Game Preview: Patriots return home to face the Saints

BILL BELICHICK

Bill Belichick needs one win to pass Chuck Noll and take sole possession of fifth place on the NFL's all-time wins list. Belichick and Noll are tied with 209 career wins. TOM BRADY

Tom Brady (46,017) needs 217 passing yards to move past Vinny Testaverde (46,233) into 8th place on the NFL's all-time passing list.

Brady (341) needs one touchdown against the Saints to move into a tie with Fran Tarkenton (342) for fourth place all-time and two to take sole possession of fourth place on the NFL's all-time list. JULIAN EDELMAN

Julian Edelman has the highest punt return average in NFL history at 12.9 (87-1119) and is one of seven NFL players with a punt return average of 12.0 or above.

Edelman needs one more punt return for a touchdown to set the team mark with his fourth punt returned for a touchdown. He is tied with Irving Fryar and Troy Brown with three returns for a touchdown.

Edelman needs two receptions against the Saints to surpass his career high of 37 receptions that he had as a rookie in 2009.

Edelman (354) needs six receiving yards to surpass his career high of 359 yards set as a rookie in 2009. STEPHEN GOSTKOWSKI

Stephen Gostkowski is tied with Adam Vinatieri for the team lead with eight career 50-yard field goals and needs one more to break the tie and become the team's all-time leader. ROB NINKOVICH

Rob Ninkovich has the most fumble recoveries of any NFL player over the last four years (2010-13) with 10 and can add on to that total with a fumble recovery against the Saints. STEVAN RIDLEY

Stevan Ridley has a career average of 4.42 yards (424- 1,878) and needs 26 carries against the Saints to meet the team qualification of 450 attempts to have the highest rushing average in team history. TEAM

The Patriots have forced a turnover in 32 straight games dating back to 2011, the longest active streak in the NFL. The last time that the Patriots did not register at least one takeaway was on Oct. 9, 2011 vs. the NY Jets.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

BY THE NUMBERS

2

Rookie free agent WR Kenbrell Thompkins caught two touchdown passes vs. Tampa Bay (9/22/13) to become the first rookie free agent to catch two touchdown passes in a game since Blair White of Indianapolis in 2010.

3

The Patriots own the top three totals in NFL history for most ball control plays from scrimmage with 1,199 in 1994, 1,191 in 2012 and 1,187 in 1995.

5

Linebacker Jerod Mayo has led the Patriots in tackles in each of the last five seasons, amassing 648 tackles over that five-year span.

10

The number of fumble recoveries by Rob Ninkovich over the last four years (2010-13), the most of any player in the NFL. Brian Urlacher and Vince Wilfork are second with seven.

12

The Patriots enter the season having compiled a winning record in 12 consecutive seasons and are the third team in NFL history to have 12 straight winning seasons since the 1970 merger.

12

The Patriots have won 12 straight games against AFC East opponents, tied with Baltimore, Green Bay and Indianapolis for the longest streaks of wins against division opponents since the 2002 NFL realignment.

12

The Patriots have 12 rookies on their roster, including seven draftees and three undrafted free agents and two rookies claimed off waivers.

12.9

Julian Edelman has a 12.9 punt return average on 87 returns, the best in NFL history. He is one of just seven NFL players to maintain a career average of 12.0 yards per punt return

13

The number of points the Patriots have allowed in their last three home regular season games, dating back to the 2012 regular season finale and the first two games of the 2013 season.

17

Seventeen players on the Patriots roster entered the NFL as undrafted free agents.

20

Including the 12 rookies, there are eight new veterans on the team for a total of 20 new faces on the 2013 Patriots roster.

26

The number of rushing attempts Stevan Ridley needs to qualify for the highest rushing average in team history. Ridley has a 4.4-yard average on 424 attempts for 1,878 yards and needs 450 attempts to qualify.

36

Julian Edelman has a team-leading 36 receptions through five games and is on pace to finish with 115 receptions.

127

The receiving total of rookie free agent WR Kenbrell Thompkins at Atlanta (9/29), the highest single-game output by a Patriots rookie free agent in his rookie season and only the second 100- yard game by a rookie free agent in his rookie season.

1,379

The number of total snaps by Ryan Wendell in 2012 (1,231 offense and 148 on special teams), to lead the NFL.

TOM BRADY BY THE NUMBERS

5

Brady is tied with John Elway as the only quarterback to lead his team to five conference titles. Brady needs to play in one more Super Bowl to match DL Mike Lodish for the most Super Bowls played. Lodish played in six (four with Buffalo and two with Denver)

7

The number of 12-win seasons that Brady has guided the Patriots to during his career, second only to Peyton Manning's nine.

10

The number of division championships by Tom Brady, surpassing the nine division titles by Joe Montana and Peyton Manning for an NFL record.

52

The number of consecutive games that Brady had thrown at least one touchdown pass before the streak ended at Cincinnati on Oct. 6, 2013. It is the second longest streak behind Drew Brees (54).

94.7

The percent of quarterback keepers converted by Brady (89 of 94) for first downs (67-of-69 on third-and-2 or less and 22 of 25 on fourth-and-2 or less).

110

The number of times that Brady has thrown two or more touchdowns in a game. The Patriots are 94-16 (.854) when he throws for two or more touchdowns.

5,949

Tom Brady leads the NFL with 5,949 passing yards in the postseason.

THE KRAFT ERA

3

The number of Super Bowl championships the Patriots have won since Robert Kraft purchased the team in 1994. That mark is the highest total in the NFL over that span. Only Denver (2; 1997 and 1998), Pittsburgh (2; 2005 and 2008) and the NY Giants (2: 2007 and 2011) have won multiple Super Bowl titles since 1994.

6

The number of conference championships the Patriots have won since Robert Kraft purchased the team in 1994. That mark is the highest total in the NFL over that span. Pittsburgh is second with four conference titles since 1994.

12

The number of division championships won by the Patriots since Kraft purchased the team in 1994.

14

The number of playoff seasons earned by the Patriots in the 19 seasons since Robert Kraft purchased the team.

31

The number of playoff games the Patriots have appeared in since 1994, the most in the NFL. Green Bay has the second most with 28.

209

The number of consecutive home games that have been sold out, including all playoff and preseason games dating back to the 1994 season opener.

229

The number of games the Patriots have won since Robert Kraft purchased the franchise in 1994. Prior to Kraft's ownership, the team had won 225 total games in its entire history from 1960- 93.