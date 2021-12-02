Official website of the New England Patriots

live
LIVE: MIAA State Football Championships Thu Dec 02 | 02:58 PM - 11:00 PM

Players to Watch: Patriots at Bills

NFL Week 13: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

Belestrator: Breaking down the weapons on the Buffalo Bills

Super Surprise for the Haley Family

Mac Jones 12/1: "People who love football want to play in games like these"

Bill Belichick 12/1: Bills are "top to bottom a good football team"

Notebook: Pats prep for "game-changer" Josh Allen

Game Preview: Patriots at Bills

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Bills

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/1

Josh McDaniels on Mac Jones 11/30: "He's a guy that wants to do everything the best he can"

Patriots Mailbag: Is Belichick the Coach of the Year?

Sights and Sounds: Week 12 vs Tennessee Titans

'He's always with him': Devin McCourty helps family keep their son's memory alive 

Ted Karras represents his friends at Village of Merici for My Cause My Cleats

Inside the Patriots Locker Room After Win Over Titans

Patriots keep moving up in AFC

Best Game Photos, Presented by CarMax: Patriots vs. Titans 

Mac Jones on WEEI 11/29: "We're still hungry"

Jim Trotter makes case for Richard Seymour to be inducted into the Hall of Fame

Players to Watch: Patriots at Bills

Dec 02, 2021 at 09:00 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

2021-PlayersToWatch-16x9

The Patriots and Bills will meet in Buffalo on Monday Night Football for a much-hyped contest that will have major divisional and playoff implications. The Patriots are streaking after winning six-straight and vaulting themselves to the top of the AFC East, while the Bills have floundered in recent weeks, going 3-3 in their last six games.

Here are the key 10 plays that will play the biggest role in the huge matchup!

Kendrick Bourne runs toward the endzone on his second touchdown against the Titans
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Kendrick Bourne runs toward the endzone on his second touchdown against the Titans

Mac Jones, QB: Jones led the Patriots to their sixth-straight victory with another efficient performance, throwing for 310 yards and two touchdowns while avoiding any game-changing turnovers. He has just two interceptions in his last six games after throwing six in a four-game stretch. The Bills defense is arguably the best he's faced all season long, despite the loss of cornerback Tre'Davious White. Playing in front of a national audience on Monday Night Football with the lead in the division on the line is everything you could ask for. It will be an excellent barometer for the rookie's progress.

Kendrick Bourne, WR: Bourne has had at least one catch in every Patriots game this season and many have been electric, whether coming with a defender close in coverage or with an explosive after-catch run. In the last three games Bourne has hit another level with 13 catches on 14 targets, as he's emerged as a reliable complement to the consistent Jakobi Meyers and red-zone threat Hunter Henry. He'll need to continue his hot streak against the Bills if the Patriots offense is to have success.

Related Links

Matthew Judon, OLB: Judon picked up another sack against the Titans, as he's remained consistent with his pass rush pressure throughout 2021. He's failed to log a sack in just three contests this season and has five sacks in his last five games as he continues to make a major impact. Against Josh Allen, the Patriots will need another strong performance from the powerful outside linebacker. The Bills love to throw the ball and that should give Judon the chance to get after their quarterback.

J.C. Jackson, CB: Speaking of hot players, Jackson notched another interception against the Titans and now has seven on the season, just two away from tying the career high he set last season. The Bills have one of the most talented groups of receivers in the AFC and Jackson is likely to see plenty of Stefon Diggs, their most dynamic and targeted threat. If Jackson can eliminate Diggs from their attack, it will be a huge first step to slowing down Buffalo's attack. Add in Josh Allen's recent spat of bad ball security (seven interceptions in the last four games) and this could be a big opportunity for Jackson to make another statement.

Jalen Mills, CB: Jackson alone won't shut down the Bills' receivers and that's why there will be added focus on Jalen Mills this week, as he's likely to see plenty of Emmanuel Sanders if the Patriots choose to use more man defense. Mills has been coming on in recent games, with two passes defensed against the Titans, including a big one on third down that forced one of two punts on the day. If the defense continues to use more zone coverage, Mills should excel, where his anticipation and physical play can shine. He could be part of a new-look Patriots defensive formula against their divisional rivals.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) scrambles against the New Orleans Saints
AP Photo by Michael DeMocker
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) scrambles against the New Orleans Saints

Josh Allen, QB: Allen started the season off red-hot throwing 17 touchdowns to just three interceptions in their first seven games, but things have been more uneven over the last four games with eight touchdowns and seven interceptions. Last week against the Saints, Allen and the Bills offense seemed to regain some of their footing despite two more picks, as they rolled 31-6 on Thanksgiving. Allen's decision making and ability to avoid mistakes will be a huge factor in this game, going against a ball-hawking New England defense that leads the league in interceptions. Another big problem Allen presents is with his legs, especially on third down, where he's the team's leading rusher and averaging more that seven yards-per-carry. Last year Allen and the Bills offense had their way with the Patriots in the second-to-last game of the season, but this is a much different Patriots defense.

