Game Notes: Patriots win their sixth game in a row

MATTHEW SLATER PLAYS IN 100TH REGULAR-SEASON GAME AT GILLETTE STADIUM

Matthew Slater became the third New England player to play in 100 regular-season games at Gillette Stadium, joining Tom Brady (134) and Stephen Gostkowski (102).

FOLK TIES GOSTKOWSKI WITH FIFTH 50-YARD FIELD GOAL OF THE SEASON

Nick Folk connected on a 52-yard field goal in the fourth quarter for his fifth 50-yard field goal of the 2021 season. Folk tied the team mark of five 50-yard field goal in a season set by Stephen Gostkowski in the 2013 season.

FOLK HAS FIFTH GAME IN 2021 WITH AT LEAST FOUR FIELD GOALS

Folk connected on five field goals, marking his fifth game in 2021 with four or more field goals. He had four field goals at the New York Jets (9/19), at Houston (10/10), at the LA Chargers (10/31) and at Atlanta (11/18). The NFL record for most games in a season with at least four field goals is six by David Akers in 2011 with San Francisco.

FOLK HITS 30 FIELD GOAL MARK

Nick Folk connected on 5-of-6 field goals (22, 37, 44, 28 and 52) and now has 31 field goals in 2021. He reached 30 field goals in season for the fourth time in his career (30 in 2010), (33 in 2013) and (32 in 2014). The Patriots have now had a player reach 30 field goals in a season nine times. Folk is leading the NFL with 31 field goals.

Patriots Record for Most Field Goals in a Season

Player Field Goals

Stephen Gostkowski 38 in 2013

Stephen Gostkowski 37 in 2017

Stephen Gostkowski 36 in 2008

Stephen Gostkowski 35 in 2014

Stephen Gostkowski 36 in 2015

Tony Franklin 32 in 1986

Nick Folk 31 in 2021

Adam Vinatieri 31 in 1998

Adam Vinatieri 31 in 2004

FOLK CONNECTS ON FIVE FIELD GOALS

Folk tied his single-game career-high with five field goals. He also had five field goals at Minnesota on Dec. 7, 2014 and vs. Minnesota on Oct. 11, 2010 while with the New York Jets. Folk's six field goal attempts are a single-game high.

BOURNE HAS SECOND CAREER TWO-TD GAME

WR Kendrick Bourne scored on a 4-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter and a 41-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter. It is his second career two-touchdown game. He had two touchdowns at New Orleans on Dec. 8, 2019 when he played for San Francisco.

BOURNE HAS SECOND LONG TD OF THE SEASON AND HIS CAREER

Bourne's 41-yard touchdown reception is the second longest touchdown of his career. He had a 75-yard touchdown from Mac Jones vs. Dallas on Oct. 17, 2021.

BOURNE TIES HIS CAREER-HIGH FOR RECEIVING TOUCHDOWNS IN A SEASON

Bourne increased his 2021 totals to five receiving touchdowns with his two against Tennessee to match his career high. He had five receiving touchdowns in 2019 with San Francisco.

JACKSON CREDITED WITH FIRST FORCED FUMBLE

CB J.C. Jackson was credited with his first career forced fumble when he forced a fumble on Tennessee RB D'Onta Foreman. The fumble was recovered by DB Jalen Mills after a 30-yard gain.

JACKSON NOW HAS MOST TAKEWAYS IN A THREE-YEAR SPAN IN PATRIOTS HISTORY

Jackson picked off Tennessee QB Ryan Tannehill in the end zone in the fourth quarter. He now has 23 takeaways in a three-year span (2019-2021 – 21 interceptions and two fumble recoveries) the most takeaways by a Patriots player in a three-year span, surpassing the 22 by Ron Hall (1964-66 – 20 interceptions and two fumble recoveries)

JACKSON MOVES UP ON PATS INTERCEPTION LIST

Jackson's fourth-quarter interception is his 24th career pick to move into 9th place on the Patriots all-time list with Nick Buoniconti and Ronnie Lippett. Maurice Hurst is in 8th place with 27 interceptions.

JACKSON HAS HIGHEST TWO-YEAR INTERCEPTION TOTAL IN TEAM HISTORY

With his fourth quarter interception, Jackson increased his two-year interception total to 17 (9 in 2020 and 7 in 2021) to move past Asante Samuel (16) - (10 in 2006 and 6 in 2007) for the most interceptions in consecutive seasons for the Patriots.

CODY DAVIS IS SPECIAL

Cody Davis had one special teams tackle against Tennessee to push his totals to a team-leading 10 special teams tackles. It is the third time in his career that he has reached double-digit special teams tackles. Davis had 10 special teams tackles in 2015 with St. Louis and 10 special teams tackles in 2018 with Jacksonville.

MATTHEW JUDON JOINS THE 11 SACK LIST

LB Matthew Judon increased his 2021 sack total to 11 ½ with an 8-yard sack of Ryan Tannehill in the first quarter. He joins, Tony McGee, Andre Tippett, Garin Veris, Willie McGinest, Mike Vrabel and Chandler Jones as the only Patriots players to reach 11 sacks in a season. The only players with more sacks in a season than Judon under Bill Belichick are the 12 ½ by Jones in 2015 and the 12 ½ by Mike Vrable in 2007.

PATRIOTS 11-PLUS SACK SEASONS

Sacks Player Year

12.0 Tony McGee 1977

11.5 Tony McGee 1978

18.5 Andre Tippett 1984

16.5 Andre Tippett 1985

11.0 Garin Veris 1986

12.5 Andre Tippett 1987

11.0 Willie McGinest 1995

12.5 Mike Vrabel 2007

11.5 Chandler Jones 2013

12.5 Chandler Jones 2015

JAKOBI MEYERS GOES LONG

WR Jakobi Meyers caught a career-long 38-yard reception from QB Mac Jones in the second quarter. His previous long was a 35-yard reception from QB Cam Newton at Miami on Dec. 20, 2020.

GUNNER OLSZEWSKI HAS CAREER-LONG KICKOFF RETURN

Gunner Olszewski had a career-long 37-yard kickoff return to open the second half. His previous best was a 33-yard return vs. San Francisco on Oct. 25, 2020 and at Buffalo on Nov. 1, 2020.

MAC JONES HAS FIFTH MULTI-TD GAME OF 2021

QB Mac Jones threw for two touchdowns, both to WR Kendrick Bourne. It is his fifth mulit-touchdown game of the season. The record for most games with at least two touchdown passes by a rookie quarterback is Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers with 10 games in 2020.

JONES REACHED 70 PERCENT

Jones finished 23-of-32 for 310 yards with two touchdowns for a 71.9 completion percentage. He has completed at least 70 percent of his passes in eight of his 12 games. The rookie record is nine games with a 70+ percent completion percentage by Dak Prescott in 2016. The NFL record is 13 games by Drew Brees in 2017.

JONES HAS SECOND 300 YARD GAME