How Matthew Judon and Patriots teammates gave back in the community this week

Winning off the field is just as important to the New England Patriots as winning off of it.
And despite coming off a loss in Week 8 to the Miami Dolphins, the organization and its players stepped up for the local community in a time of need.
From spreading Halloween joy at a children's hospital to showing support to a community reeling after tragedy, here's hot the Patriots gave back to the community this week:
Matthew Judon and Patriots teammates dress up for Halloween celebration at Shriners Children's Hospital
Halloween is a special holiday, not just for children, but for the players of the New England Patriots.
To conclude the NFL's Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer initiative, the Patriots brought the celebration to kids going through treatment at Shriners Children's Hospital in Boston on Tuesday.
"Coming here today to Shriners means a lot -- giving back to kids, especially on a holiday that's all about getting candy, celebrating, and dressing up," Judon said, dressed as Captain Hook.
"Coming out here to have fun, even if it's an hour or two, it's spreading excitement for the kids. We're having fun and that's what Halloween is all about."
Players dressed up in Disney costumes to spend time with the pediatric patients, visiting with them by their bedsides and in the hospital's community room, to gift Halloween gift bags and do arts and crafts.
Teammates Chad Ryland (a bear), Chris Board (Peter Pan), Vederian Lowe (Mr. Incredible), Calvin Munson (Woody), and Matt Sokol (Nemo) all joined Judon for the festivities.
For the rookie kicker, the visit did just as much for Ryland as it did to lift the kids' spirits.
"In the grand scheme of things, it puts a lot of things in perspective being able to spend Halloween here and make their day," Ryland said.
"I know it makes their day but it also makes ours, getting to play with them, see them smile, and hear their laughter. It's a special time and I'm glad I could be here."
See photos below.
To conclude the Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer initiative, the Patriots Foundation and players visited pediatric patients and their families at Shriners Children's Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. Children received Halloween gift bags, and spent time doing arts and crafts and playing games with players Matt Sokol, Chad Ryland, Vederian Lowe, Matt Judon, Chris Board and Calvin Munson.
Robert Kraft, Mac Jones and Rob Gronkowski show support for Lewiston, Maine ahead of rivalry football game
The high school football rivalry between Lewiston High School and Edward Little High School of Auburn runs deep, but the two Maine communities came together on Wednesday night for the "Battle of the Bridge."
The annual tradition was postponed from Friday, understandably, after a horrific mass shooting left 18 dead and forced both communities into lockdown for two days. As you can imagine, this week's rescheduled matchup was about much more than football, and members of the New England Patriots organization wanted to be there in spirit.
Ahead of the game, chairman and CEO Robert Kraft, quarterback Mac Jones, and retired legend Rob Gronkowski reached out to show their support.
Read more here.
Kraft Family, Patriots Foundation support local non-profit at annal gala and auction
Since its inception, the Bridge Over Troubled Waters organization has served as Boston's foremost agency providing life-changing services for homeless, runaway, and at-risk youth.
The Patriots Foundation uplifts that mission, naming the non-profit as one of its Community Captains this season in its cornerstone partnership with Bank of America, and on Friday, showed support at Bridge's annual gala and auction.
With Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft in attendance, and Patriots Foundation president Josh Kraft co-chairing the event, Bank of America Massachusetts president Miceal Chamberlain Jr. was honored in the black tie ceremony.