What They're Saying: Buffalo Bills

On playing the Patriots on Monday Night Football...

"Big rivalry! Last year we took the division, so our fans are ready for those guys to come to town. For Bills mafia, most importantly, they want us to win. We've got to deliver for the fans, not only for them but for ourselves. The stadium is going to be crazy on Monday Night and I am looking forward to it."

- Buffalo Bills Defensive End Mario Addison

"It's a huge game! Back at home on Monday Night. You're going to see all these fans and it's going to be crazy. We're excited. Where else would you rather be than Buffalo, NY on a Monday night?"

- Bills Safety Jordan Poyer

"They're in first place. They had won this division 17 out of 19 seasons before last season I think. They've had a stranglehold on this division for a long time. They're a good football team. They're doing it the right way, playing complimentary football. They've got one of the best coaches to ever coach the game. Got a great young quarterback. Playing really well on defense and special teams as well. They're where they are at for a reason."

- Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott

"We started off well then we kind of lost our way, but now we're all playing together so it's going to be a good game."