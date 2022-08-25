Official website of the New England Patriots

10 to Watch: Pats conclude preseason in Vegas

As the Patriots finish off the 2022 preseason against the Raiders, here are 10 things to watch as the team prepares for final cuts.

Aug 25, 2022 at 12:12 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

PlayersToWatch_16x9

The Patriots held two productive joint practices with the Raiders this week and will wrap up their preseason with a third and final preseason game in Las Vegas on Friday night. With final cuts looming on Tuesday, this will be the last time for the Patriots bubble players to make their case for a job.

But the first question is how much will the actual starters even play? They saw no action in the first preseason week against the Giants and were limited to less than a half against the Panthers. With no more "dress rehearsal" and the proliferation of joint practices, it wouldn't be surprising to once again see some of the most important Patriots get the night off, setting the stage for a variety of roster battles.

However, there's also an argument that the starters need the snaps to fully prepare for the advent of the regular season. Yes, there are jobs still to be won, but it's also a final chance for anyone to get some live reps.

Either way, it will be an interesting matchup and an extension of the joint practices that will determine the fates of many players on both teams.

Here are the 10 things to watch!

Will QB Mac Jones see any action in the final preseason game?
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Will QB Mac Jones see any action in the final preseason game?

1. Jonesin' for Production

Mac Jones and his starting offense played just three series last week against the Panthers and they never found any kind of a rhythm. Jones' bomb to Nelson Agholor was the highlight of the game, but otherwise, there is still a lot to be desired from the offense. If Mac plays, it will be another data point as he approaches his sophomore season. He and the offense made strides this week in Las Vegas and some game action might be the perfect way to build on it. But the Patriots continue to play their true offensive plans close to the vest, so Mac's playing time is anyone's guess at this point.

2. Zappe to it

If Mac doesn't start, it would appear that Bailey Zappe will get another extensive set of reps. Zappe hasn't matched what Mac did last summer, but he's still shown continued growth, bouncing back from mistakes while continuing to stand tall in the pocket to deliver some impressive throws. He's been solid for a rookie quarterback no matter how you parse it. With Mac getting the vast bulk of the joint practice reps, it could once again be mostly the Zappe show.

RB J.J. Taylor
Photo by Eric J. Adler
RB J.J. Taylor

3. RB Depth Charge

With Damien Harris leaving the final joint practice early, it's unlikely he'll suit up. Rhamondre Stevenson should also see limited snaps, setting the stage for the uncertainty at back up running back. J.J. Taylor, Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris will all get opportunities to shine as it remains unclear just where the rookies are at in their development. Taylor, as always in the preseason, will bring his playmaking ability, while the two rookies should be getting comfortable enough to flash why the team selected them in the draft.

WR Lil' Jordan Humphrey
Photo by Eric J. Adler
WR Lil' Jordan Humphrey

4. Lil'Jordan Time

The receiver depth chart seems pretty clear at this point, but Tyquan Thornton and Kristian Wilkerson's injuries have opened up opportunity and thus far, Lil'Jordan Humphrey has seized the chance, leading the team as a receiver and making an impact on special teams. The performance has helped him earn some high-level reps this week in practice. He, Tre Nixon and Josh Hammond will be looking to put their best play on tape to help them at least catch on elsewhere if not with the Patriots.

OL Kody Russey
Photo by David Silverman
OL Kody Russey

5. Second Layer of Protection

The Patriots have had some injury issues along the offensive line, but like the WRs, the starters are pretty clear at this point. The backups however, not so much. Justin Herron, Yodny Cajuste, Will Sherman and Arlington Hambright lead the way in the roster battle. At least one if likely to see extensive action right from the start. Though undersized, Kody Russey has made significant strides at center and could also make a push.

DL Sam Roberts celebrates with the ball against the Panthers
Photo by David Silverman
DL Sam Roberts celebrates with the ball against the Panthers

6. Young Trench Fight

There are a handful of young defensive lineman that have had strong summers, led by LaBryan Ray and Sam Roberts, while Daniel Ekuale and Jeremiah Pharms have also popped at times. The positional need for promising young defenders is certainly there and with another week of joint practices under their belt, any of the four could make roster decisions more complicated with a strong performance. D-linemen who can win on the line of scrimmage don't grow on trees and it would be disappointing to let one with potential get away.

DeMarcus Mitchell gets a hit against Panthers QB Matt Corral
Photo by Faith Worrell
DeMarcus Mitchell gets a hit against Panthers QB Matt Corral

7. Don't Sleep on Damarcus

He's more of an outside linebacker in the Patriots system, but Damarcus Mitchell has also had a strong camp and stands out as one of the few new faces in his position group. Ronnie Perkins' season-ending trip to IR has opened the door even further. Mitchell was causing problems against the Panthers last week and has been a high-level special teams contributor, so don't forget about him, he's one of the biggest dark horses on the roster.

DB Jack Jones attempts to break up a pass against the Raiders
Photo by David Silverman
DB Jack Jones attempts to break up a pass against the Raiders

8. Rookie Corner Strides

Marcus and Jack Jones have both gotten a lot of quality reps over the last two weeks of joint practices and they should be assured of seeing plenty of snaps against the Raiders. Both have shown quickness and competitiveness, as well as the ability to stick with NFL receivers. As with all rookies, it's a process and both are pretty much assured a roster spot, but continued growth could earn them actual roles during the regular season.

DB Joshuah Bledsoe
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DB Joshuah Bledsoe

9. Safety First

The Patriots safety depth is really intriguing and will lead to some really tough decisions, as Jabrill Peppers continues to see his practice snaps increase on defense and special teams. Could Peppers get some third-game action to fully get him back into shape? Josh Bledsoe is another on the bubble who should play a lot against Vegas, while Jalen Elliott is looking up at a lot of players over him.

K Tristan Vizcaino
Photo by Eric J. Adler
K Tristan Vizcaino

10. Get Your Kicks

Tristan Vizcaino has been solid this summer, but Nick Folk has remained his consistent self. It's hard to tell if this was a real kicking competition or just about building some depth or finding potential alternative options. There hasn't really been any back and forth kicking drills at any point. It's tough to wait for the game to figure it out, they might not get a chance to even attempt a field goal, but with two kickers still on the roster, it's something to consider in the final game.

