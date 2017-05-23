Gostkowski, Tuukka Rask rock out at Metallica show

While it might be new knowledge that Stephen is a fan of the band, Tuukka's love for Metallica has been well documented. His goalie mask has featured his name in Metallica's signature font, and as a drummer himself, he said he loves to play the band's music.

Stephen and Tuukka weren't the only ones representing New England sports at the concert. Rob Ninkovich posted a couple of photos to his Instagram story on Friday night, as well.

Metallica's return to Gillette Stadium after 14 years marked the beginning of Gillette Stadium's concert season. Check out who else will be rolling into Foxborough this summer. You never know who may be in the crowd.