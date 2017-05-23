Gostkowski, Tuukka Rask rock out at Metallica show

When Metallica hit the Gillette Stadium stage on Friday for a stop on its WorldWired Tour, some Boston greats were among those rocking out in the crowd.
Stephen Gostkowski and Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask were just two of the thousands on hand for Metallica's return to Gillette Stadium. The two buds were seen soaking up the sun before the concert in the stadium parking lots, and in true fan spirit, they sported the band's t-shirts to the show.
While it might be new knowledge that Stephen is a fan of the band, Tuukka's love for Metallica has been well documented. His goalie mask has featured his name in Metallica's signature font, and as a drummer himself, he said he loves to play the band's music.
Stephen and Tuukka weren't the only ones representing New England sports at the concert. Rob Ninkovich posted a couple of photos to his Instagram story on Friday night, as well.
Metallica's return to Gillette Stadium after 14 years marked the beginning of Gillette Stadium's concert season. Check out who else will be rolling into Foxborough this summer. You never know who may be in the crowd.