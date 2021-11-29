Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Mac Jones on Patriots Monday (WEEI Simulcast) Mon Nov 29 | 08:55 AM - 03:00 PM

Patriots keep moving up in AFC

Game Notes: Patriots win their sixth game in a row

4 Keys from Patriots 36-13 win over Titans

Game Observations: A Clash with the Titans

Full Titans vs. Patriots Highlights: NFL Week 12

Bill Belichick 11/28: "Good all-around effort"

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/28

Mac Jones' launch codes hit Meyers for 38 yards

Mac Jones sails it up for Jakobi Meyers on 22-yard pass

Mac Jones' accuracy is 100 on 4-yard TD pass to the boundary

Matthew Judon navigates to Ryan Tannehill on third-down sack

NFL Week 12: Patriots - Titans Injury Report

One-on-One with Mac Jones

Rapid Fire with Mac Jones

Seymour, Wilfork named Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalists

Mac Jones 11/24: "The goal is to go 1-0 each week"

Notebook: Henry, Patriots offense will keep chipping away

Three Patriots lead early Pro Bowl voting

Bill Belichick 11/24: "They are a physical team in all three phases of the game"

WBZ's Game Day Forecast for Patriots vs. Titans

Breaking down Kendrick Bourne's emergence for Pats offense

Nov 29, 2021 at 12:33 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

2021-Frame-PDC (5)

With two touchdowns in a big win against the Titans, Kendrick Bourne continued his recent hot streak, as the free-agent addition has emerged as a versatile weapon in the Patriots offense. Bourne has shined in different ways, whether it's winning contested catches, producing explosive plays with the ball in his hands or even throwing a touchdown, he's provided a new dynamic and valuable depth for New England's attack.

There has been no shortage of highlight plays by Bourne this season, as he got his first touchdown of the season on a tough contested catch against the Saints that showed his potential as part of a breakout six-catch, 96-yard receiving performance. He'd strike again vs. the Cowboys, with a thrilling 75-yard catch-and-run that helped send the game to overtime. In his next game against the Jets, he'd throw the first touchdown of his career, finding Nelson Agholor for six.

His third receiving touchdown of the year came against the Browns, as Bourne jumped between two defenders for another contested touchdown catch. It remains one of the highlight plays of the season. During the six-game win streak, Bourne has had four or more catches in all but one of the victories.

Aside from his touchdown pass, Bourne also has six carries for 78 yards, while staying fairly balanced between lining up out wide (234 snaps) and in the slot (161 snaps).

Against the Titans, Bourne once again displayed the talents that have helped him post 42 catches for 623 yards and five touchdowns, which puts him on pace to set career highs across the board. His first touchdown of the game helped the Patriots get off to a great start and it was another catch made with a defender draped all over him.

"It was really just a good concentration play," said Bill Belichick of the touchdown reception that made it 7-0 Patriots. "They blitzed us. Mac [Jones] did a good job of getting the ball out. There was a free rusher off the edge. They brought six. We only have five blockers in there. We had to get out. He did a good job, made a tight throw, and KB went up. It was good coverage, but he was able to stay with the ball. Good concentration and came down with it."

"Just a great play call by Josh [McDaniels]," said Bourne following the win. "Mac [Jones], he has the decision to go either side, we got the look we wanted, and just kind of ran a good route. He threw a good ball. I always say it was a really good ball. It's just a good play by me. Getting my feet down was the biggest thing. I don't know how I did it, but shoutout to the team for making it happen."

Bourne's second touchdown was even more important. With the Patriots clinging to a six-point lead late in the third quarter, Jones found Bourne underneath on a critical third-and-6 and the receiver did the rest, taking the ball up the sideline, getting a great block from Jakobi Meyers and tiptoeing into the end zone for a score that essentially put the game away.

"It was a good run-after-catch," said Belichick. "He made a nice play avoiding the first tackler, then Jakobi [Meyers] screened off the second tackler, and then he stiff-armed [Jayon] Brown going into the endzone, so it was a good finish on the play.

"You know, those explosive plays are just such game-changers, and obviously today we didn't do a great job in the red area. We left a lot of points on the field, but when you get a play like that where you can run it in the last 40 yards and not have to run another dozen plays down there in the red area makes it a lot easier."

"I definitely thought I was going to get hit," said Bourne of the big play. "Shoutout to Jakobi [Meyers] with the great block. That was what made the whole play. He's been doing that his whole career, blocking really well, and he caught a really good block right there. Giving that extra effort he gave really spurred me, so shoutout to him, but just a good play overall by the whole group."

