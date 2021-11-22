Official website of the New England Patriots

Gillette Stadium to Host Eight MIAA State Football Championships on December 1, 2 & 6

Nov 22, 2021 at 11:53 AM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) today announced the matchups and schedule for the eight state football championships that will be played at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 1, Thursday, Dec. 2 and Monday, Dec. 6.

GAME SCHEDULE

*Game times are approximate, starting 15 minutes after conclusion of the previous game

Wednesday, Dec. 1

  • Division VIII: Hull vs. Randolph 3:00 p.m.
  • Division VII: Wahconah vs. Cohasset 5:30 p.m.*
  • Division V: North Reading vs. Swampscott 8:00 p.m.*

Thursday, Dec. 2

  • Division III: Marblehead vs. North Attleboro 3:00 p.m.
  • Division I: Central Catholic vs. Springfield Central 5:30 p.m.*
  • Division II: Catholic Memorial vs. King Philip 8:00 p.m.*

Monday, Dec. 6

  • Division VI: Abington vs. Rockland 5:00 p.m.
  • Division IV: Scituate vs. Duxbury 7:30 p.m.*

The 2021 MIAA State Football Championships, presented by Cross Insurance, marks the 14th year Gillette Stadium has hosted the games and the fourth time that all eight championship games will be played on the home turf of the six-time Super Bowl champion New England Patriots.

The three-day event begins on Dec. 1 with a tripleheader featuring Hull vs. Randolph, Wahconah vs. Cohasset and North Reading vs. Swampscott and continues with three more games on Dec. 2, before concluding on Dec. 6 with a doubleheader featuring Abington vs. Rockland and Scituate vs. Duxbury. The three-day slate will provide student-athletes from 16 MIAA schools and their respective communities with a tournament experience of a lifetime.

The MIAA State Football Championships are a culmination of more than 100 playoff football games across the state over a four-week span. Adding to the excitement of the state championships will be thousands of cheering fans, cheerleaders and school bands. The participating schools and their fans will also be treated to an NFL-caliber game presentation with music and replays on the stadium's high-definition video boards. The Kraft family will again donate the use of Gillette Stadium's field for the games.

Tickets for the MIAA State Football Championships go on sale Tuesday, Nov. 23 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster. No tickets will be sold at the Gillette Stadium Ticket Office. All tickets will be digital and will be accessible via mobile device only. Fans can access and manage mobile tickets via the Gillette Stadium App which is available on the App Store (for iPhone users) and Google Play Store (for Android users). It is recommended that you add your mobile tickets to your Apple Wallet or Google Pay to beat busy network connections at the game or event. Additional information on mobile ticketing can be found at https://www.gillettestadium.com/tickets/mobile/.

Tickets are $17 for adults and $14 for students/senior citizens. Children 5 years old and younger will receive free admission. The ticket price includes parking, admission to the games and a game day discount of $3 off adult admission at The Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon (must show game ticket). Wednesday's tickets provide access to all three Wednesday games, Thursday's tickets provide access to all three Thursday games, and Monday's tickets provide access to that day's doubleheader. Please note reentry to this event is prohibited. A portion of the ticket price also goes to the Town of Foxborough per the town's user charge fee.

All fans will enter the stadium via the Patriot Place Gate in Enel Plaza, located near the ticket office. The Patriots Foundation will also be accepting donations during the MIAA State Football Championships for their annual toy drive benefitting children in need. Fans can bring new and unwrapped toys to the blue and white collection bins located by the Patriot Place Gate.

Gillette Stadium's Clear Bag Policy will be in effect for all eight state championship games. For more information on the policy, visit https://www.gillettestadium.com/bagpolicy/.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Kraft Sports Productions will produce the television broadcast, which will air all of Wednesday's and Thursday's games on WSBK on Saturday, Dec. 4 on a tape-delayed basis. Wednesday's and Thursday's games will also be live-streamed on CBSN Boston, WBZ's free streaming service. Fans can find CBSN Boston on CBSBoston.com, on the CBS Boston app, or on smart TVs via Fire TV, Apple TV, or Roku. Additionally, Monday's games will be streaming on NFHS Network at www.nfhsnetwork.com and Wednesday's and Thursday's games will be streaming on Patriots.com.

GAMES TO BE STREAMED ONLINE

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 1 SCHEDULE

  • Hull vs. Randolph: 3:00 p.m. Patriots.com, CBSBoston.com
  • Wahconah vs. Cohasset: 5:30 p.m.* Patriots.com, CBSBoston.com
  • North Reading vs. Swampscott: 8:00 p.m.* Patriots.com, CBSBoston.com

THURSDAY, DEC. 2 SCHEDULE

  • Marblehead vs. North Attleboro: 3:00 p.m. Patriots.com, CBSBoston.com
  • Central Catholic vs. Springfield Central: 5:30 p.m.* Patriots.com, CBSBoston.com
  • Catholic Memorial vs. King Philip: 8:00 p.m.* Patriots.com, CBSBoston.com

MONDAY, DEC. 6 SCHEDULE

  • Abington vs. Rockland: 5:00 p.m. NFHSNetwork.com
  • Scituate vs. Duxbury: 7:30 p.m.* NFHSNetwork.com

*All game times approximate

