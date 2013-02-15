Gronk called to carpet

Official website of the New England Patriots

Feb 15, 2013 at 01:47 AM
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

It's never a good idea to give Rob Gronkowski something he could potentially destroy, so the idea of Rich Eisen giving him a microphone seems strange. But it's unlikely Gronk will be doing any spiking when he's on the red carpet for the Oscars as part of "The Rich Eisen Podcast" that appears on NFL.com. Gronkowski will work as a host and interview celebrities at the Oscars Feb. 24. A "best of" segment is set to air during Eisen's show on NFL Network Feb. 28 at 8:30 p.m.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

