Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Sun Dec 26 - 06:00 PM | Mon Dec 27 - 08:55 AM

Game Observations: Post-Christmas, Bills come due 

5 Keys from Patriots 33-21 loss to Bills

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/26

What Went Wrong: Buffalo takes AFC East lead

Game Notes: Harris goes over 100 yards for the fifth time in 2021

Damien Harris powers in second TD of game

Damien Harris activates speed burst on 16-yard TD run

Game Day Roster Update: A busy Christmas for Patriots 

Patriots All Access: Bills Preview

Patriots This Week: Colts Lookback and Bills Preview

AFC Playoff Picture: NFL Week 16

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Bills Preview, Deatrich Wise Jr. One-on-One

Patriots Week 16 rooting guide

How the Patriots gave back this holiday season 

Three Patriots selected to NFL Pro Bowl

Belichick, Jones earn nods from NFL execs

Sights and Sounds: Week 15 vs Indianapolis Colts

Josh McDaniels 12/21: "We will go in with a plan that we feel comfortable about"

Patriots Mailbag: Looking ahead to draft and playoffs

NFL Notes: End of streak knocks Pats from top

Healthy Pats practice in improved conditions; Wednesday notes

Feb 02, 2005 at 09:00 AM

ST. AUGUSTINE, FLA. – In an effort to avoid the rain that would fall on the greater Jacksonville area later in the day, the Patriots practiced earlier than scheduled on Wednesday morning. In fact, the entire team took to the practiced fields under slightly improved conditions at Bartram Trail High School as the AFC Champions did not report a single player on its first official Super Bowl week injury report.

Despite injury concerns in recent days surrounding both All Pro defensive tackle Richard Seymour (knee) and middle linebacker Ted Johnson, New England was at full strength on the practice field Wednesday morning.

[

seymour_ds.jpg

]()"We worked out in much better conditions than we had on Monday," Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick said during his midday press conference at the Renaissance World Golf Village. "All the players participated. We're continuing our steps in our preparations for the Eagles. We have a lot to cover and still have a lot of work to do, but we are getting there."

Following the practice action Seymour, who missed the regular season finale and first two postseason games with the knee injury suffered against the Jets on Dec. 26, was more than optimistic about getting on the field at ALLTEL Stadium.

"Today I felt pretty good," Seymour said. "My conditioning was fine. That's still going to be a factor. But as it stands at this point, I expect to get some reps on Sunday."

That's music to the ears of some of Seymour's defensive teammates.

"Just seeing him out there makes me excited because I have my big hog in front of me trying to take up blocks," linebacker Tedy Bruschi said. "That he's out there now is a good sign to me."

Seymour had actually planned to hit the practice field earlier in the week, but poor field conditions kept him from testing the knee. According to Belichick those conditions were much-improved on Wednesday.

"I think the field conditions were overall much better today than they were on Monday, [when] the field wasn't covered, it was slick and I didn't feel it would have been good to put some of our players out there in those conditions," Belichick said. "It was dryer today and we had about as normal a practice as you could have. So it was a lot better than it was on Monday."

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, however, wasn't quite as impressed with the practice surface.

"It was still…I mean it wasn't ideal," Brady said. "I don't think it's really going to be like the game surface and ultimately that's kind of how you'd like it to be. You want the practice fields to be exactly like the game fields. But it was wet out there. It was slippery. I wore different cleats out there today. I think a bunch of guys wore different cleats, which helped. But it was a little bit better today because I think we took a different approach. I know how hard those guys work on that field. I saw a bunch of guys working after practice. I just think the weather might affect, as it always does when you are playing outdoors. Weather affects the playing conditions and surfaces and it's our job to go out and adjust to those."

Bruschi joins Pats Hawaii fiveOne of New England's co-defensive captains, Bruschi has been added to the AFC roster for the 2005 Pro Bowl. Bruschi takes the roster spot of Ray Lewis, who will miss the game due to injury.

[

bruschi_afc_trophy_ap11.jpg

]()Bruschi, making his first trip to Hawaii, finished second on the Patriots with 128 tackles during the regular season, adding another three interceptions, 3.5 sacks and three forced fumbles. In the first two games this postseason Bruschi recorded 16 tackles, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

Bruschi will join fellow Patriots Brady, Larry Izzo, Seymour and Adam Vinatieri at the NFL's annual all-star game on Feb. 13.

"I am excited," Bruschi said. "I mean I came into this league not knowing what a hook drop was and not knowing how to play linebacker having played defensive end at Arizona my entire career. To really transform myself into a player that can be recognized as one of the best in the league in the Pro Bowl, it's a great feeling."

Most valuable Patriot?
While it's a question that doesn't necessarily need to be addressed for another two seasons, the question of Brady's contract came up during his press conference on Wednesday. The two-time Super Bowl most valuable player has a deal through 2006, but considering the mega-deals that guys like Peyton Manning and Michael Vick have signed over the last year, the New England signal caller could be poised to cash in on his next deal. Numbers including $30 million signing bonuses and total values of more than $100 can't be out of the question.

