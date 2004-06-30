Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Tue Nov 14 - 02:00 PM | Wed Nov 15 - 11:55 AM

NFL Notes: Belichick ready to make at move at QB

Patriots Mailbag: Reassessing things at the bye

Patriots Release DB Jack Jones

After Further Review: How Will the Patriots Approach the Quarterback Position Following the Bye Week?

Patriots to Focus on Self-Evaluation over the Bye Week

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Colts in Germany

6 Keys from Patriots loss to Colts in Frankfurt

New England Patriots vs. Indianapolis Colts Highlights | NFL Week 10

Head Coach Bill Belichick 11/12: "Too many missed opportunities"

Mac Jones 11/12: "There's a lot of things I clearly need to do better"

David Andrews 11/12: "We've had opportunities, we just have to do a better job finishing"

Hunter Henry 11/12: "Not good enough in any aspect"

Jones and Douglas connect for 21-yards via underneath route

Ezekiel Elliott 15-yard catch and run moves Patriots inside Colts 10-yard line

Chad Ryland's 24-yard FG pulls Pats within a point vs. Colts

Mac Jones shows off his wheels on a 15-yard scramble

Smith-Schuster moves chains via sideline grab for 9 yards

Can't-Miss Play: Tavai's tipped pass leads to Patriots' first takeaway in Frankfurt

Photos: Patriots vs. Colts Week 10

Chad Ryland opens scoring in Frankfurt with 37-yard FG

Green looks to build on playoff success

Hoping to build on a strong 2003 postseason, Jarvis Green is looking to make a bigger impact on the New England defense this fall.

Jun 30, 2004 at 09:54 AM 
            [
24959.jpg

]()

            At age 25 Patriots defensive lineman **Jarvis Green** is still quite young by NFL standards. But heading into his third professional season the former fourth-round pick out of LSU is second only to All-Pro Richard Seymour in terms of tenure on the Patriots defensive line, a group that includes veteran additions Rodney Bailey and Keith Traylor, draft picks Vince Wilfork and Marquise Hill and returning youngsters like Ty Warren.

With that mix of youth and new faces, Green knows it will be equally important for the group to push each other to improve while simultaneously coming together as a unit as quickly as possible this fall.

"We are a young group and coach Pepper [Johnson] relates to us real well being an ex-player himself," Green said following a workout at Gillette Stadium. "I think it's going to be good. Everybody has to push each other and really we are a young group but we have to take on the responsibility. Traylor is the oldest guy, but he wasn't here. Really I think it's up to Seymour and me. So our big thing is that the guys look up to us, but we also give them pointers on what we see even though we are still young."

And what Green has seen over the course of his first two seasons is a lot. The 6-3, 290-pounder has played in 31 games with 11 starts, recording 41 tackles, 4.5 sacks, two passes defensed and one forced fumble in two years. In that time he has worked on both the inside and outside on the defensive line in both the 3-4 and 4-3, including time spent last summer working at nose tackle prior to the arrival of Ted Washington. That changing role hurt Green at times a year ago, but may make for a better player in the long run. 

            [
27442.jpg

]()

            "It was frustrating because at some points it felt like the things that I knew I could have done, I couldn't do them," Green said looking back. "But it's funny because when I got back inside toward the end of the year I was like, I need to stop playing mechanically and just let go and play -- just play and whatever happens if I mess up I mess up. I can't think about it."

Green believes that more relaxed mindset was what helped him have the best game of his young career with a three-sack effort against Peyton Manning and the Colts in the AFC Championship game last January.

"I felt really good and after that Colts game, I was motivated to work harder and to go on to the Super Bowl," Green said. "I just feel like my confidence level is a lot higher and I know what I can do now. I just have to build on it.

"I just have to keep developing in the run and the pass so that I can be a double threat instead of being good at just one thing. I think I am improving. I think I have a lot of potential. I just have to get it out there and build on it and keep working. Like I said, I have to let go and not think about what's going to happen if I do this or do that. I just have to go and whatever happens, just play off of it." 

            [
25607.jpg

]()

            Green also knows that a lot could happen this season along the New England defensive line. The combination of young players and roster turnover means that a lot of roles are still up in the air heading into 2004. There is plenty of playing time to be fought for in training camp and the preseason, a fight for which Green expects to be ready despite a stress fracture in his foot that has slowed some of his work this spring.

"I just know that when I come in I have to be ready," Green said. "The way I finished off last year, I have to keep getting in that situation and just try to make some plays when I am in the game no matter what happens with a rotation or anything like that.

"Right now our mentality is to finish off what we started, be physical up front as a d-line and for everybody to play their part. We have to keep trying to get better in the running game and in pass rush."

And Green believes that as a team the Patriots must continue to follow the same philosophy that worked so well a year ago, one validated by a 15-game winning streak and Super Bowl title.

"We have to take it one week at a time," Green said, preaching Bill Belichick's battle-tested mandate. "Everybody has to put that in their head. Even though some of us may say it, we have to do it and show it. We can't think about what is going to happen the second or third week of the season. Everybody knows that we have a streak going. It's going to be there, but we have to concentrate on the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 9.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.
news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.
news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos
news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.
news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica
news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.
news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.
news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.
news

Actor John Krasinski talks Patriots, Boston sports pride

"The Office" star explains why he's not worried about his hometown team's chances in the playoffs.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.
news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Claim RB JaMycal Hasty Off Waivers

Danke, Deutschland: Patriots fans travel near and far to welcome New England with home game atmosphere in Germany

Go Behind the Scenes with the Patriots in Frankfurt!

New England sports legends, Patriots Players among autograph guests for CardVault's upcoming card show at Gillette Stadium

Patriots Mailbag: Reassessing things at the bye

NFL Notes: Belichick ready to make at move at QB

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Deatrich Wise 11/14: "We'll use the bye week as a time to recharge"

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise addresses the media on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

Sights and Sounds: Week 10 vs. Colts in Frankfurt, Germany

Get a behind the scenes look at the Patriots Week 10 game against the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt, Germany.

Head Coach Bill Belichick 11/14: "I have confidence in all the players on the team"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

Head Coach Bill Belichick 11/13: "Everybody is committed to working hard"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Monday, November 13, 2023.

Matthew Slater 11/12: "Our struggles are due to us and our inability to execute"

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 10-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt, Germany on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

Deatrich Wise 11/12: "We have high expectations of ourselves"

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 10-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt, Germany on Sunday, November 12, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
Advertising