Green looks to build on playoff success

]() Green also knows that a lot could happen this season along the New England defensive line. The combination of young players and roster turnover means that a lot of roles are still up in the air heading into 2004. There is plenty of playing time to be fought for in training camp and the preseason, a fight for which Green expects to be ready despite a stress fracture in his foot that has slowed some of his work this spring.

"I just know that when I come in I have to be ready," Green said. "The way I finished off last year, I have to keep getting in that situation and just try to make some plays when I am in the game no matter what happens with a rotation or anything like that.

"Right now our mentality is to finish off what we started, be physical up front as a d-line and for everybody to play their part. We have to keep trying to get better in the running game and in pass rush."

And Green believes that as a team the Patriots must continue to follow the same philosophy that worked so well a year ago, one validated by a 15-game winning streak and Super Bowl title.