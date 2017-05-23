Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Unfiltered Replay Wed Nov 17 | 02:00 PM - 11:58 PM

Notebook: Pees' defense will provide a tough new challenge for Mac 

Bill Belichick on Kyle Pitts 11/17: "It's going to be a tough matchup for us"

Josh McDaniels 11/17: "It's a never ending process"

Matthew Judon, Carl Davis Jr. give away 500 turkeys in Roxbury

What They're Saying: Atlanta Falcons

Patriots standout stats through 10 games

Mac Jones 11/16: "Nail the opportunity when it's there"

Sights and Sounds: Week 10 vs Cleveland Browns

Belestrator: Preparing for Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts

Judon, Hightower see Patriots defense coming together

Players to Watch: Patriots at Falcons

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the Cleveland Browns

NFL Notes: Jones' response right out of 2001

Former child model/actor Mac Jones reflects on short-lived career on WEEI

Patriots Mailbag: Focusing on emerging playmakers

A Change of Tune: Patriots safety Phillips finding harmony in New England

Breaking down Patriots' offensive outburst vs. Browns

Game Preview: Patriots at Falcons

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Falcons

Notebook: Pats quickly shift focus to Falcons

Gostkowski, Tuukka Rask rock out at Metallica show

May 23, 2017 at 03:27 AM
writer-profile-angelique-new
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

When Metallica hit the Gillette Stadium stage on Friday for a stop on its WorldWired Tour, some Boston greats were among those rocking out in the crowd. 

Stephen Gostkowski and Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask were just two of the thousands on hand for Metallica's return to Gillette Stadium. The two buds were seen soaking up the sun before the concert in the stadium parking lots, and in true fan spirit, they sported the band's t-shirts to the show.

While it might be new knowledge that Stephen is a fan of the band, Tuukka's love for Metallica has been well documented. His goalie mask has featured his name in Metallica's signature font, and as a drummer himself, he said he loves to play the band's music.

Stephen and Tuukka weren't the only ones representing New England sports at the concert. Rob Ninkovich posted a couple of photos to his Instagram story on Friday night, as well. 

Metallica's return to Gillette Stadium after 14 years marked the beginning of Gillette Stadium's concert season. Check out who else will be rolling into Foxborough this summer. You never know who may be in the crowd.

RELATED LINKS

Julian Edelman makes wishes come true this week

McCourtys receive Yogi Berra Museum Service Award

Wise words from Belichick's interview with Paul Rabil

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Matthew Judon, Carl Davis Jr. give away 500 turkeys in Roxbury

'Tis the season for giving back, and two Patriots spent a night making sure local families had everything they need for Thanksgiving. 
news

Former child model/actor Mac Jones reflects on short-lived career on WEEI

Mac Jones talked about his former career as a child model/actor on WEEI Monday. 
news

Meet Boyd: Gillette Stadium field crew's newest (and goodest) employee

The Gillette Stadium field crew has a new furry face. 
news

Teammates celebrate Jakobi Meyers's first NFL touchdown

After a record-setting touchdown drought, no one was happier for Jakobi Meyers than his teammates.
news

Behind the scenes of Kyle Van Noy's YouTube show, Elite Eatz

Kyle Van Noy's YouTube show, Elite Eatz, is back, and we're taking you behind the scenes of the latest episode with Damien Harris. 
news

Patriots fan finished emotional 'bucket list' journey across NFL stadiums

Susan Kearney started a bucket list to visit every NFL stadium to see the Patriots play with her husband, Richard. After Richard passed away, Susan continued on in his honor, and last Sunday, she finished her emotional journey. 
news

Bill Belichick remembers legendary Red Sox player, commentator Jerry Remy on WEEI

On his weekly WEEI appearance, Bill Belichick paid tribute to the late Red Sox legend. 
news

'We showed out': Patriots Nation showed up on the road in L.A.

Patriots Nation 'showed out' for the game in L.A., and it didn't go unnoticed. 
news

Josh Uche speaks on, shares mental health resources for athletes with Patriots locker room 

Josh Uche talked about his foundation and the importance of mental health resources specifically for athletes in his Wednesday press conference. 
news

McCourtys host trivia night with Patriots teammates for Tackle Sickle Cell 

Devin and Jason McCourty hosted their annual Tackle Sickle Cell fundraising event. 
news

Kendrick Bourne, teammates react to his first TD throw 'since high school'

Kendrick Bourne and his teammates reflect on his TD throw. 
news

Damien Harris explains fastest run of the day to celebrate J.J. Taylor's first touchdown

Damien Harris had two touchdowns of his own today, but he was more excited to see J.J. Taylor score his first career touchdown. 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots activate DL Chase Winovich to the 53-man roster; Place LB Josh Uche on Injured Reserve; Release WR Malcolm Perry from Injured Reserve

Notebook: Pees' defense will provide a tough new challenge for Mac 

NFL Week 11: Patriots - Falcons Injury Report

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Falcons

Matthew Judon, Carl Davis Jr. give away 500 turkeys in Roxbury

What They're Saying: Atlanta Falcons

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Bill Belichick on Kyle Pitts 11/17: "It's going to be a tough matchup for us"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.

Josh McDaniels 11/17: "It's a never ending process"

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels addresses the media on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.

Steve Belichick on Matt Ryan 11/17: "There is always an element of extended plays"

Patriots linebacker coach Steve Belichick addresses the media on Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Cam Achord on punt returns 11/17: "Make sure you make smart decisions"

Patriots special teams coordinator Cam Achord addresses the media on Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Press Pass: Patriots preparing for the Falcons on a short week

Patriots players Mac Jones, Dont'a Hightower, Matthew Judon and others address the media about their preparations for their week 11 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons on November 18, 2021.

Coffee with the Coach: How to execute a successful screen pass

In this week's coffee with the coach presented by Dunkin', Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick answers a fan question on how to execute a successful screen pass.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

A Gentleman and an Officer: King cherishes his Army spouse

Patriots special teams star Brandon King couldn't be prouder of his wife, a U.S. Army officer, for her service to him and our country.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
Advertising