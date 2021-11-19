Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Patriots Postgame Show Fri Nov 19 - 01:08 AM | Mon Nov 22 - 08:55 AM

Press Pass: Players react to Thursday night shutout against the Falcons

What Went Right: Patriots shutout the Falcons

Game Observations: An open and shut(out) case 

4 Keys from Patriots 25-0 win over Falcons

Game Notes: Patriots extend streak to seven straight wins over the Falcons

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Falcons Week 11

Pats wreak interior havoc to stuff Falcons' fourth-and-short plunge

Davon Godchaux keeps sack party going with Pats' fourth QB takedown of night

Devin McCourty nabs 30th career INT on Matt Ryan's pressured throw

Nick Folk's season-long 53-yard FG doinks camera operator

J.C. Jackson's sideline tightrope act secures sixth pick of 2021

Kyle Van Noy reads Rosen's eyes for 35-yard pick six

Shutout secured! Adrian Phillips lunges for Pats' FOURTH INT of night

Full Patriots vs. Falcons highlights: NFL Week 11

Matthew Judon overwhelms RT for speedy third-down sack on Matt Ryan

Matt Ryan's pump fake not enough to dodge Van Noy's sack

Nelson Agholor has tons of space to roam in for 19-yard TD

Damien Harris barrels over Erik Harris on 17-yard rumble

Rhamondre Stevenson throws Falcons DB to ground with furious stiff arm

Patriots All Access: Falcons Preview

It's all starting to click for the Patriots defense

Nov 19, 2021 at 09:28 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

2021-Frame-PDC (4)

Since going back-to-back games against the Saints and Buccaneers earlier in the season without a takeaway, the Patriots defense has been on a tear. In the last seven games, they've produced 16 takeaways, highlighted by four picks in the fourth quarter against the Falcons in a dominating 25-0 effort.

Overall, New England now leads the league in interceptions with 18 and the takeaways have been a huge part of the five-game win streak.

Most impressive is how they're doing it, as the defense has clicked into sync in recent weeks, with the run-stopping, pass rush and secondary all working together to produce an impressive stretch that has seen the team allow just 13 points over the last three games.

"I think when we look at the interceptions throughout the league we see a lot of those interceptions occur on pressures," said Bill Belichick in a recent edition of Coffee with the Coach. "Sacks are sacks but pressures a lot of times lead to interceptions and turnovers. They're both important and if a quarterback's really determined to get rid of the ball he can get rid of the ball before he gets sacked. He can get rid of it but sometimes those pressures lead to errant throws. We've seen quite a few of those plays already this year."

Those plays continued into the Falcons game, with the secondary preying off of good pressure forcing those errant throws. Opportunistic players like J.C. Jackson seem to be in the right spot at the right time as everything is starting to click.

"I think that's been a story for us in the passing game, interceptions have come from great pressure," said Devin McCourty after the win over Atlanta, himself picking up his second interception of the season in the contest. "Almost every interception we've had, when you look back through it, somebody's hitting the quarterback, somebody's causing the pressure. I think that's how we need to play as a defense and when we play like that it's going to be tough to beat us."

Table inside Article
Player Interceptions
J.C. Jackson 6
Adrian Phillips 4
Kyle Dugger 3
Devin McCourty 2
Kyle Van Noy 1
Jonathan Jones 1
Jamie Collins 1

While it's been the secondary getting most of the turnover glory, it's been the defensive front that's been doing the dirty work with aggressive and physical play that has forced opposing quarterbacks into plenty of mistakes. Matthew Judon added to his team-leading sack total with one against Atlanta, setting a career-high with 10.5 sacks, while rookie Christian Barmore continues to ascend as a disruptive interior force.

The tone the defense has been setting is not lost on rookie quarterback Mac Jones.

"That's something you always have in the back of your mind," said Jones following the Thursday win. "Just as a quarterback, you know you have a really good defense. You can kind of get a feel for the game, based on how they're playing too. You understand they're making a lot of stops and eventually those guys will get a turnover like they always do, and we just have to play together, and they played great. We have a lot of veteran guys on that defense, and I've gone against them a ton in practice and they're not an easy defense to go against. They do a great job and I hope they can continue to play like that, and we can step it up for them so we can get more points on the board."

