Breaking down Kendrick Bourne's emergence for Pats offense

There's no question of Bourne's increasing importance to the offense and he credited the coaches for pushing him to improve in critical areas like ball security.

"When I first came in, I was swinging the ball everywhere, kind of playing my style of play, and he [Bill Belichick] corrected it fast," said Bourne. "He taught me to keep the ball high and tight at all times and eventually my body just started adjusting to keeping the ball right here. It's just about securing the ball, having ball security. We emphasize no turnovers, so it's just a blessing that I can improve in different ways and be versatile for this team. It's just dope how they're developing me."

"KB's just got to keep working," said Belichick. "He's improved in a lot of areas. There are still things, whether it's our system or from a technical standpoint, but like all receivers, there's always the need to work on timing and execution with the quarterback and other receivers in the route pattern, so on and so forth. We'll just keep doing that."

With just five games left and the team's fate very much in their own hands, Bourne figures to play a key role down the stretch, but even after a stellar two-touchdown outing, he was maintaining a one-week-at-a-time focus.