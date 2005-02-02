Healthy Pats practice in improved conditions; Wednesday notes

]()Bruschi, making his first trip to Hawaii, finished second on the Patriots with 128 tackles during the regular season, adding another three interceptions, 3.5 sacks and three forced fumbles. In the first two games this postseason Bruschi recorded 16 tackles, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

Bruschi will join fellow Patriots Brady, Larry Izzo, Seymour and Adam Vinatieri at the NFL's annual all-star game on Feb. 13.

"I am excited," Bruschi said. "I mean I came into this league not knowing what a hook drop was and not knowing how to play linebacker having played defensive end at Arizona my entire career. To really transform myself into a player that can be recognized as one of the best in the league in the Pro Bowl, it's a great feeling."

Most valuable Patriot?

While it's a question that doesn't necessarily need to be addressed for another two seasons, the question of Brady's contract came up during his press conference on Wednesday. The two-time Super Bowl most valuable player has a deal through 2006, but considering the mega-deals that guys like Peyton Manning and Michael Vick have signed over the last year, the New England signal caller could be poised to cash in on his next deal. Numbers including $30 million signing bonuses and total values of more than $100 can't be out of the question.

So does the unofficial face of the Patriots and competitive on-field leader get competitive in comparing his value to other well-paid passers around the league?

"Well I think that's a very…boy I could be up here all day talking about that," Brady said. "The business side of this game is very different than the playing side. I can be very competitive. I am very competitive on the field and I feel like I want to go out there and put my best on the field every week. I feel like I work hard, as hard as anybody in the league and as hard as any quarterback. I feel like I am prepared. That's part of what I really enjoy. On the other hand when you talk about off the field and how you … with the grand structure of things and what the team is trying to accomplish you realize the team has goals and just as much as any individual goal might be important to a player, the greater team goal of winning Super Bowls is what's most important. And anybody on this team, anybody who chooses to play on the Patriots, realizes that that goal supercedes what any player goal might be.

"You have to make decisions as an individual whether you want to be a part of this team or not. You are going to have to make sacrifices like every guy on this team makes sacrifices to fit into the grand structure of what the team is trying to accomplish. I know what's important to me and I know where my priorities lie. And when that decision comes up I will make a decision based on what I feel is most important for me. I'm still under contract with this team for a couple of more years. I think it's difficult for some guys whose contracts might be up this year and there is quite a few o those guys. But like I said it comes down to each individual's decision.

But Brady didn't sound like a decision on a new contract extension would be necessary any time soon.

"I've been so wrapped up in this season I really haven't put much thought into it. I know when I signed my deal a few years ago it was a darn good deal. I felt very good about the team's commitment and hopefully they feel good about what I've done for this team, for the organization. Unfortunately, those decisions aren't made by the players. We can't go out there and offer ourselves anything. We just have to deal with how the team wants to approach those types of discussions. Hopefully I am with the Patriots for a long, long time."