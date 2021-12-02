Players to Watch: Patriots at Bills

Josh Allen, QB: Allen started the season off red-hot throwing 17 touchdowns to just three interceptions in their first seven games, but things have been more uneven over the last four games with eight touchdowns and seven interceptions. Last week against the Saints, Allen and the Bills offense seemed to regain some of their footing despite two more picks, as they rolled 31-6 on Thanksgiving. Allen's decision making and ability to avoid mistakes will be a huge factor in this game, going against a ball-hawking New England defense that leads the league in interceptions. Another big problem Allen presents is with his legs, especially on third down, where he's the team's leading rusher and averaging more that seven yards-per-carry. Last year Allen and the Bills offense had their way with the Patriots in the second-to-last game of the season, but this is a much different Patriots defense.