Game Preview: Patriots travel to New York to face the Jets

PATRIOTS (5-1) at JETS (3-3)
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2013 at 1:00 p.m. EDT
* MetLife Stadium (82,500)*
The New England Patriots will be looking for their 16th series sweep over the New York Jets when they travel to New York to face the Jets at MetLife Stadium for the second meeting of the season. The Patriots beat the Jets, 13-10, in a nationally televised game played on Sept. 12 in a Thursday Night Football broadcast on the NFL Network. The Patriots have swept the season series in each of the last two years and can match their record with their third straight series sweep. The Patriots swept the series in three straight seasons in 2003, 2004 and 2005.
The Patriots enter this week's game with 12 straight wins over AFC East opponents. It is the longest active streak against division opponents. The Denver Broncos own the second longest streak with seven straight wins against division opponents. After losing at Buffalo 34-31 in 2011, the Patriots won their remaining four AFC East games that year and then finished a perfect 6-0 against AFC East opponent in 2012. The Patriots extended their streak to 12 with wins at Buffalo and vs. the Jets in 2013. The Patriots are tied with Baltimore (2010-12), Green Bay (2010-12) and Indianapolis (2004-06) for the longest winning streak against division opponents since realignment in 2002. The longest streak of consecutive wins against division opponents since the 1970 NFL merger is 15 by Miami (1972-73).
BROADCAST INFORMATION
TELEVISION: This week's game will be broadcast to a regional audience by CBS and can be seen in Boston on WBZ-TV. Greg Gumbel will handle play-by-play duties with Dan Dierdorf providing color. The game will be produced by Mark Wolff and directed by Suzanne Smith.
**[
](/node/46381)NATIONAL RADIO:This week's game will be broadcast to a national audience by ESPN Radio.Ryan RuoccoandHerm Edwardswill call the game.Ian Fitzsimmons** will report from the sidelines.
RADIO: 98.5 FM, The Sports Hub, is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's 37 stations can be found here. Play-by-play broadcasterBob Socci will call the action along with former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who will provide color analysis.
DIVISIONAL DOMINANCE I
The New England Patriots own a 61-15 (.803) record in regular season AFC East games since the beginning of the 2001 season, compiling the best intra-division record of any team in the NFL.
SERIES HISTORY
[
](/assets/docs/game-releases/2013/20131020_release.pdf)The Patriots and Jets will meet for the 110th time, including three postseason games, since the series between the AFC East rivals began in 1960.
This week's game will be the second meeting between the two teams in 2013. The Patriots defeated the Jets, 13-10, in a nationally-televised game played on NFL Network's Thursday Night Football on Sept. 12 at Gillette Stadium.
The Patriots will be looking for their sixth straight victory over the Jets and a series sweep for the third straight year and 16th time overall.
Last season, the Patriots swept the annual series after a 29- 26 overtime win at Gillette Stadium on Oct. 21 and a 49-19 win at MetLife Stadium on Thanksgiving night on Nov. 22.
The Patriots lead the series, 56-52-1 overall.
The Patriots are 25-27 all-time in the regular season on the road against the Jets and 1-0 against the Jets in the postseason on the road. The Patriots are 2-1 against the Jets at MetLife Stadium.
The teams have played in the postseason three times, a 1985 Wild Card game, a 2006 Wild Card game and an AFC Divisional game in 2010. New England beat the Jets, 26-14, in 1985 at the Meadowlands on their way to Super Bowl XX. In 2006, the Patriots defeated the Jets, 37-16, at Gillette Stadium. The Jets defeated the Patriots, 28-21, in the 2010 playoff game.
New England is 27-14 against the Jets since Robert Kraft purchased the team in 1994.
New England's 56 overall victories over the Jets (including two playoff wins) are the second most over any single opponent, trailing only Buffalo with 65 all-time wins.
