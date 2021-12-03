Expert Predictions: Week 13 picks for Patriots at Bills

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 13 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
Mike Reiss, ESPN:
Pick: Bills 20, Patriots 16
Bold prediction: Patriots kicker Nick Folk leads the NFL with 31 field goals (on 34 attempts) and has made 50 straight attempts from within 50 yards, stretching back to last season. But that streak -- which is the second longest in NFL history behind Ryan Succop's 56 -- will be snapped in Western New York, where the weather conditions are often unpredictable with wind and snow. In turn, Bills second-year kicker Tyler Bass, who is 20-of-23 on the season, will also be tested.
Alaina Getzenberg, ESPN
Pick: Patriots 24, Bills 23
What to watch for: While the absence of cornerback Tre'Davious White will be big for the Bills' defense, it's the recent trend of turning the ball over that is the key to watch when the Patriots and Bills face off. Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen has thrown seven interceptions in his past four games and lost one fumble. Thus far, Buffalo's defense has been able to bail the team out, but New England will be a tougher task, especially considering the defense has forced a league-high 20 turnovers since Week 5. Allen maintaining his composure will be crucial, and he could be assisted by two starting offensive linemen potentially returning to the starting lineup.
Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com
Pick: Bills 20, Patriots 17
This is such a fascinating matchup. The Bills embody so many of the league-wide trends from the last few years, while the Patriots embody so much of the counter measures taken by coaches to go heavy while their opponents go light, zigging while the rest of the league zags.
I believe that big-game experience matters. These Bills -- namely their secondary and defense overall -- have been in so many marquee matchups since Sean McDermott arrived. The Patriots' offense is powerful, improving and finding its way. But the unit hasn't played together long, and Mac Jones hasn't been tested liked this. I expect Buffalo and New England to split their two games over the next month. The most likely way for that to happen is for each home team to win and for Bill Belichick to make his adjustments in the rematch. Look for Josh Allen's running to make the difference this time.
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports:
Pick: Bills 26, Patriots 20
This is the game of the week with first place in the AFC East on the line. The Patriots have won six straight games and have really impressed on defense. It will be fun to see what Bill Belichick throws at Josh Allen. The Bills looked much better last week against the Saints than they did for most of November. They continue to play well here. Bills take it.
Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk:
Pick: Patriots 27, Bills 23
It's all falling together perfectly for the Patriots.
Michael David Smith, Pro Football Talk:
Pick: Patriots 24, Bills 20
The Patriots have been the best team in the NFL for the last six weeks, and I don't see that changing in Buffalo. New England takes a major step toward winning the AFC East.
Paul Perillo, Patriots.com:
Pick: Patriots 27, Bills 20
Defense pressures Josh Allen into a couple of mistakes to make the difference.
Mike Dussault, Patriots.com:
Pick: Patriots 29, Bills 28
A battle between two very good football teams that know each other well, it will likely come down to who makes the critical mistake at the key moment. Even when the Patriots were stacked and the Bills were headed nowhere, these contests were often close and once again that should be the case. The Patriots pull it out in a back-and-forth kind of game that goes down to the final possession.
Erik Scalavino, Patriots.com:
Pick: Patriots 27, Bills 24
Wintry weather being forecast for Western New York Monday night could impact this outcome significantly, as could a well-played game by the talented, if inconsistent, Bills. I'm just going with the hot hand here, and that's New England. It's not going to be easy to unseat the reigning AFC East Champs on their home turf, but the Patriots somehow find a way to keep their play-making ways going.