Meyers has continued to be a go-to receiver, while Hunter Henry's red-zone chemistry with Mac Jones has helped provide the offense with some needed finish, but Bourne's ascension has provided another layer as he's become an offensive x-factor. Bourne's also been extremely effective on third downs, catching 10-of-13 third-down targets with seven first downs and two touchdowns.

There's no question of Bourne's increasing importance to the offense and he credited the coaches for pushing him to improve in critical areas like ball security.

"When I first came in, I was swinging the ball everywhere, kind of playing my style of play, and he [Bill Belichick] corrected it fast," said Bourne. "He taught me to keep the ball high and tight at all times and eventually my body just started adjusting to keeping the ball right here. It's just about securing the ball, having ball security. We emphasize no turnovers, so it's just a blessing that I can improve in different ways and be versatile for this team. It's just dope how they're developing me."

"KB's just got to keep working," said Belichick. "He's improved in a lot of areas. There are still things, whether it's our system or from a technical standpoint, but like all receivers, there's always the need to work on timing and execution with the quarterback and other receivers in the route pattern, so on and so forth. We'll just keep doing that."

With just five games left and the team's fate very much in their own hands, Bourne figures to play a key role down the stretch, but even after a stellar two-touchdown outing, he was maintaining a one-week-at-a-time focus.

"I don't think there is a ceiling at all," said Bourne following the game when asked how good this Patriots team can be. "We try to emphasize that. [Matthew] Slater just talked to us after about not getting overzealous about ourselves. Nothing like that. Just being in the moment and playing each game, each week, and thinking about that game. We're onto Buffalo now and that's the focus. That'll be good for us to just certify ourselves."

Related Content

news

It's all starting to click for the Patriots defense

Coming off a four-interception performance, the Patriots defense is rounding into their complementary form.
news

Breaking down Patriots' offensive outburst vs. Browns

Here are the three key elements that stood out from the Patriots impressive offensive performance against the Browns.
news

Patriots defense priming to lead a playoff push

The Patriots defense is coming on strong in recent weeks, leading the way for New England's surge in the standings.
news

Breaking down Pats' position in AFC

After getting back to 4-4, the Patriots are firmly planted in the middle of a competitive conference without much clarity as they round the season's halfway point.
news

Patriots seeing progress in key problem areas

After their first home win of the season, the Patriots' new-look team is starting to get some of their biggest issues fixed.
news

Breaking down Patriots offensive strengths and struggles vs. Cowboys

Despite a disappointing overtime loss, Mac Jones and the Patriots offense showed they can make all the plays, they just have to string it all together for 60 minutes.
news

Breaking down Patriots' emerging offense

Through five games, Mac Jones and the Patriots offense are starting to make strides and find their identity.
news

Breaking down Patriots' red zone progress vs. Bucs

The performances of the Patriots red zone offense and defense were key against the Bucs, as New England showed growth in an area of weakness.
news

Breaking down James White's injury impact

Replacing captain and all-everything running back James White would be no easy task.
news

Breaking down Pats' good and bad on third down vs. Jets

Third down always plays a critical role in the outcome, and the Patriots performance on the important down against the Jets shows their strengths and where they need to improve on both sides of the ball.
news

Breaking down Patriots solid third-down offensive performance vs. Miami

The most promising work by the Patriots offense came in crunch time on third down.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Breaking down Kendrick Bourne's emergence for Pats offense

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/29

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Titans presented by CarMax

Patriots keep moving up in AFC

Game Notes: Patriots win their sixth game in a row

4 Keys from Patriots 36-13 win over Titans

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Bill Belichick 11/29: "We try and focus on the things we need to correct"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Monday, November 29, 2021.

Press Pass: Patriots players react after 6th consecutive win

Patriots players Mac Jones, Matthew Judon, Devin McCourty and others address the media following the week 12 victory against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 28, 2021.

What Went Right: Patriots win streak continues

Tamara Brown discusses the Patriots performance after their 36-13 victory against the Tennessee Titans.

Mac Jones 11/28: "Our receivers play with a lot of passion"

Patriots Quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 36-13 win over the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, November 28, 2021.

Bill Belichick 11/28: "Good all-around effort"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 36-13 win over the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, November 28, 2021.

Devin McCourty 11/28: "It was a gritty win"

Patriots safety Devin McCourty addresses the media on Sunday, November 28, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

A Gentleman and an Officer: King cherishes his Army spouse

Patriots special teams star Brandon King couldn't be prouder of his wife, a U.S. Army officer, for her service to him and our country.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
Advertising