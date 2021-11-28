Game Observations: A Clash with the Titans

Edge rusher Matthew Judon continues to vie for the league lead in sacks. Entering the game tied for fourth, he registered number 11.5 on the season, and it came at an opportune time – the third play of the day from scrimmage, forcing the Titans into a three-and-out punt. Judon later incurred a questionable roughing-the-passer penalty midway through the second quarter, but his value to this defense continues to manifest itself each week.

* * *

First quarter, Patriots played predominantly their 3-4 base defense, an indication of just how thin the Titans were at wide receiver and focused on the run. But as the Patriots got the lead, the Titans began substituting more, and the Patriots had to respond in kind.

Despite missing all-world runner Derrick Henry, Tennessee dominated on the ground, with two players surpassing 100 yards rushing. In the first half alone, the Titans piled up 142 yards. Even if you discount the Dontrell Hilliard 68-yard TD with under a minute to play in the first half, the Titans had 74 yards rushing at that point.

Compare that to a paltry 23 yards for the Patriots by intermission, nine of which came on an end-around to tight end Jonnu Smith. New England's inability to get much going on the ground was especially surprising, given that Tennessee didn't have three of its best run defenders available because of various injuries.

* * *