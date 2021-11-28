Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Sun Nov 28 - 06:00 PM | Mon Nov 29 - 08:55 AM

Game Notes: Patriots win their sixth game in a row

4 Keys from Patriots 36-13 win over Titans

Game Observations: A Clash with the Titans

Full Titans vs. Patriots Highlights: NFL Week 12

Bill Belichick 11/28: "Good all-around effort"

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/28

Mac Jones' launch codes hit Meyers for 38 yards

Mac Jones sails it up for Jakobi Meyers on 22-yard pass

Mac Jones' accuracy is 100 on 4-yard TD pass to the boundary

Matthew Judon navigates to Ryan Tannehill on third-down sack

How to Watch/Listen: Titans at Patriots

Expert Predictions: Week 12 picks for Patriots vs. Titans

NFL Week 12: Patriots - Titans Injury Report

Game Preview: Titans at Patriots

One-on-One with Mac Jones

Players to Watch: Patriots vs. Titans

What They're Saying: Tennessee Titans

Rapid Fire with Mac Jones

Seymour, Wilfork named Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalists

Mac Jones 11/24: "The goal is to go 1-0 each week"

Game Notes: Patriots win their sixth game in a row

Nov 28, 2021 at 06:23 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

20211128_PDC_Mills_Adler
Photo by Eric J. Adler

TEAM NOTES

  • Patriots win sixth in a row – 15th winning streak of six or more since 2001.
  • Patriots surpass 2020 season win total of 7 wins with 8th win of the year.
  • ·Patriots improve to 6-1 in the AFC.
  • Patriots finish the month of November 4-0 for 28th undefeated month since 2000.
  • Matthew Slater plays in 100th regular-season game at Gillette Stadium.
  • Matthew Judon now has 11 ½ sacks.
  • Kendrick Bourne has second career two-touchdown game.
  • J.C. Jackson has best two-year interception total in team history.

Related Links

PATRIOTS HAVE 15 WINNING STREAK OF 6 OR MORE GAMES SINCE 2001

The Patriots won their sixth game in a row and now have 15 winning streaks of six or more games in a season since 2001, the most in the NFL.

Team Winning Streaks of at least 6 games

New England 15

Green Bay 8

Indianapolis 7

New Orleans 7

Philadelphia 6

Pittsburgh 6

PATRIOTS SURPASS 2020 WIN TOTAL

The victory over Tennessee improved the Patriots record to 8-4, surpassing the 7-win total of the 2020 season.

PATRIOTS REACH 30 SACKS FOR 20TH TIME UNDER BELICHICK

The Patriots defense had two sacks against Tennessee and now has 30 sacks for the season. It is the 20th time under Bill Belichick that the team has reached at least 30 sacks.

PATRIOTS OWN BEST CONFERENCE RECORD

New England improved to an AFC-best 6-1 conference record.

PATRIOTS FINISH THE MONTH OF NOVEMBER WITH A PERFECT 4-0 RECORD

New England has 28 undefeated months since 2000 after finishing the month of November with a 4-0 record, the most in the NFL over that span. Green Bay is second with 19 undefeated months during that time.

SUNDAY DRIVES CONTINUE

The Patriots scored on eight of their first 10 drives (the 11th possession was a victory formation kneel down). The Patriots scored on seven of their nine drives vs. Cleveland on Nov. 14 and nine-of-11 drives vs. the New York Jets on Oct. 24.

PATRIOTS EXTEND NFL RECORD TO 98 STRAIGHT GAMES SCORING IN FIRST HALF

The Patriots have gone 98 straight games (regular season and postseason) scoring in the first half, to extend an NFL record, following WR Kendrick Bourne's 4-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter. The Patriots also own the second-longest streak at 82 games with a first half score (2006-11). The last time the Patriots failed to score in the first half was a 16-0 loss at home against Buffalo on Oct. 2, 2016.

PATRIOTS WIN SIXTH GAME IN A ROW

New England won its sixth straight game. During the streak the Patriots have averaged 35 points and allowed 11 points (211 points scored, 63 points allowed). The Patriots have allowed just 13 points in the second half during that stretch.

PATRIOTS HALFTIME LEAD

The Patriots are 105-3 all-time at Gillette Stadium in the regular season when leading at halftime. The Patriots led Tennessee, 16-13, at halftime today.

