Gamebook: Full Giants vs. Patriots Stats

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots preseason Week 4 game against the New York Giants on Thursday, August 31, 2017.
Matthew Slater named 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award Winner
New England Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater has been named the 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award Winner.
Richard Seymour Elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame
Former New England Patriots defensive lineman Richard Seymour was elected for enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame tonight. Seymour will join the Hall of Fame Class of 2022 at an induction ceremony in Canton, Ohio, this summer.
Munich to Stage First-Ever Regular-Season Game in Germany; Frankfurt also to Host Future Games
The National Football League today confirmed that Munich has been chosen to stage the first-ever regular-season game in Germany during the 2022 season.
NFL Teams Up with Roblox to Expand Metaverse Presence with NFL Tycoon Experience
NFL's Roblox experience will engage fans year-round in interactive NFL-themed gameplay while also providing a new virtual hangout destination with activations tied to League events, starting with Super Bowl LVI.
Patriots Hire Joe Judge as Offensive Assistant
The Patriots announced that Joe Judge has been hired as offensive assistant.
Statement from Bill Belichick on Tom Brady's Retirement
Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick issued the following statement on Tom Brady's retirement.
NFL All-Stars Take Center Stage at 2022 Pro Bowl
Pro Bowl Week Culminates with AFC-NFC Matchup at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Statement from Robert Kraft on Tom Brady's Retirement
Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft issued the following statement on Tom Brady's retirement.
Brandon King named New England Patriots 2021 Ed Block Courage Award Winner
New England Patriots linebacker Brandon King has been selected as the recipient of the 2021 Ed Block Courage Award.
Statement from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Tom Brady
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell issued the following statement on the retirement of Tom Brady.
Bill Belichick Selected 2021 Pro Football Writers of America Executive of the Year
New England head coach Bill Belichick, whose personnel moves helped the Patriots back to the postseason after a one-year absence, is the 2021 NFL Executive of the Year.
New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022
As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.