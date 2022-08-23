Game Preview: Patriots at Raiders

The Patriots will play in Las Vegas for the first time in team history following the Raiders move from Oakland in 2020. It will also be the Patriots first time playing the Raiders in a preseason game since 1995 when they played at Oakland on August 25, 1995 in the preseason-finale. Overall, the Patriots and Raiders have played 12 times in the preseason with five of those games being played in Oakland. The Raiders hold the lead with a 6-5-1 preseason record against the Patriots.

The Patriots and Raiders will also play in the regular season in a prime-time matchup on Sunday, Dec. 18 in Las Vegas to conclude a four-game stretch of prime time games. The Patriots have won the last six regular season games against the Raiders, including the last game between the two on Sept. 27, 2020 at Gillette Stadium when the Patriots took a 36-20 victory. That meeting marked the Patriots first game against the Raiders as the Las Vegas Raiders after the franchise relocated from Oakland.

The Patriots hold an 18-14-1 lead in the regular season against the Raiders. The teams have met three times in the playoffs, producing a memorable, classic encounter on each occasion. In 1976, the Patriots beat the Raiders, 48-17, in the regular season before losing a playoff game in Oakland, 24-21. The Patriots advanced to their first AFC Championship Game in 1985 after beating the Raiders, 27-20, in Los Angeles. In 2001, the Patriots beat Oakland, 16-13, in overtime in the last game ever played in Foxboro Stadium, en route to winning Super Bowl XXXVI.