NFL Week 13: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

The New England Patriots (8-4) and the Buffalo Bills (7-4) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 2, 2021
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (8-4)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
No Players Listed.
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
C David Andrews, Shoulder
DL Christian Barmore, Knee
LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Ribs
RB Brandon Bolden, Knee
OT Trent Brown, Calf
K Nick Folk, Left Knee
LB Dont'a Hightower, Ankle
WR Gunner Olszewski, Ankle
FULL AVAILABILITY
No Players Listed.
BUFFALO BILLS (7-4)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
WR Cole Beasley, Veteran Rest
FB Reggie Gilliam, Ankle
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
DT Star Lotulelei, Illness
LB Matt Milano, Shoulder
FULL AVAILABILITY
OL Cody Ford, Bicep
Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Availability = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Availability = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play