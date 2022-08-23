Game Preview: Patriots at Raiders

WEEK 3 · Fri 08/26 · 8:15 PM EDT
Patriots
New England Patriots
AT
Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
The New England Patriots will close out the 2022 preseason with their first trip ever to Las Vegas to face the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders franchise made the move from Oakland to Las Vegas prior to the 2020 season. This week's matchup will be the Patriots first preseason game against the Raiders since 1995 when they traveled to Oakland. The Patriots and Raiders will conduct two days of joint practices prior to Friday night's game.
JOINT PRACTICES PRACTICES WITH RAIDERS
For the second straight week, the Patriots will conduct joint practice sessions with their preseason opponent. The Patriots and Raiders will practice together on Aug. 23 and Aug. 24 prior to the preseason-finale on Friday, August 26 at 8:15 ET. Last week, the Patriots hosted the Carolina Panthers for two days of joint practices. Last season the Patriots traveled to Philadelphia for joint sessions and hosted the New York Giants in Foxborough prior to the preseason game at MetLife Stadium.
SERIES HISTORY
The Patriots will play in Las Vegas for the first time in team history following the Raiders move from Oakland in 2020. It will also be the Patriots first time playing the Raiders in a preseason game since 1995 when they played at Oakland on August 25, 1995 in the preseason-finale. Overall, the Patriots and Raiders have played 12 times in the preseason with five of those games being played in Oakland. The Raiders hold the lead with a 6-5-1 preseason record against the Patriots.
The Patriots and Raiders will also play in the regular season in a prime-time matchup on Sunday, Dec. 18 in Las Vegas to conclude a four-game stretch of prime time games. The Patriots have won the last six regular season games against the Raiders, including the last game between the two on Sept. 27, 2020 at Gillette Stadium when the Patriots took a 36-20 victory. That meeting marked the Patriots first game against the Raiders as the Las Vegas Raiders after the franchise relocated from Oakland.
The Patriots hold an 18-14-1 lead in the regular season against the Raiders. The teams have met three times in the playoffs, producing a memorable, classic encounter on each occasion. In 1976, the Patriots beat the Raiders, 48-17, in the regular season before losing a playoff game in Oakland, 24-21. The Patriots advanced to their first AFC Championship Game in 1985 after beating the Raiders, 27-20, in Los Angeles. In 2001, the Patriots beat Oakland, 16-13, in overtime in the last game ever played in Foxboro Stadium, en route to winning Super Bowl XXXVI.
The series between the two charter members of the American Football League dates back to 1960, the inaugural season for each club.
TALE OF THE TAPE
|2021 REGULAR SEASON
|NEW ENGLAND
|LAS VEGAS
|Record
|10-7
|10-7
|Divisional Standings
|2nd
|2nd
|Total Yards Gained
|6,008
|6,184
|Total Offense (Rank)
|353.4 (15)
|363.8 (11)
|Rush Offense
|126.5 (8)
|95.1 (28)
|Pass Offense
|226.9 (14)
|268.6 (6)
|Points Per Game
|27.2 (6)
|22.0 (18)
|Total Touchdowns Scored
|51
|37
|Total Yards Allowed
|5,284
|5,732
|Total Defense (Rank)
|310.8 (4)
|337.2 (14)
|Rush Defense
|123.7 (22)
|114.3 (19)
|Pass Defense
|187.1 (2)
|222.9 (13)
|Points Allowed/Game
|17.8 (2)
|25.8 (26)
|Possession Avg.
|30:28
|30:04
|Sacks Allowed/Yards Lost
|28/241
|40/241
|Sacks Made/Yards
|36/256
|35/207
|Penalties Against/Yards
|95/854
|124/1104
|Punts/Avg.
|52/44.5
|64/50.0
|Takeaway/Giveaway Ratio
|+7 (8t)
|-9 (27)
CONNECTIONS
FORMER PATRIOTS
- Dave Ziegler (Patriots: Director of Player Personnel 2021, Asst. Dir. of Player Personnel 2020, Director of Pro Personnel 2016-19, Asst. Dir. of Pro Scouting 2013-15; Raiders: General Manager 2022-)
- Josh McDaniels (Patriots: OC/Quarterbacks Coach 2021, OC 2020, OC/Quarterbacks Coach 2012-19, OC/Quarterbacks 2005-08, QB Coach 2004, Defensive Asst. 2002-03, Personnel Asst. 2001; Raiders: Head Coach 2022-)
- Carmen Bricillo (Patriots: OL Coach 2020-21, Coaching Asst. 2019; Raiders: OL Coach 2022-)
- Cameron Clemmons (Patriots: Bill Walsh Minority Fellowship 2017; Raiders: Asst. OL Coach 2022-)
- Patrick Graham (Patriots: LB Coach 2014-15, DL Coach 2012-13, LB Coach 2011, Def. Asst. 2010, Coaching Asst. 2009; Raiders: DC 2022-)
- Mick Lombardi (Patriots: Receivers Coach 2020-21, Asst. QB Coach 2019; Raiders: OC 2022-)
- Bo Hardegree (Patriots: Off. Asst. 2021; Raiders: QB Coach 2022-)
- Rob Ryan (Patriots: LB Coach 2000-03; Raiders: Sen. Def. Asst. 2022-)
- Jerry Schuplinksi (Patriots: Asst. QB Coach 2016-18; Raiders: Sen. Off. Asst. 2022-)
- Brandon Bolden (Patriots: Player RB 2012-17, 2019-21; Raiders: Player RB 2022-)
- Tashawn Bower (Patriots: Player DE 2019-21; Raiders: Player RB 2022-)
- Jermain Eluemunor (Patriots: Player OL 2019-20; Raiders: Player OL 2021-)
- Duron Harmon (Patriots: Player S 2013-19; Raiders: Player S 2022-)
- Jacob Hollister (Patriots: Player TE 2017-18; Raiders: Player TE 2022-)
- Jakob Johnson (Patriots: Player FB 2019-21; Raiders: Player FB 2022-)
- Chandler Jones (Patriots: Player DE 2012-15; Raiders: Player DE 2022-)
- Chris Lacy (Patriots: Player WR 2018; Raiders: Player WR 2022-)
- Jarrett Stidham (Patriots: Player QB 2019-21; Raiders: Player QB 2022-)
- Isaiah Zuber (Patriots: Player WR 2020; Raiders: Player WR 2022-)
FORMER RAIDERS
- Nelson Agholor (Patriots: Player WR 2021-current; Raiders: Player WR 2020)
- Trent Brown (Patriots: Player OL 2021-current; Raiders: Player OL 2019-2020)
- Raekwon McMillan (Patriots: Player LB 2021-current; Raiders: Player LB 2020)
PATRIOTS POINTS OF INTEREST IN 2022
- The New England Patriots are tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most Super Bowl wins in the NFL with six.