So does the unofficial face of the Patriots and competitive on-field leader get competitive in comparing his value to other well-paid passers around the league?

"Well I think that's a very…boy I could be up here all day talking about that," Brady said. "The business side of this game is very different than the playing side. I can be very competitive. I am very competitive on the field and I feel like I want to go out there and put my best on the field every week. I feel like I work hard, as hard as anybody in the league and as hard as any quarterback. I feel like I am prepared. That's part of what I really enjoy. On the other hand when you talk about off the field and how you … with the grand structure of things and what the team is trying to accomplish you realize the team has goals and just as much as any individual goal might be important to a player, the greater team goal of winning Super Bowls is what's most important. And anybody on this team, anybody who chooses to play on the Patriots, realizes that that goal supercedes what any player goal might be.

"You have to make decisions as an individual whether you want to be a part of this team or not. You are going to have to make sacrifices like every guy on this team makes sacrifices to fit into the grand structure of what the team is trying to accomplish. I know what's important to me and I know where my priorities lie. And when that decision comes up I will make a decision based on what I feel is most important for me. I'm still under contract with this team for a couple of more years. I think it's difficult for some guys whose contracts might be up this year and there is quite a few o those guys. But like I said it comes down to each individual's decision.

But Brady didn't sound like a decision on a new contract extension would be necessary any time soon.

"I've been so wrapped up in this season I really haven't put much thought into it. I know when I signed my deal a few years ago it was a darn good deal. I felt very good about the team's commitment and hopefully they feel good about what I've done for this team, for the organization. Unfortunately, those decisions aren't made by the players. We can't go out there and offer ourselves anything. We just have to deal with how the team wants to approach those types of discussions. Hopefully I am with the Patriots for a long, long time."

NotesBrady is pictured on the cover of this week's Sports Illustrated Super Bowl XXXIX preview issue. The cover story in the issue is entitled, "The Meeting of the Minds," referring to the butting of heads between the two coaching staffs for Sunday's big game. … Asked about his friendship with former NBA star Charles Barkley and singer Jon Bon Jovi, both with ties to the city of Philadelphia, Belichick wouldn't reveal who the pair might be rooting for in Sunday's matchup. "I don't want to speak for them. I don't want to get them in trouble here. But they have both been [my] friends for a long time. I know that they have a lot of loyalties to that city and I certainly understand that. I'll just leave it at that. But I have spoken to both of them recently, yes." … Johnson kept the discussion of his health to a minimum, saying only, "I'm fine." … Patriots offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia, a veteran of 23 NFL seasons and 35 in the coaching profession overall, added his praiseful support of Charlie Weis. "His work ethic is enormous. He hasn't cheated either side of it," Scarnecchia said of Weis' commitment to New England and his job as head coach at the University of Notre Dame. "I think they are going to have probably a very good recruiting year. I'll just flat tell you I think they are lucky to have the guy. They don't know how good a coach he is. They don't know how good a recruiter he is. I think they are really fortunate to have him." … Former Patriots running back Curtis Martin was named FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Year on Wednesday. Corey Dillon and Seattle running back Shaun Alexander were the other two finalists for the award. Colts quarterback Peyton Manning took home FedEx Air NFL Player of the Year honors.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.
news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.
news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos
news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.
news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica
news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.
news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.
news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.
news

Actor John Krasinski talks Patriots, Boston sports pride

"The Office" star explains why he's not worried about his hometown team's chances in the playoffs.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.
news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

5 Keys from Patriots 33-21 loss to Bills

Game Observations: Post-Christmas, Bills come due 

Pool Report: Mike Reiss Interview with Referee Shawn Smith

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/26

Game Notes: Harris goes over 100 yards for the fifth time in 2021

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Bills Week 16

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Bill Belichick 12/26: "We just didn't perform well enough to have a chance to win"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 21-33 loss to the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, December 26, 2021.

Press Pass: Patriots players react to a tough division loss

Patriots players Jakobi Meyers, Devin McCourty, Mac Jones and others address the media following the week 16 loss against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, December 26th, 2021.

Damien Harris' most dominant plays from 3-TD game

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris' most dominant plays from 3-TD game during Week 16 of the 2021 season.

What Went Wrong: Buffalo takes AFC East lead

Tamara Brown discusses the Patriots performance after their 33-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Mac Jones 12/26: "It was obvious the Bills were the better team"

Patriots Quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 21-33 loss to the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, December 26, 2021.

Full highlights from Bills vs. Patriots: NFL Week 16

Watch highlights from the Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots game from NFL Week 16 on Sunday, December 26, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Three Patriots selected to NFL Pro Bowl

New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson, linebacker Matthew Judon and special teams captain Matthew Slater have been selected to represent the New England Patriots in the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising