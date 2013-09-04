Gronkowski: No setbacks, improving

As promised, Rob Gronkowski entertained reporters' questions at his locker inside Gillette Stadium on Wednesday. He spent several minutes answering queries mostly about his health, as you might expect.

"Improving a lot," Gronkowski maintained. "I've been improving since last week, I've been improving since three weeks ago. The only thing I can ask out of myself, the coaches ask out of me, the trainers ask out of me, is just to take it every day at a time and just to improve every day."

Asked if he's suffered any setbacks since his return to the field, the player emphatically responded, "Nope."

He refused, however, to hazard a guess as to what percentage he is, health-wise, but conventional wisdom would suggest that he's not yet at 100-percent.

"I don't really think about percentages like that, where my body's at. The only thing I'm focused on is improving every day. And if I'm improving every day and I'm moving in the right direction, then that's all you can ask for, moving in the right direction at all times."

The most important question of all, though, was eventually asked.

"Do I expect to play on Sunday?" Gronkowski said. "I'm preparing every single day to the max of my ability and preparing every day to do the best I can. When my number is called, that's when I'll play."

However, with the signing this week of Maine native Matthew Mulligan, a veteran known mostly for his blocking abilities, Gronk's chances of suiting up against Buffalo on Sunday appear less than likely.

Tom Brady: Teacher

Another Patriots superstar spoke with reporters on the first official day of Bills Week. When QB Tom Brady stepped to the podium inside the brand new media work room at Gillette, he remarked with a smile, "This is cushy, huh?"