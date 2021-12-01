Game Preview: Patriots at Bills

SCOUTING THE MATCHUPS

By Paul Perillo

The Patriots look to keep it going on MNF in Buffalo

When the Patriots run - Edge: Patriots

Things didn't go great for the Patriots running game on Sunday against Tennessee. Playing against a banged-up Titans front that was missing three starters the Patriots struggled to get much going, particularly Damien Harris. Harris carried 11 times for just 40 yards and that included a late 14-yard touchdown. Rhamondre Stevenson was able to rip off a late 19-yard run in which he broke several tackles but was otherwise held in check as well, finishing with only 27 yards on his other eight carries. On paper Buffalo figured to pose a similar challenge, but as we saw two weeks ago the Bills can be run on despite their gaudy numbers. The Bills rank second in the league by allowing just 3.9 yards per carry and fifth with 96.6 rushing yards per game. However, that didn't prevent Indy's Jonathan Taylor from running wild en route to a five-touchdown afternoon. Despite last week's struggles the Patriots have done a nice job of establishing the run in most games, and Harris and Stevenson will likely get plenty of chances to test the validity of the Bills front. One big piece that could improve Buffalo's chances is Star Lotulelei, who missed the last two games due to COVID protocols. Lotulelei is a premier run-stuffer in the middle and if he returns he'll join Ed Oliver, Harrison Phillips and Vernon Butler on the inside. The Bills were also without linebacker Tremaine Edmunds against the Colts and he is expected to play. This matchup will be worth watching.

When the Patriots pass - Edge: Bills

The Bills also have excelled in the secondary and rank second in the league, allowing just 178.5 yards per game through the air and first with 5.3 yards per pass. But Buffalo will be without the best member of that secondary as Tre'Davious White tore his ACL Thanksgiving night and will be out for the rest of the season. Buffalo is still formidable with corners Levi Wallace, Taron Johnson and Dane Jackson joining one of the best safety tandems in football in Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde. Much like the Patriots, that group has been excellent at taking the ball away. Buffalo ranks second in the league in interception rate and has 16 interceptions on the season with Poyer and Hyde combining for half of those. The Patriots are coming off a strong game through the air as Mac Jones hit a career high with 310 yards through the air against the Titans. Kendrick Bourne and Jakobi Meyers did the bulk of the damage, and they will need to continue their strong play against the Bills. Up front Mario Addison and rookie Greg Rousseau have done most of the damage for a pass rush that hasn't been overly effective, but the Bills will get aggressive with blitzes at times and Jones has had some trouble lately handling some of those looks. The key here will be how well Buffalo handles life without White, who is in the mold of how the Patriots used Stephon Gilmore to take away the opponents' top threat.

When the Bills run - Edge: Patriots

Buffalo hasn't run the ball effectively for most of the year – at least not in the conventional sense. Josh Allen is dangerous as a runner, and the Bills do use him on some designed runs to take advantage of his legs. But when it comes to traditional running, Devin Singletary, Zack Moss and newcomer Greg Breida haven't been consistently productive. Singletary does average nearly 5 yards per carry but hasn't been able to sustain his success for long stretches and Moss basically lost his job to Breida, who was effective last week against the Saints. Allen averages well over 5 yards per rush but the Patriots have been able to contain him in the pocket in previous meetings and should have a plan to do so Monday night. This is a ground game New England should handle, although the Patriots are coming off their worst performance of the season in that department. Tennessee piled up 270 yards on the ground despite playing without Derrick Henry and starting guard Nate Davis. The Titans consistently pushed the pile forward and managed to gain plenty of yards before contact, but that hasn't been the case against the Patriots this season, especially lately. Sunday's step back pushed the Patriots run defense back to 20th in the league, allowing almost 116 yards per game. Assuming it was just a blip on the radar, expect the front seven to return to their physical, dominant ways against the Bills.

When the Bills pass - Edge: Bills

This is another matchup of strength against strength as the Bills provide plenty to prepare for in the passing game. Allen has been less consistent than he was in 2020 but he's still been formidable. The Bills are seventh in the league, averaging 271 yards per game through the air. Allen is completing 67 percent of his throws and has 25 touchdowns against 10 interceptions this season. At times he tries to do too much on plays when he's under pressure, and that can lead to his mistakes. This is where the Patriots secondary, which has taken the ball away often during their six-game winning streak, can swing the tide. J.C. Jackson has seven interception and has been a ballhawk all season long. Last year Allen victimized Jackson by riding Stefon Diggs (67 catches, 847 yards, 7 TDs) often during their blowout win in Foxborough. Diggs remains the leading receiver but he's not alone. Cole Beasley (62 catches, 530 yards, 1 TD), Emmanuel Sanders (36 catches, 559 yards, 4 TDs) and tight end Dawson Knox (31 catches, 415 yards, 7 TDs) have also made a lot of plays. Pressuring Allen will be important for the Patriots and Matthew Judon will be a big part of that as he leads the teams with 11.5 sacks. If Judon & Co. can't disrupt Allen consistently it may be a long night.

Special Teams - Edge: Patriots