen stays clean in the pocket and avoids mistakes the Patriots secondary could be in trouble. But history says that won't be the case.

Special Teams - Edge: Patriots