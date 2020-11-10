Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Tue Nov 10 | 01:10 AM - 09:00 AM

Air Traffic Controlled: Patriots overcome Jets' aerial assault

Newton 11/9: 'This is a game that we can build off of'

Game Observations: Late rally gets Pats back on winning track

Belichick 11/9: 'I don't think the team lacks confidence'

Patriots vs. Jets highlights | Week 9

Game-Day Roster Update: Defense loses three starters

Expert Predictions: Week 9 picks for Patriots at Jets

Unfiltered Notebook 11/6: Newton sees Pats ready to go vs. Jets

Unfiltered Notebook 11/5: Onwenu's surprising versatility

Week 9: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

Unfiltered Notebook 11/4: Reinforcements will have to wait

Patriots Acquire WR Isaiah Ford in a Trade with Miami; Announce Additional Roster Moves

Analysis: Patriots trade for receiver Isaiah Ford

Unfiltered Notebook 11/3: McDaniels finds pieces to build on

Week 9 NFL Notes: Flores makes the right move

Unfiltered Notebook 11/2: Pats will keep fighting

After Further Review: Young guns stand out despite disappointing loss

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/2

Cam Newton on WEEI 11/2: 'We can turn this thing around'

Patriots fans get creative with pumpkins, Halloween costumes

Game Observations: Patriots fumble chance to knock off Bills

Top Bill-ing: New England battles, ultimately succumbs to East-leading Buffalo

What Went Wrong: Ball Security & Run Defense

Cam Newton 11/1: 'It's unacceptable - I have to protect the ball better'

Belichick 11/1: 'We just came up a little bit short'

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Jets Stats from Week 9

Nov 09, 2020 at 11:24 PM
NFL-Gamebook-Thumbnail-Shield

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots game against the Jets on Monday, November 9, 2020.

Gamebook: Patriots at Jets - 11/9/2020 [PDF]

Related Content

news

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Bills Stats from Week 8

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots game against the Bills on Sunday, November 1, 2020.
news

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. 49ers Stats from Week 7

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots game against the 49ers on Sunday, October 25, 2020.
news

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Broncos Stats from Week 6

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots game against the Broncos on Sunday, October 18, 2020.
news

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Chiefs Stats from Week 4

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots game against the Chiefs on Monday, October 5, 2020.
news

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Raiders Stats from Week 3

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots game against the Raiders on Sunday, September 27, 2020.
news

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Seahawks Stats from Week 2

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots game against the Seahawks on Sunday, September 20, 2020.
news

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Dolphins Stats from Week 1

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots win over the Dolphins
news

Game Book: Full Patriots-Titans Stats

Download the NFL Game Book with all of the statistics from the Patriots Wild Card Playoff game against the Tennessee Titans.
news

Game Book: Full Patriots-Dolphins Stats

Download the NFL Game Book with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 17 game against the Miami Dolphins.
news

Game Book: Full Patriots-Bills Stats

Download the NFL Game Book with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 16 game against the Buffalo Bills.
news

Game Book: Full Patriots-Bengals Stats

Download the NFL Game Book with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 15 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Latest News

Game Observations: Late rally gets Pats back on winning track

Air Traffic Controlled: Patriots overcome Jets' aerial assault

LeBron James shows Cam Newton love after comeback Monday Night Football win 

Game Notes: Patriots extend streak to nine straight wins against the Jets

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Jets Stats from Week 9

Inactive Analysis: TE an issue once again

Week 9 Inactives: Patriots at Jets

Patriots announce a series of roster moves

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Jets

Game Preview: Patriots at Jets

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Pats look to break winless streak vs. winless Jets

Expert Predictions: Week 9 picks for Patriots at Jets

No Fans at Gillette Stadium Through 2020 Season

Week 9: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

In honor of Alex Trebek's legacy, a look back at Patriots moments on Jeopardy! over the years. 

Patriots News Blitz 11/9: Pats ready for Jets, 'MNF'

Game-Day Roster Update: Defense loses three starters

Unfiltered Notebook 11/7: O-line must lead the way vs. physical Jets front

Unfiltered Notebook 11/6: Newton sees Pats ready to go vs. Jets

Patriots, Revolution and Gulf Oil to host special Food4Vets distribution at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 7

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Donna Fessler from Wellesley, Mass.

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/6

Patriots News Blitz 11/6: Getting the Pats on track

Unfiltered Notebook 11/5: Onwenu's surprising versatility

What They're Saying: New York Jets

Advertising