What They're Saying: Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills coaches and players discuss their upcoming game against the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football.
On playing the Patriots on Monday Night Football...
"Big rivalry! Last year we took the division, so our fans are ready for those guys to come to town. For Bills mafia, most importantly, they want us to win. We've got to deliver for the fans, not only for them but for ourselves. The stadium is going to be crazy on Monday Night and I am looking forward to it."
- Buffalo Bills Defensive End Mario Addison
"It's a huge game! Back at home on Monday Night. You're going to see all these fans and it's going to be crazy. We're excited. Where else would you rather be than Buffalo, NY on a Monday night?"
- Bills Safety Jordan Poyer
"They're in first place. They had won this division 17 out of 19 seasons before last season I think. They've had a stranglehold on this division for a long time. They're a good football team. They're doing it the right way, playing complimentary football. They've got one of the best coaches to ever coach the game. Got a great young quarterback. Playing really well on defense and special teams as well. They're where they are at for a reason."
- Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott
"We started off well then we kind of lost our way, but now we're all playing together so it's going to be a good game."
- Buffalo Bills Defensive End Mario Addison
On the Patriots defense...
"They're very smart. They've got smart players. I think they can do a lot because of it. They can profile different defenses and game plan different defenses every week because of that. They've got a lot of guys back that had maybe left and now have returned. I think that has helped them as well from a continuity standpoint."
- Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott
"They've got a lot of really good players on all three levels. They are well coached. They play their techniques well. They're fundamentally sound. They tackle well. It's typical New England defense - well coached, good smart players, physical, tough and take the ball away. Coach Belichick is obviously one of the greatest ever. I had the privilege to be around him, but that's always been a trademark of taking the ball away. He's 174 and 18 or something like that with a +1 turnover ratio or somewhere around there. It will be a huge challenge. Biggest one yet."
- Bills Offensive Coordinator Brian Daboll
On Mac Jones...
"Mac is off to a phenomenal start and he's as good as advertised. There's a lot of talk out there about him and he does a great job executing their offense. So it'll be a big challenge for us."
- Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott
"They've got a rookie quarterback in Mac Jones. He's doing his thing. One thing about the NFL is if you are on the field then you belong. For a guy like him we've just got to play our style of defense and then the sky is the limit. You can't take him lightly because he's a rookie. Like I said if he's there then he belongs there."
- Bills Defensive End Mario Addison
"Tell me another quarterback, especially a young quarterback that's as hot as Mac Jones right now. So, the record speaks for itself."
- Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott