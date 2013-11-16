Game Preview: Patriots travel to Carolina to take on the Panthers

PATRIOTS (7-2) at PANTHERS (6-3)

Mon., Nov. 18, 2013 at 8:40 p.m. ET

* Bank of America Stadium (73,504)*

The New England Patriots return to action after a bye week when they travel to face the Carolina Panthers on Monday Night Football.

The Patriots opened the second half of the 2013 regular season with a victory over Pittsburgh on Nov. 3. Since the 2010 season, the Patriots are now a combined 24-1 in the second half of the regular season. The Patriots were 8-0 in the second half of the regular season in both 2010 and 2011 and were 7-1 last year. Since Bill Belichick became Patriots head coach in 2000, New England is 84-21 in the second half of the season, and has gone 8-0 in the second half four times in Belichick's tenure and 7-1 three times under Belichick.

A victory over Carolina this week would guarantee the Patriots a record of .500 or better for the 13 consecutive year. The Patriots are the only team in the NFL to finish with a record of .500 or better in each of the last 12 years (2001-12). Each of the other 31 NFL teams had at least one losing season between 2001 and 2012.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TELEVISION: This week's game will be nationally televised by ESPN and can also be seen in Boston on ABC affiliate WCVB-TV Channel 5. Mike Tirico and Jon Gruden will call the game. Lisa Salters will be the sideline reporter. Jay Rothman will produce the game and Chip Dean will be the director.

NATIONAL RADIO: This week's game will be broadcast to a national audience by Westwood One Sports. Kevin Harlan and Boomer Esiason will call the game. Mark Malone will report from the sidelines.

RADIO: 98.5 FM, The Sports Hub, is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's 37 stations can be found here. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci will call the action along with former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who will provide color analysis.

PATRIOTS GOOD IN NOVEMBER

The New England Patriots own an NFL-best 36-13 (.735) record in the month of November since 2001. During that time, the Patriots have had four undefeated Novembers, including winning all three November games in 2012.

BELICHICK IS ONE OF THREE NFL COACHES WITH 100 MORE WINS THAN LOSSES

Bill Belichick has an overall record of 212-111. He joins Don Shula and George Halas as the only coaches with 100 more wins than losses.