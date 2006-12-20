Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Thu Aug 04 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM

20 Questions with Christian Barmore: From hidden talents to his favorite cheesesteak in Philly

Rookie Tyquan Thornton following Troy Brown's lead

Day 8 blogservations: Offense still searching for consistency

Jalen Mills is Off to a Great Start at Patriots Training Camp

Patriots announce Training Camp dates and times

Christian Barmore Making Strides Towards a Big Second Season for Patriots

5 Under-the-radar Patriots making an early roster push

20 Questions with Nelson Agholor: Get to know the Patriots receiver

Bill Belichick knows who he's 'pulling for' when Gillette Stadium hosts Army-Navy game

Adrian Phillips' Son Steals Spotlight at Media Access

Day 6 blogservations: Agholor enjoys solid start

Safety in numbers at Patriots Training Camp

Patriots Offense Has 'Lot of Room to Grow' in Early Stages of Training Camp

20 Questions: Get to know Patriots cornerback Terrance Mitchell

Mac Jones 8/2: "We have a lot of room to grow here"

Bill Belichick 8/2: "We've got a long way to go"

Patriots Mailbag 8/2: Takeaways From the First Five Training Camp Practices

Day 5 blogservations: Mayo excited about new corps

What Stood Out in the Trenches in First Padded Practice at Patriots Camp

Patriots' Matthew Slater, Devin McCourty reflect on legacy of Bill Russell

Gift-wrapped: A holiday playoff scramble

Happy Holidays! For some. Six NFL teams have already made the playoffs.

Dec 20, 2006 at 12:00 AM

NEW YORK (Dec. 20, 2006) -- Happy Holidays! For some.

Six NFL teams have already made the playoffs. That leaves six spots open with 18 clubs going for them. Christmas is going to come packed with some fireworks!

"This is a fun time of year to play football," says New York Jets head coach Eric Mangini. Especially if you're in the playoff hunt.

With two weeks to go in the season, there are 24 clubs still in Super Bowl contention, the second most ever (26 in 2004) since the advent of the 16-game schedule in 1978. That means that in two of the past three seasons, more clubs have been in such contention than in any other time in history.

"Making the playoffs, that's step one," says Baltimore Ravens heads coach Brian Billick, whose team won its division in Week 15. "Every team, when they show up in training camp, has the same goal. It first begins with making the playoffs."

That "making" begins Thursday night in the first of four national television games that will highlight the holiday weekend -- all with playoff implications:

  • Thursday night, NFL Network: Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers (8 p.m. ET).
  • Saturday night, NFL Network: Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland Raiders (8 p.m. ET).
  • Monday night (Christmas), NBC: Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys (5 p.m. ET).
  • Monday night (Christmas), ESPN: New York Jets at Miami Dolphins (8:30 p.m. ET).

Where the NFL stands in the playoff picture with two weeks left:

THE NFL PLAYOFF LANDSCAPE
CATEGORYTEAM(S)
Homefield WonChicago
First-round Bye Won---
Division Title WonBaltimore, Indianapolis, New Orleans, San Diego
Playoff Berth WonDallas
Homefield Can Be Won This WeekSan Diego
First-round Bye Can Be Clinched This WeekIndianapolis, New Orleans
Division Can Be Won This Week With Win/TieDallas, New England, Seattle
Playoff Berth Can Be Won This Week With WinPhiladelphia
Playoff Berth Can Be Won This Week With Win & HelpCincinnati, Denver, NY Giants
Still Vying, But No Clinching This WeekAtlanta, Buffalo, Carolina, Green Bay, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Minnesota, NY Jets, Pittsburgh, St. Louis, San Francisco, Tennessee
* Other playoff possibilities exist*

How do clubs reach these categories? It will not be easy. A rundown for Week 16, in which 13 of the 16 games have playoff implications:

AFC EAST
The New England Patriots (10-4) hit the road in search of the playoffs. The Pats are 5-1 on the road this year, have won four of their past five overall, and come off a 40-7 win over Houston.

"We really haven't done anything yet," says New England LB Tedy Bruschi. "We're still in a race. We're not in the playoffs, so what have we done up to this point? Nothing."

Well, the Patriots can do something this week in Jacksonville -- win the division.

Two games behind New England sit the New York Jets (8-6), who under new coach Mangini have doubled their victory total of last year. Right behind them are the Buffalo Bills (7-7), who have won four of their past five. (In each of the four AFC divisions, the third-place teams have no worse than a .500 record.)

Neither New York or Buffalo can earn a playoff berth this week Miami has been eliminated.

