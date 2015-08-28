Gamebook: Patriots at Panthers

Download all of the statistics from the Patriots preseason game against the Carolina Panthers.
Official website of the New England Patriots
Patriots Re-Sign DB Devin Hafford
The Patriots announced that they have re-signed DB Devin Hafford.
Patriots Running Back James White Announced His Retirement
New England Patriots running back James White announced his retirement today following an eight-year career as a member of the Patriots.
New England Fan Reminders for the 2022 Preseason Opener
Fans attending Patriots home games this season will notice changes throughout the north end of Gillette Stadium and the organization wants fans to be aware of the following updates.
Patriots announce final Training Camp practice times
The New England Patriots confirmed the final dates for Training Camp practices open to the public.
Patriots 2022 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Vince Wilfork to be held Saturday, September 24
The 2022 Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Vince Wilfork will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 4:00 p.m. The annual ceremony will be held on the Enel Plaza just outside the Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon Technologies.
Patriots Sign Rookie LB Nate Wieland
The Patriots announced that they signed rookie LB Nate Wieland.
Patriots Sign First-Year WR Josh Hammond
The Patriots announced that they signed first-year WR Josh Hammond.
24 finalists named for Class of 2023 in Seniors, Coach/Contributor categories
In separate elections announced Wednesday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Seniors Committee and its Coach/Contributor Committee have reduced their respective lists for consideration for the Class of 2023 to 12 Finalists each.
Patriots Foundation Launches Road Trip Raffle
The Patriots Foundation is giving fans an opportunity to win the experience of a lifetime. One lucky grand prize winner – and a guest – will travel on the Patriots team plane to a 2022 Patriots road game. The winner will also receive hotel accommodations, tickets to the game, pregame on-field passes and more.
Patriots Release Offensive Lineman Darryl Williams
The Patriots announced that they have released first-year OL Darryl Williams.
Launch of NFL+ Allows Fans in New England to Follow the Patriots All Season
Exclusive Streaming Subscription Service Available TODAY! Mobile Access to Every Patriots Sunday Afternoon & Primetime Game Live. 'NFL+' Available in the NFL App & NFL.com Starting at $4.99/Month.
Latest News
Trending Video
Patriots teammates share thoughts on James White's career in New England
Patriots teammates Matthew Slater, Bill Belichick, Brian Hoyer & Devin McCourty talk about former New England teammate James White after his announcement to retire from the game of football. White played eight seasons at Gillette Stadium and made a lasting impact on the community and his teammates.
Boston Renegades visit Gillette Stadium
In celebration of their fourth straight Women's Football Alliance championship earlier this summer, Robert Kraft hosted the Boston Renegades at the Patriots preseason opener. The team toured the trophy room, took in pregame warmups from the game field, and received a standing ovation from the Gillette Stadium crowd.
In Case You Missed It
Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022
The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.