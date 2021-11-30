Patriots Mailbag: Is Belichick the Coach of the Year?

The job that the D has been doing over the last month is amazing, especially considering the loss of Stephon Gilmore and Jonathan Jones. It doesn't seem like the pass defense is really THAT good. Do you think that when the Pats finally have to defend a solid passing attack team like Buffalo or KC that they'll be able to hold them under 20 points? -Fred Letellier

I am a believer in how well the Patriots defense has played over the past month or so. The team faced some weak offenses earlier in the season (first Jets game, Houston) and the results weren't anywhere near as strong as they've been recently. The Jets rushed for 152 yards in the first meeting and if not for some poor throws from Zach Wilson that game could have gone differently. Texans rookie Davis Mills threw for more than 300 yards and the Patriots were fortunate to escape Houston with a victory. Now similar teams like the Falcons and Panthers are being completely shut down, so I do feel the defense has improved greatly. Even with the struggles stopping the run against Tennessee the defense continues to take the ball away with four turnovers created against the Titans. That said, I also recognize the competition has something to do with that. As an example, I thought the Patriots defense was solid against the Chargers but because Justin Herbert and the LA offense are talented they still managed to score 24 points. So yes I believe things will be tougher when the Patriots face some of the better offenses in the league, but I also feel confident that the defense's improvement will help keep even the better teams under control – as was the case in that game against the Chargers.

Paul Perillo

What were your expectations for Mac Jones this season and how have they been met or exceeded? Plus how do you think our New England Patriots managed to get the jump on the rest of the league by drafting him as the other drafted 2021 quarterbacks have all struggled with the step up? - Mark Saez

I would say Mac Jones has slightly exceeded my expectations thus far but overall has played in a style that many people expected back in August. Jones was considered a smart quarterback who was capable of running an NFL offense and that's what we've seen. Every draft expert felt he was the most NFL-ready quarterback and having him land in New England with excellent coaching has allowed him to develop nicely in his rookie season. As for the other quarterbacks, Jones is clearly in by far the best situation in terms of coaching, talent and support. He hasn't been asked to carry the load for his team and he's done a great job of executing the game plans each week and the Patriots have been able to win some games as a result. The other rookies who are playing (Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Justin Fields) don't have anywhere near that amount of support and it shows. I don't think the Patriots got the jump on the rest of the league because I think Lawrence and Fields in particular are very talented and will be more successful when they have more talent around them. Jones is off to a great start and it will be fun to watch him continue to develop moving forward.

Paul Perillo

I hope you enjoy having Jakob Johnson on the Pats team. He played football in Stuttgart, Germany, with my grandson. Living in Washington State I am a Seahawks fan but have added the Patriots to my list. Your team is so put together and is doing so well. I never hear a bad word about Jakob and my family in Germany really enjoy his company when he is there. Keep up the good work and please tell Jakob (if you have a chance) that Christopher's grandma is keeping close tabs on him. - Carol Olson

Jakob has been a great addition to the team as a fullback, adding a piece to the offense that has been quite valuable this season especially. The offense likes to run the football and Jakob has been a great part of that success as a tough and physical blocker. When we've gotten the chance to chat with him he's been quite pleasant and I'm not surprised your grandson enjoyed spending time with him. Johnson is a great story as an international pathway player who has made the most of his opportunity with New England and he's become a big part of the team's success.