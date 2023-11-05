Gamebook: Patriots vs. Commanders Week 9

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 9 game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 5, 2023.
Official website of the New England Patriots
Head Coach Bill Belichick 11/5: "We had our moments but overall there's a lot of things we need to do better"
Inactive Analysis: Patriots OT Trent Brown, WR Kayshon Boutte Inactive for Sunday's Game vs. Commanders
Patriots vs. Commanders: The Unfiltered Roundtable Preview - Analyzing Key Matchups, Strategies, and Factors
Gamebook: Patriots vs. Dolphins Week 8
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 8 game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 29, 2023.
Gamebook: Patriots vs. Bills Week 7
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 7 game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, October 22, 2023.
Gamebook: Patriots vs. Raiders Week 6
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 6 game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 15, 2023.
Gamebook: Patriots vs. Saints Week 5
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 5 game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 8, 2023.
Gamebook: Patriots at Cowboys Week 4
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 4 game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, October 1, 2023.
Gamebook: Patriots at Jets Week 3
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 3 game against the New York Jets on Sunday, September 24, 2023.
Gamebook: Patriots vs Dolphins Week 2
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 2 game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 17, 2023.
Gamebook: Patriots vs Eagles Week 1
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 1 game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 10, 2023.
Gamebook: Patriots at Titans Preseason Week 3
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Preseason Week 3 game against the Tennessee Titans on Friday, August 25, 2023.
Gamebook: Patriots at Packers Preseason Week 2
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, August 19, 2023.