Thursday night's shutout on a short week was one of the more impressive efforts of the season. With Mac and the offense struggling to find the consistency they had against the Browns, the Pats D stepped up and made sure Atlanta was never able to find any rhythm of their own. Any time the Falcons started to make a push, the defense stepped up with big plays like Kyle Van Noy's second-quarter sack that pushed the Falcons to the edge of field goal range or Adrian Phillips and Carl Davis combining to blow up a fourth-down run attempt in the third quarter after Jones had thrown an interception.

Then, with the game winding down, the pressure started to pay off and the Patriots picked off four passes in the final frame to close things out.

"I don't want to brag too much but I feel like we have one of the best defenses in the league," said J.C. Jackson, who is now just two interceptions behind league leader Trevon Diggs. "We got a good pass rush and guys up front that are doing good this season. The secondary has always been pretty good and we are starting to build chemistry."

Jackson continued to explain why the Pats defense is playing so well.

"Playing team defense and communicating," said Jackson. "Guys are where they are supposed to be playing their keys. Also, when you got smart guys who can play you are always going to make plays like that."

Now, the Patriots can look forward to a season-defining four-game stretch against the Titans, Bills (twice) and Colts. Each team will provide their own unique challenges, but if the Patriots defense continues to play this style of complementary football, with all three levels of the defense locked in and playing together, the sky is the limit for New England in the AFC.

Related Content

news

Breaking down Patriots' offensive outburst vs. Browns

Here are the three key elements that stood out from the Patriots impressive offensive performance against the Browns.
news

Patriots defense priming to lead a playoff push

The Patriots defense is coming on strong in recent weeks, leading the way for New England's surge in the standings.
news

Breaking down Pats' position in AFC

After getting back to 4-4, the Patriots are firmly planted in the middle of a competitive conference without much clarity as they round the season's halfway point.
news

Patriots seeing progress in key problem areas

After their first home win of the season, the Patriots' new-look team is starting to get some of their biggest issues fixed.
news

Breaking down Patriots offensive strengths and struggles vs. Cowboys

Despite a disappointing overtime loss, Mac Jones and the Patriots offense showed they can make all the plays, they just have to string it all together for 60 minutes.
news

Breaking down Patriots' emerging offense

Through five games, Mac Jones and the Patriots offense are starting to make strides and find their identity.
news

Breaking down Patriots' red zone progress vs. Bucs

The performances of the Patriots red zone offense and defense were key against the Bucs, as New England showed growth in an area of weakness.
news

Breaking down James White's injury impact

Replacing captain and all-everything running back James White would be no easy task.
news

Breaking down Pats' good and bad on third down vs. Jets

Third down always plays a critical role in the outcome, and the Patriots performance on the important down against the Jets shows their strengths and where they need to improve on both sides of the ball.
news

Breaking down Patriots solid third-down offensive performance vs. Miami

The most promising work by the Patriots offense came in crunch time on third down.
news

Breaking down J.J. Taylor's dynamic preseason finish

The Patriots running back contributed in a variety of ways this preseason, making his case for a roster spot.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/19

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Falcons presented by CarMax

It's all starting to click for the Patriots defense

4 Keys from Patriots 25-0 win over Falcons

Game Observations: An open and shut(out) case 

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/18

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Bill Belichick 11/19: "We're going to fight for every yard"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Friday, November 19, 2021.

Press Pass: Players react to Thursday night shutout against the Falcons

Patriots players Mac Jones, Matthew Judon, Kyle Van Noy and others address the media following the week 11 victory against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday, November 18, 2021.

What Went Right: Patriots shutout the Falcons

Tamara Brown discusses the Patriots performance after their 25-0 victory against the Atlanta Falcons.

Mac Jones 11/18: "We all believe in each other"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media on Thursday, November 18, 2021.

Bill Belichick 11/18: "Short week, but good week"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 25-0 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday, November 18, 2021.

Full Patriots vs. Falcons highlights: NFL Week 11

Watch highlights from the Week 11 matchup between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

A Gentleman and an Officer: King cherishes his Army spouse

Patriots special teams star Brandon King couldn't be prouder of his wife, a U.S. Army officer, for her service to him and our country.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
Advertising