- The Patriots have played in 11 Super Bowls, the most by any team in NFL history. Dallas, Denver and Pittsburgh have played in eight.
- The Patriots are third in NFL history with 15 Conference Championship Game appearances, one behind the 16 by Pittsburgh and San Francisco.
- The New England Patriots have 37 postseason victories, the most in NFL history. Pittsburgh and Green Bay are second with 36 playoff wins all-time.
- The New England Patriots have earned seven No. 1 seeds, behind San Francisco (9) and Denver (8) since playoff seeding began in 1975.
- The Patriots have earned a first-round playoff bye an NFL-best 14 times since 1990. Pittsburgh and San Francisco are second with nine byes since 1990. New England is the only team in NFL history with nine straight first-round byes (2010-18).
- The Patriots have played in 59 postseason games, fourth-most in NFL history behind Dallas (64), Pittsburgh (63) and Green Bay (61). The Patriots need to play in one more postseason game in 2022 to become the fourth NFL team to play in 60 postseason games.
- The Patriots are second with 13 seasons of 12 wins since 1970, behind San Francisco's 14 seasons with 12 victories
- New England has won 13 games in a single season seven times in franchise history. Only San Francisco has more 13-win seasons with 10.
- The New England Patriots have won 14 or more games in a season five times, most in NFL history. San Francisco is second with four 14-win seasons.
- New England has 28 undefeated months since 2000, most in the NFL over that span. Green Bay is second with 20 undefeated months during that time.
- The Patriots have 35 winning seasons since 1970, second all-time behind Pittsburgh's 38.
- The Patriots have 566 total victories, the fourth-most wins since 1960, behind the 577 wins by Pittsburgh, the 573 wins by Dallas and the 567 wins by Green Bay.
- New England (1,008) played their 1,000th game in franchise history (regular season and playoffs combined) against Cleveland on Nov. 14, 2021 and became the first original AFL team to play in 1,000 games.
- With rookie free agent K Quinn Nordin making the initial 53-man roster in 2021, the Patriots have now had a rookie free agent make the opening day roster for the 18 straight seasons, the third-longest streak in the NFL. The L.A. Chargers have had a rookie free agent make their opening day roster for 25 straight seasons and Indianapolis has had a rookie free agent make their opening day roster for 23 straight seasons.
- The Patriots have finished in the top 10 for fewest points allowed in each of the last 10 seasons (2012-2021) to tie Tampa Bay, who became the last team to reach 10 straight seasons (1996-2005) for the fewest points allowed. The 2021 Patriots finished second in the NFL with 17.8 points allowed per game. Buffalo finished first with 17.0 points allowed per game.
BROADCAST INFORMATION
TELEVISION: This week's game will be broadcast by the Patriots Preseason Television Network and can be seen in every New England state, as well as Alaska and Hawaii. The preseason network's flagship station is WBZ-TV CBS in Boston. Bob Socci provides the play-by-play and is joined by former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak in the broadcast booth. WBZ's Steve Burton will provide sideline analysis.
PATRIOTS PRESEASON TELEVISION NETWORK
Massachusetts
- Boston, Mass. WBZ-TV Ch. 4
- Springfield, Mass. WWLP-TV Ch. 22
Connecticut
- Hartford, Conn. WCTX/WTNH-TV Ch. 8
Maine
- Portland, Maine WMTW-TV Ch. 8
- Bangor, Maine WVII-TV Ch. 7
New Hampshire
- Manchester, N.H. WMUR-TV Ch. 9
- Anchorage, Alaska KYUR-TV Ch. 13
- Fairbanks, Alaska KATN-TV Ch. 2
- Juneau, Alaska KJUD-TV Ch. 8
Rhode Island
- Providence, R.I. WPRI-TV Ch. 12
Vermont
- Burlington, Vt. WCAX-TV Ch. 3
Alaska
- Anchorage, Alaska KYUR-TV Ch. 13
- Fairbanks, Alaska KATN-TV Ch. 2
- Juneau, Alaska KJUD-TV Ch. 8
Hawaii
- Honolulu, Hawaii KFVE-TV Ch. 5
LOCAL RADIO: 98.5 The Sports Hub is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's 33 stations can be found here. The television broadcast will simulcast the game on the radio during the preseason.