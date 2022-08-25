10 to Watch: Pats conclude preseason in Vegas

The Patriots held two productive joint practices with the Raiders this week and will wrap up their preseason with a third and final preseason game in Las Vegas on Friday night. With final cuts looming on Tuesday, this will be the last time for the Patriots bubble players to make their case for a job.

But the first question is how much will the actual starters even play? They saw no action in the first preseason week against the Giants and were limited to less than a half against the Panthers. With no more "dress rehearsal" and the proliferation of joint practices, it wouldn't be surprising to once again see some of the most important Patriots get the night off, setting the stage for a variety of roster battles.

However, there's also an argument that the starters need the snaps to fully prepare for the advent of the regular season. Yes, there are jobs still to be won, but it's also a final chance for anyone to get some live reps.

Either way, it will be an interesting matchup and an extension of the joint practices that will determine the fates of many players on both teams.