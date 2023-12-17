Official website of the New England Patriots

7 Keys from Patriots 27-17 Loss to Chiefs

Chiefs at Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 15

Coach Bill Belichick 12/17: "It was competitive, they're a good football team"

Bailey Zappe 12/17: "I've got to be smarter and better"

Kevin Harris 12/17: "Tried to take advantage of my opportunities"

David Andrews 12/17: "We just didn't do a good enough job"

Jahlani Tavai 12/17: "We're not giving up on anything"

Kadarius Toney's dropped pass leads to Patriots' INT

Kevin Harris rushes rumbles for an 18-yard touchdown vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Ryland converts 25-yard FG to give Pats a 10-7 lead

Marte Mapu steals INT of Mahomes away from Bell to set Pats up in red zone

Parker comes back to the football for a 19-yard gain

Pats' fourth-down gamble ends with 16-yard TD from Zappe to Henry

Photos: Patriots vs. Chiefs Week 15

Christian Barmore takes down Mahomes to put Chiefs behind the chains

Bailey Zappe rifles 20-yard pass to DeVante Parker

Inactive Analysis: Patriots WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Officially Inactive as Wide Receiver Shuffling Continues vs. Chiefs 

Week 15 Inactives: Patriots vs. Chiefs

How to Watch/Listen: Chiefs at Patriots

Unfiltered Roundtable: Previewing Patriots-Chiefs

Gamebook: Patriots vs. Chiefs Week 15

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 15 game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Dec 17, 2023 at 04:23 PM
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 15 game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Download the Week 15 Gamebook [PDF]

Gamebook: Patriots vs. Chiefs Week 15

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England 17-27 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England 17-27 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England 17-27 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Patriots running back Kevin Harris addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England 17-27 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Watch full highlights from the New England Patriots Week 15 game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England 17-27 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, December 17, 2023.