Stefon Diggs, WR: With 67 catches for 847 yards and seven touchdowns, Diggs is a top-10 receiver in the league and the unquestioned number one threat for the Bills passing offense. Last year, against the Patriots, Diggs had 15 catches for 237 yards, with three touchdowns in the second meeting that came in Week 16. That is off-the-charts production and preventing a similar output must top the Patriots' list of priorities. Containing Diggs is key number one as he leads the Bills in targets on every down.

Buffalo Bills free safety Jordan Poyer (21) celebrates his interception against the New Orleans Saints
AP Photo by Butch Dill
Buffalo Bills free safety Jordan Poyer (21) celebrates his interception against the New Orleans Saints

Cole Beasley, WR: Beasley isn't far behind Diggs, with 62 catches for 530 yards, he's had eight or more catches in four games this season. Last year the Patriots kept Beasley contained with just five catches for 41 yards but go back to 2019 and he had two excellent games with 14 catches for 183 yards. His slot quickness will present a major challenge for the thinned Patriots secondary, with Myles Bryant likely to draw Beasley in coverage. That could be a matchup the Bills look to target.

Matt Milano, LB: The active former Boston College star is a major cog in the middle of the Bills defense, making plays with anticipation and quickness. He's just behind Jordan Poyer in tackles and has a whopping 11 tackles-for-loss as he consistent makes plays behind the line of scrimmage. The Patriots will need to get Milano blocked if they're to get their rushing offense going.

Jordan Poyer, S: The veteran safety is one of the keys to the Bills defense, leading the team in solo tackles (44) and interceptions (five), while also picking up a sack and defending eight passes. He figures to be a key piece against the Patriots tight ends, especially in the red zone where Hunter Henry has emerged as a consistent threat. If the Patriots are to get their red zone offense on track, getting around Poyer will be a big key.

Related Content

news

Players to Watch: Patriots vs. Titans

Here are the ten players that will play the most key roles in Sunday's AFC Clash between the Patriots and Titans.
news

Players to Watch: Patriots at Falcons

The Patriots travel to Atlanta to take on the Falcons on Thursday Night Football and here are the 10 players to watch!
news

Players to Watch: Patriots vs. Browns

Here are the key players to watch as the Browns travel to Foxborough to take on the Patriots in a key AFC battle.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Notebook: Pats eye a wet, windy and wild night in Buffalo

NFL Week 13: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

What They're Saying: Buffalo Bills

Important Information Regarding 2021 MIAA State Football Championships at Gillette Stadium

'You're not alone': Jakob Johnson stands with victims of domestic violence for My Cause My Cleats

Cody Davis represents friend Eric Stevens, Axe ALS for My Cause My Cleats

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Matthew Judon 12/2: "Josh Allen is becoming one of those franchise QB's we will see for a very long time"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media on Thursday, December 2nd, 2021.

Dont'a Hightower 12/2: "Josh Allen is playing really good ball"

Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower addresses the media on Thursday, December 2nd, 2021.

Matthew Slater 12/2: "There's going to be some adversity when you play in a hostile environment"

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media on Thursday, December 2nd, 2021.

Matthew Judon shares what he would do with a bucket of slime 'NFL Slimetime'

New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon joins Nickelodeon NFL Insider Dylan Schefter for an interview.

Belestrator: Breaking down the weapons on the Buffalo Bills

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Scott Zolak break down Dawson Knox, Buffalo's defensive line, and Greg Rousseau on this edition of the Belestrator. For more Patriots All Access, tune in this Friday, December 3rd at 7:00pm on WBZ-TV. The full show will also be available on Patriots.com shortly following the broadcast.

Super Surprise for the Haley Family

Robert Kraft surprised the Haley family with super bowl tickets. Their 14 year old daughter Katherine has brain cancer and is a patient at Mass General Brigham. Katherine stayed in a room at Christopher Haven during treatment. The family came to Gillette Stadium to thank Robert Kraft and give him a gift.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

A Gentleman and an Officer: King cherishes his Army spouse

Patriots special teams star Brandon King couldn't be prouder of his wife, a U.S. Army officer, for her service to him and our country.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
Advertising