How Matthew Judon and Patriots teammates gave back in the community this week

Matthew Judon and Patriots teammates dress up for Halloween celebration at Shriners Children's Hospital

Halloween is a special holiday, not just for children, but for the players of the New England Patriots.

To conclude the NFL's Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer initiative, the Patriots brought the celebration to kids going through treatment at Shriners Children's Hospital in Boston on Tuesday.

"Coming here today to Shriners means a lot -- giving back to kids, especially on a holiday that's all about getting candy, celebrating, and dressing up," Judon said, dressed as Captain Hook.

"Coming out here to have fun, even if it's an hour or two, it's spreading excitement for the kids. We're having fun and that's what Halloween is all about."

Players dressed up in Disney costumes to spend time with the pediatric patients, visiting with them by their bedsides and in the hospital's community room, to gift Halloween gift bags and do arts and crafts.

Teammates Chad Ryland (a bear), Chris Board (Peter Pan), Vederian Lowe (Mr. Incredible), Calvin Munson (Woody), and Matt Sokol (Nemo) all joined Judon for the festivities.

For the rookie kicker, the visit did just as much for Ryland as it did to lift the kids' spirits.

"In the grand scheme of things, it puts a lot of things in perspective being able to spend Halloween here and make their day," Ryland said.

"I know it makes their day but it also makes ours, getting to play with them, see them smile, and hear their laughter. It's a special time and I'm glad I could be here."