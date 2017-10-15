Gamebook: Full Patriots-Jets Stats

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots 24-17 win over the New York Jets on Sunday, October 15, 2017.
Patriots release DL Byron Cowart; WR Malcolm Perry placed on Reserve/Retired
The New England Patriots announced that they have released DL Byron Cowart and that WR Malcolm Perry has been placed on Reserve/Retired.
Patriots announce Training Camp dates and times
On Tuesday, July 26, New England Patriots will report to Training Camp and then on Wednesday, July 27 the team will conduct their first training session on the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium.
Patriots sign defensive lineman Jeremiah Pharms Jr.
The New England Patriots announced that they have signed DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr. Terms of the contract were not announced.
Patriots release long snapper Ross Reiter
The New England Patriots announced that they have released LS Ross Reiter.
Patriots Trade WR N'Keal Harry to Chicago
The Patriots announced that they have traded WR N'Keal Harry to the Chicago Bears.
Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar
A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule
Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.
Marlin Briscoe, first Black starting quarterback in AFL, dies at 76
Marlin Briscoe, who became the first Black starting quarterback in the American Football League more than 50 years ago, died Monday.
Patriots sign final three draft picks
The New England Patriots announced that they have signed 2022 first-round draft pick OL Cole Strange, 2022 second-round draft pick WR Tyquan Thornton and 2022 fourth-round draft pick QB Bailey Zappe. Terms of the contracts were not announced.
Patriots sign offensive lineman Darryl Williams
The Patriots announced that they have signed first-year OL Darryl Williams.
Patriots make a series of transactions
The Patriots announced that they have signed restricted free agent WR Jakobi Meyers, WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey and 2022 fourth-round draft pick RB Pierre Strong Jr.
Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022
The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.