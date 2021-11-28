Game Notes: Patriots win their sixth game in a row

TEAM NOTES
- Patriots win sixth in a row – 15th winning streak of six or more since 2001.
- Patriots surpass 2020 season win total of 7 wins with 8th win of the year.
- ·Patriots improve to 6-1 in the AFC.
- Patriots finish the month of November 4-0 for 28th undefeated month since 2000.
- Matthew Slater plays in 100th regular-season game at Gillette Stadium.
- Matthew Judon now has 11 ½ sacks.
- Kendrick Bourne has second career two-touchdown game.
- J.C. Jackson has best two-year interception total in team history.
PATRIOTS HAVE 15 WINNING STREAK OF 6 OR MORE GAMES SINCE 2001
The Patriots won their sixth game in a row and now have 15 winning streaks of six or more games in a season since 2001, the most in the NFL.
Team Winning Streaks of at least 6 games
New England 15
Green Bay 8
Indianapolis 7
New Orleans 7
Philadelphia 6
Pittsburgh 6
PATRIOTS SURPASS 2020 WIN TOTAL
The victory over Tennessee improved the Patriots record to 8-4, surpassing the 7-win total of the 2020 season.
PATRIOTS REACH 30 SACKS FOR 20TH TIME UNDER BELICHICK
The Patriots defense had two sacks against Tennessee and now has 30 sacks for the season. It is the 20th time under Bill Belichick that the team has reached at least 30 sacks.
PATRIOTS OWN BEST CONFERENCE RECORD
New England improved to an AFC-best 6-1 conference record.
PATRIOTS FINISH THE MONTH OF NOVEMBER WITH A PERFECT 4-0 RECORD
New England has 28 undefeated months since 2000 after finishing the month of November with a 4-0 record, the most in the NFL over that span. Green Bay is second with 19 undefeated months during that time.
SUNDAY DRIVES CONTINUE
The Patriots scored on eight of their first 10 drives (the 11th possession was a victory formation kneel down). The Patriots scored on seven of their nine drives vs. Cleveland on Nov. 14 and nine-of-11 drives vs. the New York Jets on Oct. 24.
PATRIOTS EXTEND NFL RECORD TO 98 STRAIGHT GAMES SCORING IN FIRST HALF
The Patriots have gone 98 straight games (regular season and postseason) scoring in the first half, to extend an NFL record, following WR Kendrick Bourne's 4-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter. The Patriots also own the second-longest streak at 82 games with a first half score (2006-11). The last time the Patriots failed to score in the first half was a 16-0 loss at home against Buffalo on Oct. 2, 2016.
PATRIOTS WIN SIXTH GAME IN A ROW
New England won its sixth straight game. During the streak the Patriots have averaged 35 points and allowed 11 points (211 points scored, 63 points allowed). The Patriots have allowed just 13 points in the second half during that stretch.
PATRIOTS HALFTIME LEAD
The Patriots are 105-3 all-time at Gillette Stadium in the regular season when leading at halftime. The Patriots led Tennessee, 16-13, at halftime today.
PATRIOTS DEFENSE FORCED FOUR TURNOVERS, INCLUDING THREE FUMBLE RECOVERIES
The Patriots defense forced four turnovers with one interception and three fumble recoveries. It is the 22nd time in team history that they have recovered at least three fumbles and first since recovering three fumbles vs. Las Vegas on Sept. 27, 2020. It is the 17th time under Belichick that the Patriots have recovered three or more fumbles in a game.
INDIVIDUAL NOTES
MATTHEW SLATER PLAYS IN 100TH REGULAR-SEASON GAME AT GILLETTE STADIUM
Matthew Slater became the third New England player to play in 100 regular-season games at Gillette Stadium, joining Tom Brady (134) and Stephen Gostkowski (102).
FOLK TIES GOSTKOWSKI WITH FIFTH 50-YARD FIELD GOAL OF THE SEASON
Nick Folk connected on a 52-yard field goal in the fourth quarter for his fifth 50-yard field goal of the 2021 season. Folk tied the team mark of five 50-yard field goal in a season set by Stephen Gostkowski in the 2013 season.
FOLK HAS FIFTH GAME IN 2021 WITH AT LEAST FOUR FIELD GOALS
Folk connected on five field goals, marking his fifth game in 2021 with four or more field goals. He had four field goals at the New York Jets (9/19), at Houston (10/10), at the LA Chargers (10/31) and at Atlanta (11/18). The NFL record for most games in a season with at least four field goals is six by David Akers in 2011 with San Francisco.
FOLK HITS 30 FIELD GOAL MARK
Nick Folk connected on 5-of-6 field goals (22, 37, 44, 28 and 52) and now has 31 field goals in 2021. He reached 30 field goals in season for the fourth time in his career (30 in 2010), (33 in 2013) and (32 in 2014). The Patriots have now had a player reach 30 field goals in a season nine times. Folk is leading the NFL with 31 field goals.
Patriots Record for Most Field Goals in a Season
Player Field Goals
Stephen Gostkowski 38 in 2013
Stephen Gostkowski 37 in 2017
Stephen Gostkowski 36 in 2008
Stephen Gostkowski 35 in 2014
Stephen Gostkowski 36 in 2015
Tony Franklin 32 in 1986
Nick Folk 31 in 2021
Adam Vinatieri 31 in 1998
Adam Vinatieri 31 in 2004
FOLK CONNECTS ON FIVE FIELD GOALS
Folk tied his single-game career-high with five field goals. He also had five field goals at Minnesota on Dec. 7, 2014 and vs. Minnesota on Oct. 11, 2010 while with the New York Jets. Folk's six field goal attempts are a single-game high.
BOURNE HAS SECOND CAREER TWO-TD GAME
WR Kendrick Bourne scored on a 4-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter and a 41-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter. It is his second career two-touchdown game. He had two touchdowns at New Orleans on Dec. 8, 2019 when he played for San Francisco.
BOURNE HAS SECOND LONG TD OF THE SEASON AND HIS CAREER
Bourne's 41-yard touchdown reception is the second longest touchdown of his career. He had a 75-yard touchdown from Mac Jones vs. Dallas on Oct. 17, 2021.
BOURNE TIES HIS CAREER-HIGH FOR RECEIVING TOUCHDOWNS IN A SEASON
Bourne increased his 2021 totals to five receiving touchdowns with his two against Tennessee to match his career high. He had five receiving touchdowns in 2019 with San Francisco.
JACKSON CREDITED WITH FIRST FORCED FUMBLE
CB J.C. Jackson was credited with his first career forced fumble when he forced a fumble on Tennessee RB D'Onta Foreman. The fumble was recovered by DB Jalen Mills after a 30-yard gain.
JACKSON NOW HAS MOST TAKEWAYS IN A THREE-YEAR SPAN IN PATRIOTS HISTORY
Jackson picked off Tennessee QB Ryan Tannehill in the end zone in the fourth quarter. He now has 23 takeaways in a three-year span (2019-2021 – 21 interceptions and two fumble recoveries) the most takeaways by a Patriots player in a three-year span, surpassing the 22 by Ron Hall (1964-66 – 20 interceptions and two fumble recoveries)
JACKSON MOVES UP ON PATS INTERCEPTION LIST
Jackson's fourth-quarter interception is his 24th career pick to move into 9th place on the Patriots all-time list with Nick Buoniconti and Ronnie Lippett. Maurice Hurst is in 8th place with 27 interceptions.
JACKSON HAS HIGHEST TWO-YEAR INTERCEPTION TOTAL IN TEAM HISTORY
With his fourth quarter interception, Jackson increased his two-year interception total to 17 (9 in 2020 and 7 in 2021) to move past Asante Samuel (16) - (10 in 2006 and 6 in 2007) for the most interceptions in consecutive seasons for the Patriots.
CODY DAVIS IS SPECIAL
Cody Davis had one special teams tackle against Tennessee to push his totals to a team-leading 10 special teams tackles. It is the third time in his career that he has reached double-digit special teams tackles. Davis had 10 special teams tackles in 2015 with St. Louis and 10 special teams tackles in 2018 with Jacksonville.
MATTHEW JUDON JOINS THE 11 SACK LIST
LB Matthew Judon increased his 2021 sack total to 11 ½ with an 8-yard sack of Ryan Tannehill in the first quarter. He joins, Tony McGee, Andre Tippett, Garin Veris, Willie McGinest, Mike Vrabel and Chandler Jones as the only Patriots players to reach 11 sacks in a season. The only players with more sacks in a season than Judon under Bill Belichick are the 12 ½ by Jones in 2015 and the 12 ½ by Mike Vrable in 2007.
PATRIOTS 11-PLUS SACK SEASONS
Sacks Player Year
12.0 Tony McGee 1977
11.5 Tony McGee 1978
18.5 Andre Tippett 1984
16.5 Andre Tippett 1985
11.0 Garin Veris 1986
12.5 Andre Tippett 1987
11.0 Willie McGinest 1995
12.5 Mike Vrabel 2007
11.5 Chandler Jones 2013
12.5 Chandler Jones 2015
JAKOBI MEYERS GOES LONG
WR Jakobi Meyers caught a career-long 38-yard reception from QB Mac Jones in the second quarter. His previous long was a 35-yard reception from QB Cam Newton at Miami on Dec. 20, 2020.
GUNNER OLSZEWSKI HAS CAREER-LONG KICKOFF RETURN
Gunner Olszewski had a career-long 37-yard kickoff return to open the second half. His previous best was a 33-yard return vs. San Francisco on Oct. 25, 2020 and at Buffalo on Nov. 1, 2020.
MAC JONES HAS FIFTH MULTI-TD GAME OF 2021
QB Mac Jones threw for two touchdowns, both to WR Kendrick Bourne. It is his fifth mulit-touchdown game of the season. The record for most games with at least two touchdown passes by a rookie quarterback is Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers with 10 games in 2020.
JONES REACHED 70 PERCENT
Jones finished 23-of-32 for 310 yards with two touchdowns for a 71.9 completion percentage. He has completed at least 70 percent of his passes in eight of his 12 games. The rookie record is nine games with a 70+ percent completion percentage by Dak Prescott in 2016. The NFL record is 13 games by Drew Brees in 2017.
JONES HAS SECOND 300 YARD GAME
Jones had his second 300-yard game of the season after finishing with 310 yards against Tennessee, his highest of the season. He had 307 yards passing vs. the New York Jets on Oct. 24.