AFC NORTH
Dominating defense (No 1 in the league). Efficient offense. Sounds like the Super Bowl days of the Baltimore Ravens (11-3), who have won their first division title since 2003.

Since their bye week in mid-October, the Ravens have reeled off seven wins in eight games, giving them, as of now, the third seed in the conference after San Diego (12-2) and Indianapolis (11-3).

"It's good to know that we're in the playoffs, but we still want to finish off the season in the right way," says Baltimore RB Jamal Lewis. "We haven't peaked yet. We haven't played our best football, but we're on our way."

The teams behind the Ravens aren't doing bad either.

The Cincinnati Bengals (8-6), even with their loss to Indianapolis on Monday, have won four of their past five and can earn their second playoff berth in as many years this week with a win in Denver and other scenarios.

The Bengals' final opponent is the division-rival Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7), who have righted their season by winning five of their past six. The Steelers cannot capture a playoff spot this week. Cleveland has been eliminated.

AFC SOUTH
The Indianapolis Colts (11-3) have won their fourth division title in a row -- the longest active streak in the NFL that can be matched this week by New England.

Off their performance Monday night against Cincinnati - 394 net yards, four TD passes by AFC All-Star starting QB Peyton Manning -- the Colts may be heating up for the playoffs at just the right time.

"We're playing for a lot of momentum going into the postseason and for seeding," says Manning.

Ranked second in the overall AFC standings, Indy can earn a valuable first-round bye this week.

The Jacksonville Jaguars (8-6) followed their big 44-17 triumph over the Colts two weeks ago with a deflating 24-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans (7-7) last Sunday. Tennessee has turned around its season by winning five in a row, led by QB Vince Young -- who has tied Dan Marino and Kerry Collins for the most wins (7) by a rookie quarterback since 1970.

Neither Jacksonville or Tennessee can qualify for the playoffs this week. Houston has been eliminated.

AFC WEST
Ride LT to homefield advantage! That's the plan this week for the division-champion San Diego Chargers (12-2).

The Chargers have already matched their most season victories ever with two games to go. A large part of that success is thanks to All-Star RB LaDainian Tomlinson, who every week seems to set more offensive records.

"The whole focus is to remain the first seed in the AFC and to get that first-round bye," says Tomlinson. "Hopefully, we have five more games left." He means through Super Bowl XLI.

The Denver Broncos (8-6) - right now the fifth seed in the AFC -- can earn their fourth playoff berth in a row this week when they go against Cincinnati at home. "If we want to accomplish what we set out to do at the beginning of the season, we have to win," says Denver head coach Mike Shanahan.

The Kansas City Chiefs (7-7) cannot clinch a berth this week. Oakland has been eliminated.

NFC EASTWhat would an NFL playoff race be without the typical NFC East logjam?

One team, the Dallas Cowboys (9-5), have already clinched a playoff berth, and two more clubs -- the Philadelphia Eagles (8-6) and New York Giants (7-7) can do so this week.

The Cowboys -- 6-2 under All-Star QB Tony Romo --can capture their first division title since 1998 this week. They have to beat the visiting Eagles on Christmas Day to do so. It will not be easy. Philly has won three of its past four under revived QB Jeff Garcia and will be aiming for a playoff spot. "The most important thing for our team is to look at this as if we didn't clinch anything," says Cowboys WR Terry Glenn. "Making the playoffs is really not satisfying to me. We should just go out there and finish these last two games with victories and finish at 11-5 and then see where we are."

The Giants can clinch a playoff berth this week when they host NFC South champion New Orleans. Washington has been eliminated.

NFC NORTH
Those Chicago Bears (12-2) are tops in the NFC. They have clinched the first homefield advantage position in their history while capturing their second division title in a row.

The Bears can use the next two games -- against division rivals Detroit and Green Bay -- to prepare for the playoffs.

"We haven't won anything," says Chicago's Charles Tillman, cornerback for a defense that leads the league with 42 takeaways. "I don't have a ring on, a Super Bowl ring. We want to win out, and until that's done, we haven't won anything at all."

The Green Bay Packers (6-8) and Minnesota Vikings (6-8) are still in playoff contention but cannot clinch a berth this week. Detroit has been eliminated.

NFC SOUTH
Who dat!? That's the New Orleans Saints (9-5), who have thrilled a rebuilding city and the rest of the country with their season.

Led by a new head coach, Sean Payton, and a new QB, Drew Brees -- who will start for the NFC All-Star team in this February's Pro Bowl -- the Saints have tripled their victory total of last season and won their first division title since 2000.

