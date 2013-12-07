Game Preview: Patriots return to Gillette to face Browns

PATRIOTS (9-3) vs. BROWNS (4-8)

Sunday, Dec. 8, 2013 at 1:00 p.m. ET

* Gillette Stadium (68,756)*

For the second straight week, the Patriots rallied from a halftime deficit and needed a game-winning kick from Stephen Gostkowski to secure a victory. Tom Brady threw for 371 yards and two touchdowns and Gostkowski connected on two fourth quarter 53-yard field goals, including a game-winner with 3:12 to play, to help the Patriots overcome a 17-7 halftime deficit to a 34-31 win.

The victory pushed the Patriots 2013 record to 9-3 and gave them their 13th straight winning record. They are the first team to win more than half of their games in 13 straight seasons since free agency began in 1993. The Patriots are the third team to win more than half of their games in 13 straight season since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger, joining the 49ers (16 straight from 1983-1988) and the Cowboys (16 straight from 1970-1985).

The Patriots own the NFL's best December record since 2001 with a 46-6 record. The Patriots are 22-2 at home in December since Gillette Stadium was opened in 2002. A win over Cleveland on Sunday will be the Patriots 11th straight season with at least 10 wins. Bill Belichick became the first coach in NFL history with nine straight seasons with at least 10 victories in 2011 and extended that streak to 10 last season and looks to extend the streak once again in 2013.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TELEVISION: This week's game will be broadcast to a regional audience by CBS and can be seen in Boston on WBZ-TV. Bill Macatee will handle play-by-play duties with Steve Tasker providing color. The game will be produced by Victor Frank and directed by John Coleman.

RADIO: 98.5 FM, The Sports Hub, is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's 37 stations can be found here. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci will call the action along with former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who will provide color analysis.

BELICHICK EXTENDS STREAK TO 13TH STRAIGHT WINNING RECORD

Bill Belichick has now led the Patriots to 13 straight winning seasons (2001-13). The only other NFL coach to have at least 10 consecutive winning seasons with one team since the 1970 merger was Tom Landry, who led the Dallas Cowboys to 16 consecutive winning seasons (1970-85). Belichick's 13 straight winning seasons are third all-time, behind 20 by Landry (1966-85) and 14 by Curly Lambeau with Green Bay (1934-47).

NFL'S TOP DECEMBER RECORD SINCE 2001

The Patriots have an NFL-best 46-6 record in the month of December since the 2001 season.