6 Keys from Patriots loss to Commanders

Commanders vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 9

Head Coach Bill Belichick 11/5: "We had our moments but overall there's a lot of things we need to do better"

Can't-Miss Play: 64-yard TD! Rhamondre Stevenson's run ties Pats' longest of Belichick era

Jones' 14-yard TD pass to Henry gets Pats on board vs. Commanders

Tavai performs a perfect 'Peanut Punch' to spark an early NE takeaway

Mac Jones zips 13-yard pass to Stevenson

Week 9 Inactives: Patriots vs. Commanders

Inactive Analysis: Patriots OT Trent Brown, WR Kayshon Boutte Inactive for Sunday's Game vs. Commanders

PRO Predictions: Week 9 picks for Patriots vs. Commanders

Patriots vs. Commanders: The Unfiltered Roundtable Preview - Analyzing Key Matchups, Strategies, and Factors

Christian Barmore is Realizing His Potential for the Patriots Defense

Belestrator: Previewing the Offensive Playmakers for the Commanders

Patriots Unfiltered TV: Dolphins Recap, Commanders Preview, David Andrews 1-on-1

Patriots Gameplan: Keys to Victory for the Patriots in Sunday's Matchup with the Commanders

Patriots vs. Commanders: 10 Must-Watch Deciding Factors

Week 9 Injury Report: Commanders at Patriots

What They're Saying: Washington Commanders

Game Preview: Commanders at Patriots

How Matthew Judon and Patriots teammates gave back in the community this week

Gamebook: Patriots vs. Commanders Week 9

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 9 game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 5, 2023.

Nov 05, 2023 at 04:31 PM
NFL-Gamebook-Thumbnail-Shield

Download the Week 9 Gamebook [PDF]

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media at Gillette Stadium following New England's 20-17 loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 5, 2023.

Deatrich Wise 11/5: "Our goal is to not beat ourselves"

Patriots Defensive Lineman Deatrich Wise addresses the media at Gillette Stadium following New England's 20-17 loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 5, 2023.

Commanders vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 9

Watch the highlights from the Week 9 matchup between the Washington Commanders and the New England Patriots.

David Andrews 11/5: "We came up short"

Patriots Center David Andrews addresses the media at Gillette Stadium following New England's 20-17 loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 5, 2023.

Chad Ryland's 43-yard FG gives Pats a 17-10 lead

A 43-yard field goal by New England Patriots kicker Chad Ryland gives the Pats a 17-10 lead over the Washington Commanders.

Kyle Dugger intercepts Sam Howell pass to close out the half

Kyle Dugger intercepts the Sam Howell pass vs. Washington Commanders, 11/05/2023
Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