New Orleans can earn a first-round bye this week also. "We won the division," says Brees, the second Saints quarterback (Archie Manning, 1979-80) to be selected for the Pro Bowl. "That's great, but we still have more things now that we want to accomplish."

The Atlanta Falcons (7-7) and Carolina Panthers (6-8) cannot clinch a playoff berth this week. Tampa Bay has been eliminated.

NFC WEST
Win and they're in!

The Seattle Seahawks (8-6) can take the division this week, which would be their third NFC West crown in a row.

But the 'Hawks are not happy. They're looking to "get their swagger back as a team," as Seattle QB Matt Hasselbeck puts it.

Since Thanksgiving, the Seahawks have split their four games, losing their past two, including last Thursday night to division-rival San Francisco. They want to start winning to ride such a surge into the playoffs.

"Are we angry?" says Seahawks head coach Mike Holmgren. "Are we frustrated? Can we play better? Yes. Yes. Yes. But that's done. We've got two games left in the regular season. Let's go after them as hard as we can."

The ST. Louis rams (6-8) and San Francisco 49ers (6-8) cannot clinch a berth this week. Arizona has been eliminated.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Nitpicks and Nitwits: Turning the corner, but do we know what's ahead?

When you turn the corner, does it always mean a smooth road ahead? Plus, mid-term grades and JR's take on this week's nitwitty...

news

Junior Patriots Cheerleaders joined the Patriots Cheerleaders at the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk

The Junior Patriots Cheerleaders joined the Patriots Cheerleaders to walk, on behalf of DA Active, at the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk

news

Patriots Conference Call Transcripts 11/7

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick, Offensive Coordinator Josh McDaniels and Defensive Coordinator Matt Patricia address the media during their conference calls on Monday, November 7, 2016.

news

News Blitz 11/7: Pats enjoy the bye

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.

news

Samsonite Make Your Case: Trade winds blowing

With the trade deadline approaching, which position should the Patriots be interested in acquiring?

news

La Previa: Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills 2

Patriots viajan a Buffalo por la revancha

news

News Blitz 10/28: Gronk not focused on No. 69

Today's Patriots.com News Blitz pulls together a week of pre-Bills coverage, including a look at Rob Gronkowski on the verge of a potential record-setting day in Buffalo.

news

Bill Belichick Press Conference Transcript 10/28

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Friday, October 28, 2016.

news

PFW in Progress Recap 10/27: Patriots-Bills and NFL Week 8 Picks

We're breaking down the top segments from Thursday's edition of PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.

news

New England Patriots Charitable Foundation donates $200,000 in the names of 2015 Myra Kraft Community MVP Award winners

Twenty-six New Englanders honored at Gillette Stadium during the 2015 Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards. Susan Canning of Westfield, Mass. wins grand prize of $25,000 for KEVS Foundation.

news

Chandler Jones Celebrates Special Olympic Athletes in Holliston

More than 80 athletes showcase their talents in a five-town event.

news

Patriots sign DE Will Smith

The Patriots announced that they have signed DE Will Smith.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Kid reporter gets inside scoop at Patriots Training Camp

20 Questions with Christian Barmore: From hidden talents to his favorite cheesesteak in Philly

Day 8 blogservations: Offense still searching for consistency

Rookie Tyquan Thornton following Troy Brown's lead

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/4

Jalen Mills is Off to a Great Start at Patriots Training Camp

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Press Pass: Building Chemistry

Patriots players Tyquan Thornton, Hunter Henry, Jalen Mills, and more address the media on Thursday, August 4th, 2022.

Bill Belichick 8/4: "We're definitely making progress"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference on Thursday, August 4, 2022.

Tyquan Thornton 8/4: "We're all growing and moving in the right direction"

Patriots wide receiver Tyquan Thornton addresses the media on Thursday, August 4, 2022.

Jalen Mills 8/4: "I'm going out there and playing fast"

Patriots defensive back Jalen Mills addresses the media on Thursday, August 4, 2022

Hunter Henry: 8/4 "Putting things together every day"

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media on Thursday, August 4, 2022.

DeVante Parker 8/4: "Mac puts the ball where it needs to be"

Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker addresses the media on Thursday, August 4, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots announce Training Camp dates and times

The New England Patriots announced additional Training Camp dates and times.

Patriots Training Camp Guide: Everything you need to know before attending

Fans finally will be back to Gillette Stadium and Patriot Place for Training Camp. Here's the ultimate scouting report of what to expect when you get here.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising