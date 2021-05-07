Gronk returns to New England to donate $1.2 million to Charlesbank Playground renovation

"No matter where I go or where I live, I will always have a special connection to New England and the people who live here," Gronkowski said.

Gronkowski was a dominant force on the field during his time with the Patriots, but his legacy in New England goes far beyond football. His unwavering commitment to the community, coupled with his pure compassion and generosity, was perhaps even more admirable than his on-field accolades. During today's event, he said those qualities were instilled in him from the start.