SERIES BREAKDOWN
NEW ENGLAND 56, NEW YORK 52, 1 Tie
(Including New England 2, New York 1 in Playoffs)
Home Record ................................ 30-25-1 (incl. 1-1 in playoffs)
Record in Foxborough ....................... 26-19
Gillette Stadium ........................... 10-4
Foxboro Stadium ............................ 16-15
Record in Boston ........................... 4-5-1
Record in Birmingham, Alabama .............. 0-1
Away Record ................................ 26-27 (incl. 1-0 in playoffs)
MetLife Stadium ............................ 2-1
Giants Stadium ............................. 17-10 (incl. 1-0 playoffs)
Shea Stadium ............................... 5-14
Polo Grounds ............................... 2-2
Seasonal Sweeps ............................ Patriots 15 (most recent '12), Jets 14 ('00)
Bill Belichick vs. N.Y. Jets ............... 21-10 (20-9 with New England)
TOM BRADY AGAINST THE JETS
Tom Brady owns a 18-4 record against the Jets as a starting quarterback in regular-season games.
PATRIOTS WICKED GOOD IN OCTOBER
The Patriots are an NFL-best 36-8 in the month of October since the 2003 season.
**[
](/node/46381)RECENT PATRIOTS-JETS GAMES**
The Patriots and Jets have played 27 times since 2001, with New England holding a 20-7 advantage in those games.
CONNECTIONS
New England Ties
- Jets President Neil Glat received his J.D. from Harvard Law School after graduating with a degree in economics from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.
- Jets General Manager John Idzik graduated with Magna Cum Laude honors from Dartmouth College in Hanover, N.H. in 1982 and played wide receiver for the Big Green for four seasons.
- Jets Senior VP of Marketing & Fan Management Seth Rabinowitz earned his bachelor's degree from Williams College in Williamstown, Mass. Patriots President Jonathan Kraft also graduated from Williams College in 1986.
- Jets VP of Business Development & Ventures Jeff Fernandez earned his bachelor's degree in Economics/Applied Mathematics from Brown University in Providence, R.I.
- Jets Defensive Backs Coach Brian Smith graduated in 2000 from the University of Massachusetts in Amherst, Mass., where he was a three-year starter at safety and cornerback. Smith went on to coach at UMass as well, coaching Linebackers in 2004 and wide receivers from 2005-2006.
- Jets Senior Personnel Executive Terry Bradway spent six years as a scout for the New York Giants from 1986-1991 during Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick's tenure as a linebackers/special teams coach (1986-1990) and Defensive Coordinator (1991).
- Jets Director of Pro Personnel Brendan Prophett played wide receiver for one year at the University of Maine before transferring to the College of New Jersey.
- Jets College Scout Rick Courtright attended Wheaton College in Norton, Mass., where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in physical education and played linebacker.
- College Area Scout Christopher Prescott is a Connecticut native and attended Western New England University in Springfield, Mass., where he played safety on the football team for four years.
- Jets OL Vladimir Ducasse, a native of Haiti, moved to Stamford, Conn., in 2002 and attended Stamford High School before going on to play four years as an offensive lineman at UMass Amherst. Ducasse started the final 35 games of his career at left tackle for the Minutemen and was named an FCS First-Team All-American as a senior in 2009.
New York Ties
- Patriots S Steve Gregory was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. and was an All-City wide receiver at Curtis High School in Staten Island, N.Y., just 20 miles south of MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Gregory's father and stepmother are both New York City police officers and were on duty during the events of September 11, 2001.
- Patriots DB Devin McCourty attended Saint Joseph's High School in Montvale, N.J., just 20 over miles north of MetLife Stadium. At the end of his senior year, McCourty was recruited to play in the 2005 New York/New Jersey Governor's Bowl at Rutgers Stadium, located 10 miles south of East Rutherford.
- Patriots LB Steve Beauharnais hails from Saddle Brook, N.J., just 10 miles north of MetLife Stadium, and attended McCourty's alma mater Saint Joseph's High School for one year.
Former Patriots
- Jets College Area Scout Jay Mandolesi, a native of Springfield, Mass. and graduate of Springfield College, spent two years as an intern in the Patriots video department from 2002-2003 and earned a Super Bowl ring in 2003.
- Jets TE Zach Sudfeld signed with the Patriots as a rookie free agent out of Nevada on May 3, 2013. Sudfeld hauled in a 22-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Mallett during their second preseason contest against the Buccaneers, but did not record a catch through four regular-season games. Sudfeld was released by New England on Oct. 3, 2013 and was claimed off waivers by New York the following day.
Former Jets
Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick spent three seasons with the Jets from 1997-1999, serving as an assistant head coach/secondary coach under Head Coach Bill Parcells. The Jets compiled a 29-19 record during Belichick's tenure, capped by a 12-4 season in 1998 in which they won the AFC East and reached the playoffs for the first time since 1991.
* Patriots Linebackers Coach Pepper Johnson joined Belichick in New York for his final two NFL seasons from 1997-1998. Johnson started just eight games in 1997 due to injury but returned in 1998 as a team captain and started in all 16 contests.
* Patriots Offensive Coaching Assistant Brian Daboll spent two years as Quarterbacks Coach for the Jets from 2007- 2008.
* Patriots Director of Football/Head Coach Administration Berj Najarian spent five years in the New York Jets Public Relations department before joining the Patriots in 2000. Najarian is a native of Manhasset, N.Y., less than 30 miles east of MetLife Stadium.
* Patriots CB Marquice Cole and TE Matthew Mulligan spent three seasons together on the Jets from 2009-2011. Cole was a valuable special teams player in New York, while Mulligan contributed six catches for a total of 60 yards in three seasons as a reserve tight end.
Former NFL Teammates
- Patriots S Steve Gregory played in the defensive backfield with Jets CB Antonio Cromartie for three seasons from 2006-2009 on the San Diego Chargers. Jets LB Antwan Barnes was also teammates with Gregory for two seasons (2010-2011) in San Diego.
- Patriots WR Danny Amendola and Jets DL Leger Douzable were teammates during the 2009 season on the St. Louis Rams. Amendola was also teammates with Jets K Nick Folk in Dallas during Amendola's stint on the Cowboys' practice squad in 2008.
Former College Teammates
- Patriots LB Dont'a Hightower and Jets CB Dee Milliner spent two years as defensive teammates at Alabama from 2010-2011 and won a National Championship during their second year together in 2011.
- Patriots DT Vince Wilfork and Jets TE Kellen Winslow were teammates for three seasons at the University of Miami (Fla.) from 2001-2003 and won a National Championship during their first season together in 2001.
- Jets TE Jeff Cumberland teamed up with Patriots TE Michael Hoomanawanui for four seasons at the University of Illinois (2006-2009). Cumberland also joined Patriots DB Tavon Wilson for two seasons (2008-2009) and DE Michael Buchanan for one season (2009) on the Fighting Illini.
- Patriots G Logan Mankins and Jets LB Garrett McIntyre were teammates at Fresno State for three seasons from 2002-2004.
- Jets WR Jeremy Kerley was teammates with Patriots OL Marcus Cannon for two seasons (2007-2008) and WR Josh Boyce for one season (2010) at TCU.
PATRIOTS LOOK FOR 13TH CONSECUTIVE WIN AGAINST AN AFC EAST OPPONENT
The Patriots enter this week's game with 12 straight wins over AFC East opponents. It is the longest active streak against division opponents. The Denver Broncos own the second longest streak with seven straight wins against division opponents. After losing at Buffalo, 34-31, in 2011, the Patriots won their remaining four AFC East games that year and then finished a perfect 6-0 against AFC East opponent in 2012. The Patriots extended their streak to 12 with wins at Buffalo and vs. the Jets in 2013. The Patriots are tied with Baltimore (2010-12), Green Bay (2010-12) and Indianapolis (2004-06) for the longest winning streak against division opponents since realignment in 2002. The longest streak of consecutive wins against division opponents since the 1970 NFL merger is 15 by Miami (1972-73).
Most consecutive wins against division opponents since realignment in 2002
Wins/Team Streak
12 Patriots (2010-present)
12 Baltimore (2010-12)
12 Green Bay (2010-12)
12 Indianapolis (2004-06)
WHAT TO LOOK FOR THIS WEEK AGAINST THE JETS
TOM BRADY
- Tom Brady (342) needs one touchdown against the Jets to move out of a tie with Fran Tarkenton (342) and move into sole possession of fourth place on the NFL's all-time touchdown list. Dan Marino is in third place with 420 touchdowns.
JULIAN EDELMAN
- Julian Edelman to maintain his punt return average of 12.7 (90-1,139) and remain one of seven NFL players with a punt return average of 12.0 or above.
- Edelman needs one more punt return for a touchdown to set the team mark with his fourth punt returned for a touchdown. He is tied with Irving Fryar and Troy Brown with three returns for a touchdown.
STEPHEN GOSTKOWSKI
- Stephen Gostkowski has seven field goals of 40 or more yards in 2013, including a 53 yard field goal and a career long 54-yard field goal. He needs five more field goals of 40 or more yards to set the Patriots record for most 40-yard field goal in a single season. Adam Vinatieri had 11 field goals of 40 or more yards in 2004 and 1998 and Gostkowski had 11 such field goals in 2012.
ROB NINKOVICH
- Rob Ninkovich has the most fumble recoveries of any NFL player over the last four years (2010-13) with 10 and can add on to that total with a fumble recovery against the Jets.
STEVAN RIDLEY
- Stevan Ridley has a career average of 4.44 yards (444- 1,974) and needs six carries against the Jets to meet the team qualification of 450 attempts to have the highest rushing average in team history.
**
KENBRELL THOMPKINS**
- Kenbrell Thompkins has 21 receptions for 318 yards and four touchdowns on the season. The most touchdowns in a rookie season by a free agent wide receiver in the common draft era (since 1967) is six by Stephone Paige in 1983 with Kansas City. Thompkins needs two more touchdowns to match that total.
TEAM
- The Patriots have forced a turnover in 33 straight games dating back to 2011, the longest active streak in the NFL. The last time that the Patriots did not register at least one takeaway was on Oct. 9, 2011 vs. the NY Jets.
- A win over Jets will extend the Patriots record to 13 straight wins over AFC East opponents. The Patriots are tied with Baltimore (2010-12), Green Bay (2010-12) and Indianapolis (2004-06) for the longest winning streak against division opponents since realignment in 2002. The longest streak of consecutive wins against division opponents since the 1970 NFL merger is 15 by Miami (1972-73).
- The Patriots will be looking for their 16th series sweep over the New York Jets The Patriots swept the season series in each of the last two years and can match their record with their third straight series sweep. The Patriots swept the series in three straight seasons in 2003, 2004 and 2005.
- The Patriots are one win away from tying Oakland for the most regular season wins among the original eight AFL teams. The Patriots have 431 wins and Oakland has 432 wins.
BELICHICK MOVES PAST HALL OF FAMER CHUCK NOLL IN WINS
Bill Belichick won his 210th career game to move past Hall of Famer Chuck Noll for 5th place all-time on the NFL wins list. Curly Lambeau is in fourth place with 229 career wins.
INSIDE THE NUMBERS
BY THE NUMBERS
0
The Patriots defense held Saints TE Jimmy Graham without a catch. Graham entered the game averaging 118.6 yards per game.
2
Rookie free agent WR Kenbrell Thompkins caught two touchdown passes vs. Tampa Bay (9/22/13) to become the first rookie free agent to catch two touchdown passes in a game since Blair White of Indianapolis in 2010.
3
The Patriots own the top three totals in NFL history for most ball control plays from scrimmage with 1,199 in 1994, 1,191 in 2012 and 1,187 in 1995.
5
The number of NFL teams that have let up fewer than 100 points so far this season. New England has allowed just 97 points through six games. Joining the Patriots are Kansas City (65), Carolina (68),) Seattle (94) and Indianapolis (98).
6
The number of rushing attempts Stevan Ridley needs to qualify for the highest rushing average in team history. Ridley has a 4.44-yard average on 444 attempts for 1,974 yards and needs 450 attempts to qualify.
