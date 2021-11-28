4 Keys from Patriots 36-13 win over Titans

Takeaways cover spotty run defense

After a flawless three-and-out to start the game, the Patriots defense allowed the Titans to find their stride on offense with some sustained drives, though those were undercut by a missed extra point and a missed field goal in the first half that helped New England maintain their lead.

Overall, the Patriots defense fell back to earth in this one after a red-hot stretch, allowing some surprising plays from a battered Titans offense that capitalized on some breakdowns. They gave up over 200 yards rushing for the first time this season, while the Titans broke 200 rushing yards for their first time this season as well.

Takeaways were once again the difference. As the Titans were putting together another quality drive near the end of the first half, Davon Godchaux forced a fumble and Kyle Dugger recovered it as the tide shifted back into the Patriots favor. But it wouldn't last long, as the Titans would get the ball back one more time and rip off a 68-yard draw on third-and-3 for a touchdown just before halftime. It was the kind of big-play breakdown that has been absent for most of the season against the Pats D.

The defense looked like they were picking up where they left off in the third quarter, allowing a 34-yard run by D'Onta Forman, before J.C. Jackson punched the ball out and Jalen Mills recovered it for the defense's second takeaway of the game. Jackson would strike again with the Titans on the edge of the end zone in the fourth quarter and going for it on 4th-and-2, picking off his seventh pass of the year after a Devin McCourty tip to give New England their third takeaway of the game.