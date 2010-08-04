Grinding it out; Wednesday PM practice notes

NotesThirteen players were either absent from the field or did not take part in the afternoon workout. Jonathan Wilhite, Thomas Clayton, Terrence Johnson, Myron Pryor, Ron Braceand Mike Wrightwere all on hand in sweats, while Matthew Slater, Bret Lockett, Gary Guyton, Logan Mankins, Derrick Burgess, Nick Kaczur and Ty Warren were nowhere to be seen. … The session was the first of camp in helmets, shorts and shells – a lighter type of foam shoulder pads. … Beyond just taking his roster spot, Ghiaciuc also took Wise's No. 71 jersey. For what it's worth, Ghiaciuc said his name is Romanian. … Julian Edelman worked with the running backs taking handoffs from the quarterbacks in group drills early in practice. … Fred Taylor threw an option pass to Taylor Price in red zone work for the scout team. Taylor caught the wobbly pass but was out of the end zone. … Zoltan Mesko'spunting is seemingly growing more consistent by the day as he's adding improved situational accuracy to his strong leg. … Brady and Brian Hoyeronce again took turns trying to throw deep balls into a garbage can. Brady hit the can three times, including one on the rim, while Hoyer never touched it. … Belichick's update on whether things were any closer to a conclusion on Burgess' situation? "I don't know." … How 'bout Belichick's prediction as to how likely it would be that Mankins would be part of the team for the regular season opener? "Right now I am focused on the players that are here and trying to get our team ready for a good practice this afternoon. That's really what I'm thinking about." … Belichick characterized Brace's condition as "day to day." … The Patriots will return to the practice field on Thursday for with a pair of practices on the schedule. As stands now New England is slated to work out from 9:30-11:15 a.m. and again from 3:45-5:30 p.m. But, as always, be sure to check back to Patriots.com for any last-minute schedule updates or changes.