9
Stephen Gostkowski connected on a 54-yard field goal against the Saints and now has nine career 50-yard field goals, the most in Patriots history.
10
The number of fumble recoveries by Rob Ninkovich over the last four years (2010-13), the most of any player in the NFL. Brian Urlacher and Vince Wilfork are second with seven.
12
The Patriots enter the season having compiled a winning record in 12 consecutive seasons and are the third team in NFL history to have 12 straight winning seasons since the 1970 merger.
12
The Patriots have won 12 straight games against AFC East opponents, tied with Baltimore, Green Bay and Indianapolis for the longest streaks of wins against division opponents since the 2002 NFL realignment.
12
The Patriots have 12 rookies on their roster, including seven draftees and three undrafted free agents and two rookies claimed off waivers.
18
Eighteen players on the Patriots roster entered the NFL as undrafted free agents.
20
Including the 12 rookies on the Patriots, there are eight new veterans on the team for a total of 20 new faces on the 2013 Patriots roster.
41
Julian Edelman has a team-leading 41 receptions through six games and is on pace to finish with 109 receptions.
127
The receiving total of rookie free agent WR Kenbrell Thompkins at Atlanta (9/29), the highest single-game output by a Patriots rookie free agent in his rookie season and only the second 100- yard game by a rookie free agent in his rookie season.
1,379
The number of total snaps by Ryan Wendell in 2012 (1,231 offense and 148 on special teams), to lead the NFL.
TOM BRADY BY THE NUMBERS
5
Brady is tied with John Elway as the only quarterback to lead his team to five conference titles. Brady needs to play in one more Super Bowl to match DL Mike Lodish for the most Super Bowls played. Lodish played in six (four with Buffalo and two with Denver)
7
The number of 12-win seasons that Brady has guided the Patriots to during his career, second only to Peyton Manning's nine.
10
The number of division championships by Tom Brady, surpassing the nine division titles by Joe Montana and Peyton Manning for an NFL record.
38
The number of times Brady has led his team to victory following a fourth-quarter deficit or tie, including two times in 2013 when he led the team to a win at Buffalo and vs. New Orleans.
94.7
The percent of quarterback keepers converted by Brady (89 of 94) for first downs (67-of-69 on third-and-2 or less and 22 of 25 on fourth-and-2 or less).
110
The number of times that Brady has thrown two or more touchdowns in a game. The Patriots are 94-16 (.854) when he throws for two or more touchdowns.
5,949
Tom Brady leads the NFL with 5,949 passing yards in the postseason.
THE KRAFT ERA
3
The number of Super Bowl championships the Patriots have won since Robert Kraft purchased the team in 1994. That mark is the highest total in the NFL over that span. Only Denver (2; 1997 and 1998), Pittsburgh (2; 2005 and 2008) and the NY Giants (2: 2007 and 2011) have won multiple Super Bowl titles since 1994.
6
The number of conference championships the Patriots have won since Robert Kraft purchased the team in 1994. That mark is the highest total in the NFL over that span. Pittsburgh is second with four conference titles since 1994.
12
The number of division championships won by the Patriots since Kraft purchased the team in 1994.
14
The number of playoff seasons earned by the Patriots in the 19 seasons since Robert Kraft purchased the team.
31
The number of playoff games the Patriots have appeared in since 1994, the most in the NFL. Green Bay has the second most with 28.
210
The number of consecutive home games that have been sold out, including all playoff and preseason games dating back to the 1994 season opener.
230
The number of games the Patriots have won since Robert Kraft purchased the franchise in 1994. Prior to Kraft's ownership, the team had won 225 total games in its entire history from 1960-93.
THE BELICHICK ERA
4
Bill Belichick is the first coach to lead his team to four 500-point seasons (2007, 2010, 2011, 2012).
5
Bill Belichick is fifth all-time in wins with 210. Curly Lambeau is fourth with 229 career wins.
8
Belichick has been a part of eight Super Bowls overall, including five as a head coach and three as an assistant coach.
10
The number of 11-win seasons by Bill Belichick, tied with Tom Landry for second to Don Shula's 13. RELATED LINKS