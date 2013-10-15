Game Preview: Patriots travel to New York to face the Jets

5

Brady is tied with John Elway as the only quarterback to lead his team to five conference titles. Brady needs to play in one more Super Bowl to match DL Mike Lodish for the most Super Bowls played. Lodish played in six (four with Buffalo and two with Denver)

7

The number of 12-win seasons that Brady has guided the Patriots to during his career, second only to Peyton Manning's nine.

10

The number of division championships by Tom Brady, surpassing the nine division titles by Joe Montana and Peyton Manning for an NFL record.

38

The number of times Brady has led his team to victory following a fourth-quarter deficit or tie, including two times in 2013 when he led the team to a win at Buffalo and vs. New Orleans.

94.7

The percent of quarterback keepers converted by Brady (89 of 94) for first downs (67-of-69 on third-and-2 or less and 22 of 25 on fourth-and-2 or less).

110

The number of times that Brady has thrown two or more touchdowns in a game. The Patriots are 94-16 (.854) when he throws for two or more touchdowns.

5,949

Tom Brady leads the NFL with 5,949 passing yards in the postseason.

THE KRAFT ERA

3

The number of Super Bowl championships the Patriots have won since Robert Kraft purchased the team in 1994. That mark is the highest total in the NFL over that span. Only Denver (2; 1997 and 1998), Pittsburgh (2; 2005 and 2008) and the NY Giants (2: 2007 and 2011) have won multiple Super Bowl titles since 1994.

6

The number of conference championships the Patriots have won since Robert Kraft purchased the team in 1994. That mark is the highest total in the NFL over that span. Pittsburgh is second with four conference titles since 1994.

12

The number of division championships won by the Patriots since Kraft purchased the team in 1994.

14

The number of playoff seasons earned by the Patriots in the 19 seasons since Robert Kraft purchased the team.

31

The number of playoff games the Patriots have appeared in since 1994, the most in the NFL. Green Bay has the second most with 28.

210

The number of consecutive home games that have been sold out, including all playoff and preseason games dating back to the 1994 season opener.

230

The number of games the Patriots have won since Robert Kraft purchased the franchise in 1994. Prior to Kraft's ownership, the team had won 225 total games in its entire history from 1960-93.

THE BELICHICK ERA

4

Bill Belichick is the first coach to lead his team to four 500-point seasons (2007, 2010, 2011, 2012).

5

Bill Belichick is fifth all-time in wins with 210. Curly Lambeau is fourth with 229 career wins.

8

Belichick has been a part of eight Super Bowls overall, including five as a head coach and three as an assistant coach.