Notebook: Jackson loves being a Patriot

J.C. Jackson continued his hot streak last week against the Falcons and will look to build on his excellent year against a Titans passing offense that may not have their top receiving weapon, A.J. Brown. Over the last three games, Jackson has three interceptions and five passes defensed, as he leads the cornerback position in the initial round of Pro Bowl voting.

After grabbing nine interceptions a year ago, Jackson has six this season as his ball skills continue to show up no matter who Jackson is playing with or against.

"He puts a tremendous amount of effort into his ball skills," said cornerbacks coach Mike Pellegrino earlier this week. "He has very natural hands as you can see on the catch near the sidelines [against Atlanta]. He's got soft hands, but he also puts in a lot of effort in between. 'Mike, come throw me a ball, Mike, let's do this, Mike, let's do that.' It's a direct correlation to his effort and willingness to get better or be the best at what he wants to do."

"A lot of times his back's to the ball when it leaves the quarterback's hands, like the interception he had against the Jets," said Bill Belichick when asked to describe what makes Jackson's ball skills so outstanding. "Plays like that, where a receiver comes out of his break and you're a defender trying to cover the receiver, and then find the ball, be able to catch it, get his feet down in bounds. Plays like that. That was a pretty good play. He tracks the ball well in the deep part of the field. Anticipates well."