PATRIOTS DEFENSE FORCED FOUR TURNOVERS, INCLUDING THREE FUMBLE RECOVERIES

The Patriots defense forced four turnovers with one interception and three fumble recoveries. It is the 22nd time in team history that they have recovered at least three fumbles and first since recovering three fumbles vs. Las Vegas on Sept. 27, 2020. It is the 17th time under Belichick that the Patriots have recovered three or more fumbles in a game.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

MATTHEW SLATER PLAYS IN 100TH REGULAR-SEASON GAME AT GILLETTE STADIUM

Matthew Slater became the third New England player to play in 100 regular-season games at Gillette Stadium, joining Tom Brady (134) and Stephen Gostkowski (102).

FOLK TIES GOSTKOWSKI WITH FIFTH 50-YARD FIELD GOAL OF THE SEASON

Nick Folk connected on a 52-yard field goal in the fourth quarter for his fifth 50-yard field goal of the 2021 season. Folk tied the team mark of five 50-yard field goal in a season set by Stephen Gostkowski in the 2013 season.

FOLK HAS FIFTH GAME IN 2021 WITH AT LEAST FOUR FIELD GOALS

Folk connected on five field goals, marking his fifth game in 2021 with four or more field goals. He had four field goals at the New York Jets (9/19), at Houston (10/10), at the LA Chargers (10/31) and at Atlanta (11/18). The NFL record for most games in a season with at least four field goals is six by David Akers in 2011 with San Francisco.

FOLK HITS 30 FIELD GOAL MARK

Nick Folk connected on 5-of-6 field goals (22, 37, 44, 28 and 52) and now has 31 field goals in 2021. He reached 30 field goals in season for the fourth time in his career (30 in 2010), (33 in 2013) and (32 in 2014). The Patriots have now had a player reach 30 field goals in a season nine times. Folk is leading the NFL with 31 field goals.

Patriots Record for Most Field Goals in a Season

Player Field Goals

Stephen Gostkowski 38 in 2013

Stephen Gostkowski 37 in 2017

Stephen Gostkowski 36 in 2008

Stephen Gostkowski 35 in 2014

Stephen Gostkowski 36 in 2015

Tony Franklin 32 in 1986

Nick Folk 31 in 2021

Adam Vinatieri 31 in 1998

Adam Vinatieri 31 in 2004

FOLK CONNECTS ON FIVE FIELD GOALS

Folk tied his single-game career-high with five field goals. He also had five field goals at Minnesota on Dec. 7, 2014 and vs. Minnesota on Oct. 11, 2010 while with the New York Jets. Folk's six field goal attempts are a single-game high.

BOURNE HAS SECOND CAREER TWO-TD GAME

WR Kendrick Bourne scored on a 4-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter and a 41-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter. It is his second career two-touchdown game. He had two touchdowns at New Orleans on Dec. 8, 2019 when he played for San Francisco.

BOURNE HAS SECOND LONG TD OF THE SEASON AND HIS CAREER

Bourne's 41-yard touchdown reception is the second longest touchdown of his career. He had a 75-yard touchdown from Mac Jones vs. Dallas on Oct. 17, 2021.

BOURNE TIES HIS CAREER-HIGH FOR RECEIVING TOUCHDOWNS IN A SEASON

Bourne increased his 2021 totals to five receiving touchdowns with his two against Tennessee to match his career high. He had five receiving touchdowns in 2019 with San Francisco.

JACKSON CREDITED WITH FIRST FORCED FUMBLE

CB J.C. Jackson was credited with his first career forced fumble when he forced a fumble on Tennessee RB D'Onta Foreman. The fumble was recovered by DB Jalen Mills after a 30-yard gain.

JACKSON NOW HAS MOST TAKEWAYS IN A THREE-YEAR SPAN IN PATRIOTS HISTORY

Jackson picked off Tennessee QB Ryan Tannehill in the end zone in the fourth quarter. He now has 23 takeaways in a three-year span (2019-2021 – 21 interceptions and two fumble recoveries) the most takeaways by a Patriots player in a three-year span, surpassing the 22 by Ron Hall (1964-66 – 20 interceptions and two fumble recoveries)

JACKSON MOVES UP ON PATS INTERCEPTION LIST

Jackson's fourth-quarter interception is his 24th career pick to move into 9th place on the Patriots all-time list with Nick Buoniconti and Ronnie Lippett. Maurice Hurst is in 8th place with 27 interceptions.

JACKSON HAS HIGHEST TWO-YEAR INTERCEPTION TOTAL IN TEAM HISTORY

With his fourth quarter interception, Jackson increased his two-year interception total to 17 (9 in 2020 and 7 in 2021) to move past Asante Samuel (16) - (10 in 2006 and 6 in 2007) for the most interceptions in consecutive seasons for the Patriots.

