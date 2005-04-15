Graham touched by military hospital visit; Friday Notes

Patriots Vice President of Player Personnel Scott Pioli was the recipient of the "JB Award for Executive Achievement" at the JB Awards - A Quest for Excellence held earlier this month. The event was part of the NFL Player's Association's annual awards ceremony and teamed up FOX's James Brown and the NFL Player's Association. A one-hour special of the awards banquet will be aired on FOX in early August. … The Patriots announced the official signing of free agent linebacker Monty Beisel late Thursday, while also re-signing recently released cornerback Hank Poteat and tight end Jed Weaver. The 26-year-old Beisel, a veteran of four seasons with the Chiefs, started nine of 11 games played last season in Kansas City. A strong special teams player, the 6-3, 238-pound Kansas State alum's career numbers include 58 special teams tackles to go along with 86 tackles, 3.5 sacks, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in limited action on defense. … Former Patriot and Brown University star Sean Morey re-signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this week. … According to a report in Friday's Boston Herald New England's two remaining restricted free agents, wide receiver David Givens and defensive lineman Jarvis Green, are expected to sign their one-year, $1.43 million tenders today. Friday at 4 p.m. is the deadline for teams to sign restricted free agents to offer sheets. According to the Herald, both players "have drawn some feelers around the league" but no team has stepped to the plate with an offer sheet, apparently unwilling to give up the first-round pick compensation that could coincide with a potential signing. … Don't include Graham with those who believe that the departure of offensive coordinator Charlie Weis will hinder the New England offense in 2005. "Let me know the last time an offensive coordinator played a football game. We are going miss our offensive coordinator, but since I have been here if someone goes down the next person goes in and we keep moving." To the contrary, Graham thinks the return of a healthy Benjamin Watson could make the Patriots offense that much more dangerous. "He's going to be our secret weapon from the tight end spot that we are going to unleash this year. It's going to help me and it's going to help the whole offense having someone like Ben on the other side." … Starved football fans can see two NFL Europe games this weekend on NFL Network. Saturday at 1 p.m. EDT the network will have live coverage of the Rhein Fire at the Hamburg Sea Devils with the game being replayed at 8 p.m. On Sunday the network has the Frankfurt Galaxy at the Cologne Centurions at 3 p.m. and then again at 8 p.m.