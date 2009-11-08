Gamebook: Patriots vs. Dolphins

Official website of the New England Patriots
John Fox Press Conference Transcript: I have tremendous respect for the Patriots
The Denver Broncos Head Coach John Fox addresses the media during a conference call at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, October 29, 2014.
PFW's blogservations from Patriots preseason opener
PFW brings you a few random reactions from New England's preseason loss in Washington.
More bad than good in Washington
The Patriots were thoroughly outplayed on both sides of the ball in Washington.
Bill Belichick Postgame Transcript: 'Overall, we have a lot of work to do'
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media following a preseason game versus the Washington Redskins on Thursday, August 7, 2014.
Reports: Patriots re-sign TE Hoomanawanui
One day before he was set to hit free agency, the Patriots have reportedly re-signed tight end Michael Hoomanawanui.
News Blitz 2/24: Source says Patriots, Aqib Talib continue negotiations at NFL Combine
The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up-to-date on the latest Patriots news from local and national media.
Patriots vs. Broncos Broadcast Information
Complete broadcast information for this week's AFC Championship game.
Patriots and Broncos to play for AFC Title
The New England Patriots will face the Denver Broncos in the AFC Conference Championship game on Sunday, January 19 at 3pm ET at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.
2014 Patriots Cheerleaders Audition Dates Announced
Patriots Cheerleaders Preliminary Auditions will be held on Saturday, April 5, 2014 in the Dana Farber Field House at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, MA. Registration will begin at 10:00 a.m. An Optional Audition Workshop will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2014 at Gillette Stadium. Click here for details.
Bill Belichick Conference Call Transcript
Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his conference call on Tuesday, January 14, 2014.
Samsonite Make Your Case: In the Crosshairs
The Patriots are set to take on the Colts in Foxborough, but which visitor will be the most important for New England to contain. Give us your pick by voting in this week's Samsonite Make Your Case poll.
Latest News
Trending Video
Patriots All Access: Post Draft Show
In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, It was an eventful NFL Draft weekend for the Patriots. In addition, we take a look at draft night for Mac Jones and go behind the scenes into the draft room as the Patriots make their selections. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.