CODY DAVIS IS SPECIAL

Cody Davis had one special teams tackle against Tennessee to push his totals to a team-leading 10 special teams tackles. It is the third time in his career that he has reached double-digit special teams tackles. Davis had 10 special teams tackles in 2015 with St. Louis and 10 special teams tackles in 2018 with Jacksonville.

MATTHEW JUDON JOINS THE 11 SACK LIST

LB Matthew Judon increased his 2021 sack total to 11 ½ with an 8-yard sack of Ryan Tannehill in the first quarter. He joins, Tony McGee, Andre Tippett, Garin Veris, Willie McGinest, Mike Vrabel and Chandler Jones as the only Patriots players to reach 11 sacks in a season. The only players with more sacks in a season than Judon under Bill Belichick are the 12 ½ by Jones in 2015 and the 12 ½ by Mike Vrable in 2007.

PATRIOTS 11-PLUS SACK SEASONS

Sacks Player Year

12.0 Tony McGee 1977

11.5 Tony McGee 1978

18.5 Andre Tippett 1984

16.5 Andre Tippett 1985

11.0 Garin Veris 1986

12.5 Andre Tippett 1987

11.0 Willie McGinest 1995

12.5 Mike Vrabel 2007

11.5 Chandler Jones 2013

12.5 Chandler Jones 2015

JAKOBI MEYERS GOES LONG

WR Jakobi Meyers caught a career-long 38-yard reception from QB Mac Jones in the second quarter. His previous long was a 35-yard reception from QB Cam Newton at Miami on Dec. 20, 2020.

GUNNER OLSZEWSKI HAS CAREER-LONG KICKOFF RETURN

Gunner Olszewski had a career-long 37-yard kickoff return to open the second half. His previous best was a 33-yard return vs. San Francisco on Oct. 25, 2020 and at Buffalo on Nov. 1, 2020.

MAC JONES HAS FIFTH MULTI-TD GAME OF 2021

QB Mac Jones threw for two touchdowns, both to WR Kendrick Bourne. It is his fifth mulit-touchdown game of the season. The record for most games with at least two touchdown passes by a rookie quarterback is Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers with 10 games in 2020.

JONES REACHED 70 PERCENT

Jones finished 23-of-32 for 310 yards with two touchdowns for a 71.9 completion percentage. He has completed at least 70 percent of his passes in eight of his 12 games. The rookie record is nine games with a 70+ percent completion percentage by Dak Prescott in 2016. The NFL record is 13 games by Drew Brees in 2017.

JONES HAS SECOND 300 YARD GAME

Jones had his second 300-yard game of the season after finishing with 310 yards against Tennessee, his highest of the season. He had 307 yards passing vs. the New York Jets on Oct. 24.

Related Content

news

Game Notes: Patriots extend streak to seven straight wins over the Falcons

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: Patriots offense scores over 40 points for the second time in 2021

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: J.C. Jackson returns interception 88-yards for a touchdown

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: Patriots are perfect on the road in 2021

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: Patriots score 50 against the Jets for the third time in team history

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: Patriots play first regular-season overtime game since 2015

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: Nick Folk kicks two 52-yard field goals, longest field goals as a member of the Patriots

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: Patriots defense holds Tampa Bay to 19 points

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: Nick Folk extends streak to 35 straight field goals

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: Patriots extend streak to 11 straight wins over the Jets

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: Patriots defense holds Miami to under 100 yards rushing

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Game Notes: Patriots win their sixth game in a row

Game Observations: A Clash with the Titans

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/28

4 Keys from Patriots 36-13 win over Titans

Tennessee Titans Postgame Quotes 11/28 

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Titans Week 12

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Press Pass: Patriots players react after 6th consecutive win

Patriots players Mac Jones, Matthew Judon, Devin McCourty and others address the media following the week 12 victory against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 28, 2021.

Matthew Judon 11/28: "We want to be great and perfect at everything"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 36-13 win over the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, November 28, 2021.

What Went Right: Patriots win streak continues

Tamara Brown discusses the Patriots performance after their 36-13 victory against the Tennessee Titans.

Devin McCourty 11/28: "It was a gritty win"

Patriots safety Devin McCourty addresses the media on Sunday, November 28, 2021.

Davon Godchaux 11/28: "We made enough plays on defense"

Patriots defensive tackle Davon Godchaux addresses the media on Sunday, November 28, 2021.

Mac Jones 11/28: "Our receivers play with a lot of passion"

Patriots Quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 36-13 win over the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, November 28, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

A Gentleman and an Officer: King cherishes his Army spouse

Patriots special teams star Brandon King couldn't be prouder of his wife, a U.S. Army officer, for her service to him and our country.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
Advertising