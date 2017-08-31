Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Feb 11 - 12:00 AM | Tue Mar 15 - 12:55 PM

Matthew Slater named 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award Winner

Richard Seymour Elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Mac Jones shows off red carpet look before NFL Honors

Kraft family surprises marathon runner with Super Bowl LVI tickets

Mayo, Judon review '21 defense, look ahead to '22

5 fun facts from Hunter Henry's Instagram Q&A

Patriots Hire Joe Judge as Offensive Assistant

Patriots Mailbag: Coaching carousel continues

Mac Jones and the year two jump at quarterback

NFL Notes: Award season has arrived

Mac Jones does the Griddy at NFL Pro Bowl

Mac Jones, J.C. Jackson stand out at Pro Bowl

Mac Jones wins 'Thread the Needle' event at Pro Bowl Skills Showdown

Statement from Bill Belichick on Tom Brady's Retirement

Congratulations Tom!

Statement from Robert Kraft on Tom Brady's Retirement

Brady may be gone, but he'll always be a Patriot

Patriots Mailbag: Replacing McDaniels, draft plans and more

NFL Notes: Josh McDaniels will be missed

15 Potential Patriots to watch at Senior Bowl

Gamebook: Full Giants vs. Patriots Stats

Aug 31, 2017 at 04:15 PM
Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes (55) chases Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
NFL

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots preseason Week 4 game against the New York Giants on Thursday, August 31, 2017.

Download Gamebook >>

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Matthew Slater named 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award Winner

New England Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater has been named the 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award Winner.
news

Richard Seymour Elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former New England Patriots defensive lineman Richard Seymour was elected for enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame tonight. Seymour will join the Hall of Fame Class of 2022 at an induction ceremony in Canton, Ohio, this summer. 
news

Munich to Stage First-Ever Regular-Season Game in Germany; Frankfurt also to Host Future Games

The National Football League today confirmed that Munich has been chosen to stage the first-ever regular-season game in Germany during the 2022 season.
news

NFL Teams Up with Roblox to Expand Metaverse Presence with NFL Tycoon Experience

​NFL's Roblox experience will engage fans year-round in interactive NFL-themed gameplay while also providing a new virtual hangout destination with activations tied to League events, starting with Super Bowl LVI.
news

Patriots Hire Joe Judge as Offensive Assistant

The Patriots announced that Joe Judge has been hired as offensive assistant. 
news

Statement from Bill Belichick on Tom Brady's Retirement

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick issued the following statement on Tom Brady's retirement.
news

NFL All-Stars Take Center Stage at 2022 Pro Bowl

Pro Bowl Week Culminates with AFC-NFC Matchup at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
news

Statement from Robert Kraft on Tom Brady's Retirement

Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft issued the following statement on Tom Brady's retirement.
news

Brandon King named New England Patriots 2021 Ed Block Courage Award Winner

New England Patriots linebacker Brandon King has been selected as the recipient of the 2021 Ed Block Courage Award. 
news

Statement from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Tom Brady

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell issued the following statement on the retirement of Tom Brady.
news

Bill Belichick Selected 2021 Pro Football Writers of America Executive of the Year

New England head coach Bill Belichick, whose personnel moves helped the Patriots back to the postseason after a one-year absence, is the 2021 NFL Executive of the Year.
news

2022 Opponents for all 32 NFL Teams

A complete list of home and away matchups for all 32 clubs for the 2022 regular season was issued today by the NFL.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Mac Jones Super Bowl radio row roundup

Mac Jones shows off style at NFL Honors

Matthew Slater named 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award Winner

Richard Seymour Elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Seymour becomes 10th Patriot in Pro Football Hall of Fame

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Mac Jones on Radio Row

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones tours radio row during Super Bowl LVI week in LA.

Mac Jones reflects on 2021 season, first NFL Honors

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones reflects on his rookie season and first NFL Honors.

Patriots legend Ty Law delivers Hall of Fame news to former teammate Richard Seymour

New England Patriots Hall of Fame legend Ty Law delivers Hall of Fame news to former teammate Richard Seymour.

Mac Jones reflects on rookie season 'GMFB'

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones joins "Good Morning Football to talk about his rookie season in the NFL.

Lawrence Guy discusses how his 'Lawrence Guy Family Foundation' impacts families

New England Patriots defensive tackle Lawrence Guy discusses the impact his foundation has had during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class announced

2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class is announced at the NFL Honors.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots locked into 21st overall pick

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Brady may be gone, but he'll always be a Patriot

Tom Brady's career may be over but his impact will last forever.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising